TUCSON, Ariz., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM), a diagnostic company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 after the market close on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Management will also host a conference call with investors to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update at 4:30pm Eastern Time.
|Conference Call & Webcast Details
|Date:
|Wednesday, May 13
|Time:
|4:30 pm Eastern Time
|Toll Free:
|877-407-0789
|International:
|201-689-8562
|Conference ID:
|13703169
|Webcast:
|http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139651
About HTG:
HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.
Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: (617) 430-7577
Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com
HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.
Tucson, Arizona, UNITED STATES
