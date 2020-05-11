PHOENIX, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported second quarter fiscal 2020 financial and operating results.



Mesa’s Q2 2020 results reflect net income of $1.9 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.2 million, or $0.38 per diluted share for Q2 2019. Mesa’s Q2 2020 pre-tax income was $3.2 million, compared to $17.3 million for Q2 2019. In addition, Mesa’s Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q2 2020 was $35.3 million, compared to $53.7 million in Q2 2019 and Adjusted EBITDAR1 was $47.6 million, compared to $67.8 million in Q2 2019. The primary reason for the $14.1 million reduction in pre-tax income from Q2 2019 to Q2 2020 was the anticipated increase in airframe and engine heavy maintenance of $10.1 million and $4.0 million in reduced revenue in March as a result of COVID-19.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for our industry and our country,” said Jonathan Ornstein, Mesa Air Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are taking every measure to manage our resources responsibly. I am deeply appreciative of all our employees for their dedication and commitment and would also like to thank the Congress and the Administration for the very significant assistance we received under the CARES Act. We continue to work closely and cooperatively with our partners through this tumultuous period.”

“The health and safety of our employees and passengers is our top priority,” said Brad Rich, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “Together with United and American, we continue to implement a number of procedures to ensure our aircraft and work areas are as clean and safe as possible.”

From a fleet perspective the twenty new E175s for United initially planned to be delivered starting this month have been delayed until late 2020 and early 2021. The Mesa CRJ-700 fleet of twenty aircraft that were planned to be removed will stay in the United CPA until the new E175s are delivered and are scheduled to be leased to another United Express carrier. Other fleet changes include the removal of three aircraft from the American CPA that were previously deferred. Two of these aircraft will be removed in May and one in June.

Mesa ended the quarter at $52.4 million in unrestricted cash and equivalents compared to $57.8 in Q1 FY2020. During the quarter we drew down the line of credit facility by $23 million, paid $11 million in deposits in connection with previously ordered engines, paid $3 million in capital expenditures, paid $8 million in property tax for prior periods and had $6 million in cash lease payments in excess of book lease amounts. Additionally, Mesa paid $43 million in scheduled principal payments on aircraft and engine debt. As previously disclosed, Mesa expects to receive a total of $92.5 million in connection with the Payroll Support Program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) covering the period April through September 2020. In April Mesa received $30.8 million under the program and expects to receive $15.4 each month from June through September.

Mesa has also applied for a loan under the CARES Act and will be meeting with the Treasury Department and their advisors in the coming weeks to determine amounts that are available to Mesa. Mesa will then evaluate its participating in the loan program and determine how much if any additional debt to take on.

Due to uncertainty related to COVID-19 the company is not providing guidance at this time.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”), certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Mesa’s ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The tables below reflect supplemental financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the three months and six months ended March 31, 2020 and the three months and six months ended March 31, 2019. Readers should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may affect the Company’s net income. Additionally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.

Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited)

(In thousands, except for per diluted share)

Three months ended March 31, 2020 Income Before

Taxes Income Tax

(Expense)/Benefit Net

Income Net Income

per

Diluted Share GAAP Income 3,192 (1,307 ) 1,885 $ 0.05 Interest Expense 11,673 Interest Income (36 ) Depreciation and Amortization 20,469 EBITDA 35,298 Aircraft Rent 12,285 EBITDAR 47,583





Three months ended March 31, 2019 Income Before

Taxes Income Tax

(Expense)/Benefit Net

Income Net Income

per

Diluted Share GAAP Income 17,335 (4,086 ) 13,249 $ 0.38 FY19 Adjustments (1) 3,616 (852 ) 2,763 Adjusted Income 20,951 (4,938 ) 16,012 $ 0.46 Interest Expense 13,772 Interest Income (299 ) Depreciation and Amortization 19,276 EBITDA 53,700 Aircraft Rent 14,110 EBITDAR 67,810





Six months ended March 31, 2020 Income Before

Taxes Income Tax

(Expense)/Benefit Net

income Net Income

per

Diluted Share GAAP Income 17,512 (4,842 ) 12,670 $ 0.36 FY19 Adjustments — — — Adjusted Income 17,512 (4,842 ) 12,670 $ 0.36 Interest Expense 24,300 Interest Income (94 ) Depreciation and Amortization 41,021 Adjusted EBITDA 82,739 Aircraft Rent 23,614 Adjusted EBITDAR 106,353





Six months ended March 31, 2019 Income Before

Taxes Income Tax

(Expense)/Benefit Net

income Net Income

per

Diluted Share GAAP Income/(Loss) 42,365 (10,035 ) 32,330 $ 0.92 FY19 Adjustments (1) 3,616 (852 ) 2,763 Adjusted Income 45,981 (10,887 ) 35,093 $ 1.00 Interest Expense 28,614 Interest Income (455 ) Depreciation and Amortization 37,767 Adjusted EBITDA 111,907 Aircraft Rent 28,229 Adjusted EBITDAR 140,136

Adjustments for three months and six months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019:

1) Includes adjustment for loss on extinguishment of debt of $3.6 million related to repayment of the Company’s Spare Engine Facility.

Mesa Air Group will host a conference call with analysts on Monday, May 11 at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT. The conference call number is 888-469-2054 (Passcode: Phoenix). The conference call can also be accessed live via the web by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ieyn2zi2. A recorded version will be available on Mesa’s website approximately two hours after the call for approximately 14 days.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 103 cities in 35 states, the District of Columbia and Mexico. As of April 30th, 2020, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 194 daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward looking statements, including, but not limited to the, (i) expected terms, timing and benefits of the CARES Act funding and the outcome of the Company’s meeting with the Treasury Department, (ii) fleet forecast for the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2020 and year ended fiscal 2021, and (iii) expected delivery dates of the 20 E175s currently scheduled to begin in fourth quarter fiscal 2020, all of which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include those that are described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

These forward-looking statements represent the judgment of the Company, as of the date of this release, and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, Six Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating revenues: Contract revenue $ 165,781 $ 169,771 $ 337,581 $ 340,220 Pass-through and other 14,115 7,376 26,351 15,083 Total operating revenues 179,896 177,147 363,932 355,303 Operating expenses: Flight operations 52,891 49,366 105,535 102,611 Fuel 188 101 358 222 Maintenance 64,335 45,380 122,430 85,182 Aircraft rent 12,285 14,110 23,614 28,229 Aircraft and traffic servicing 1,336 1,065 2,401 1,999 General and administrative 14,500 13,472 27,496 25,686 Depreciation and amortization 20,469 19,276 41,021 37,767 Total operating expenses 166,004 142,770 322,855 281,696 Operating income 13,892 34,377 41,077 73,607 Other (expenses) income, net: Interest expense (11,673 ) (13,772 ) (24,300 ) (28,614 ) Interest income 36 299 94 455 Loss on extinguishment of debt — (3,616 ) — (3,616 ) Other (expense) income, net 937 47 641 533 Total other (expense), net (10,700 ) (17,042 ) (23,565 ) (31,242 ) Income before taxes 3,192 17,335 17,512 42,365 Income tax expense 1,307 4,086 4,842 10,035 Net income $ 1,885 $ 13,249 $ 12,670 $ 32,330 Net income per share attributable to common shareholders Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.38 $ 0.36 $ 0.93 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.38 $ 0.36 $ 0.92 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 35,141 34,699 35,082 34,607 Diluted 35,265 34,962 35,220 35,041





MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except shares) (Unaudited)

March 31,

2020 September 30,

2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,399 $ 68,855 Restricted cash 3,441 3,646 Receivables, net 14,182 23,080 Expendable parts and supplies, net 22,378 21,337 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,911 40,923 Total current assets 98,311 157,841 Property and equipment, net 1,242,797 1,273,585 Intangibles, net 8,782 9,532 Lease and equipment deposits 13,973 2,167 Operating Lease right-of-use assets 140,753 — Other Assets 7,124 8,792 TOTAL ASSETS 1,511,740 1,451,917 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt and financing leases $ 168,171 $ 165,900 Current maturities of operating leases 43,648 — Accounts payable 49,246 49,930 Accrued compensation 12,406 11,988 Other accrued expenses 27,138 28,888 Total current liabilities 300,609 256,706 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt and financing leases - excluding current portion 619,793 677,423 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 78,698 — Deferred credits 10,242 12,134 Deferred income taxes 59,791 55,303 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,255 24,483 Total noncurrent liabilities 769,779 769,343 Total liabilities 1,070,388 1,026,049 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock of no par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued

and outstanding — — Common stock of no par value and additional paid-in capital, 125,000,000

shares authorized; 35,194,902 (2020) and 31,413,287 (2019) shares issued

and outstanding, and 0 (2020) and 3,600,953 (2019) warrants

issued and outstanding 241,059 238,504 Retained earnings 200,293 187,364 Total stockholders' equity 441,352 425,868 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,511,740 $ 1,451,917

Operating Highlights (unaudited)

Three months ended March 31 2020 2019 Change Available Seat Miles (thousands) 2,611,940 2,654,286 -1.6 % Block Hours 108,305 112,030 -3.3 % Departures 55,435 59,225 -6.4 % Average Stage Length (miles) 619 589 5.1 % Passengers 2,838,412 3,483,947 -18.5 %

