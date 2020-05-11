LONG BEACH, N.Y., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com) [OTCQB:IDTY] which operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, anywhere, today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Refer to Table 1 for reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure).
Everything starts with trusted identity. Our identity platform offers a suite of mobile biometric identity services that our customers can use to verify identity (Proof™) and authenticate transactions (Verified™) across multiple use cases, thereby creating trusted transactions. Since the beginning of 2020, we continued to make progress in executing our Trusted Identity strategy and enhancing our product suite to meet market demand.
Our development team extended the IDaaS platform to include validation of US, Canadian and Mexican driver’s licenses against a trusted database, that supplement our current platform capabilities, providing NFC verification of e-passports as well as biometric verification with trusted national identity registries. Proof by Ipsidy will now seamlessly authenticate a customer’s license and prove its possession by the rightful owner, using our facial biometric services with liveness confirmation. With this enhancement North American businesses can benefit from a higher level of identity assurance. We also expect to launch in Q2 2020, the expanded delivery of our identity verification services via a mobile web browser, offering a seamless user experience.
The identity solutions market is rapidly developing and increasing demand for verifying digital identity during remote onboarding and digital transactions can be seen in our expanding pipeline and recent agreements. While remote working and secure access to corporate networks are not new, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the scope and speed at which society is now moving workers to the virtual office, onboarding customers and consummating transactions remotely, is staggering. This trend coupled with growing interest in “touchless” interaction we believe are significant for our business. Our products and services are designed to help those organizations adopting remote working and business operations. We believe Ipsidy’s solutions substantially improve how they can confidently grant access only to those who are entitled to such access.
The Company’s highlighted activities during the first quarter included the following:
“Recent developments have only highlighted the expanding need for remote onboarding of users, verifying identity and authenticating transactions everywhere,” said Philip Beck, Chairman and CEO of Ipsidy. “The Ipsidy team continues to work on closing opportunities in the EMEA, LATAM and US regions, with a focus on the financial, telecommunication and logistics sectors”.
We continue to carefully watch developments related to COVID-19. The extent to which COVID-19 will impact our customers, business, results and financial condition will depend on current and future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted at this time. Beginning March 2020, the Company’s day-to-day operations have been impacted differently depending on geographic location and services that are being performed. We have seen our business opportunities develop more slowly as business partners and potential customers are dealing with Covid-19 issues and working remotely. These issues have caused delays in decision making and finalization of negotiations and agreements but at the same time we have seen an uptick in interest in our solutions, and we are optimistic that these will start to bear fruit. We appreciate the support of our employees, partners and customers in these difficult times.
Additional analysis of the Company’s performance can be found in “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” included in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-K for the three months ended March 31, 2020 filed at www.sec.gov and posted on the Company’s investor relations website.
About Ipsidy:
Ipsidy Inc. (OTCQB:IDTY) www.ipsidy.com operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, anywhere. In a world that is increasingly digital and mobile, our mission is to help our customers know with biometric certainty the identity of the people with whom they are engaging. We provide solutions to everyday problems: Who is applying for a loan? Who is accessing the computer system? Who is at the door? Identity creates trusted transactions. Ipsidy’s solutions embed authenticated identity and event details with a digital signature and participants use their own mobile device to approve everyday transactions. Our platform delivers identity solutions that work great on their own but even better together.
Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, www.multipay.com.co; Cards Plus in South Africa, www.cardsplus.co.za; Ipsidy Enterprises in the U.K. and Ipsidy Perú S.A.C. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at www.ipsidy.com or contact us at sales@ipsidy.com.
Contacts:
|Ipsidy Inc.
|Philip Beck, Chairman & CEO
|philipbeck@ipsidy.com
|Stuart Stoller, CFO
|stuartstoller@ipsidy.com
|+1 (516) 274-8700
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.
Information contained in this announcement may include “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, including, without limitation, those regarding the financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations of both Ipsidy and its business partners, future service launches with customers, the outcome of pilots and new initiatives and customer pipeline are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions regarding Ipsidy present and future business strategies, and the environment in which Ipsidy expects to operate in the future, which assumptions may or may not be fulfilled in practice. Implementation of some or all of the new services referred to is subject to regulatory or other third party approvals. Actual results may vary materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risk factors, including the risk that implementation, adoption and offering of the service by customers, consumers and others may take longer than anticipated, or may not occur at all; changes in laws, regulations and practices; changes in domestic and international economic and political conditions, the as yet uncertain impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and others. Additional risks may arise with respect to commencing operations in new countries and regions, of which Ipsidy is not fully aware at this time. See the Company’s Annual Report Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2019 filed at www.sec.gov for other risk factors which investors should consider. These forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of this announcement and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Ipsidy expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect any changes in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.
Non-GAAP Financial Information.
The Company provides certain non-GAAP financial measures in this statement. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with our results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, provides useful information about our period-over-period results. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it provides additional information with respect to the performance of our fundamental business activities and is also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of comparable companies. We also rely on Adjusted EBITDA as a primary measure to review and assess the operating performance of our company and our management team in connection with our executive compensation. These non-GAAP key business indicators, which include Adjusted EBITDA, should not be considered replacements for and should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net loss adjusted to exclude: (1) interest expense, (2) interest income, (3) provision for income taxes, (4) depreciation and amortization, (5) stock-based compensation expense (stock options and restricted stock) and (6) certain other items management believes affect the comparability of operating results. Please see Table 1 below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
TABLE 1
IPSIDY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
|(unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
|March 31,
2020
|March 31,
2019
|Net loss
|$
|(3,836,421
|)
|$
|(2,262,739
|)
|Add Back:
|Interest expense
|179,050
|86,890
|Other expense (income)
|(975,889
|)
|(6,226
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|325,344
|160,788
|Income tax expense
|8,874
|13,701
|Impairment loss
|871,807
|-
|Stock compensation
|169,110
|415,379
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|(1,306,347
|)
|$
|(1,592,207
|)
IPSIDY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Revenues:
|Products and services
|$
|778,938
|$
|723,941
|Lease income
|14,851
|16,437
|Total revenues, net
|793,789
|740,378
|Operating Expenses:
|Cost of sales
|355,723
|176,463
|General and administrative
|1,483,122
|2,140,831
|Research and development
|430,401
|430,670
|Impairment loss
|871,807
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|325,344
|160,788
|Total operating expenses
|3,466,397
|2,908,752
|Loss from operations
|(2,672,608
|)
|(2,168,374
|)
|Other Income (Expense):
|Interest expense, net
|(179,050
|)
|(86,890
|)
|Other (expense) income
|(975,889
|)
|6,226
|Other expense, net
|(1,154,939
|)
|(80,664
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(3,827,547
|)
|(2,249,038
|)
|Income tax expense
|(8,874
|)
|(13,701
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(3,836,421
|)
|$
|(2,262,739
|)
|Net loss per share - Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and diluted
|519,436,402
|478,950,996
See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
IPSIDY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|562,248
|$
|567,081
|Accounts receivable, net
|649,697
|125,859
|Current portion of net investment in direct financing lease
|67,128
|65,333
|Inventory, net
|157,445
|173,575
|Other current assets
|397,625
|753,505
|Total current assets
|1,834,143
|1,685,353
|Property and equipment, net
|149,689
|161,820
|Other assets
|506,817
|383,066
|Intangible assets, net
|5,308,851
|5,593,612
|Goodwill
|4,347,054
|5,218,861
|Net investment in direct financing lease, net of current portion
|477,222
|494,703
|Total assets
|$
|12,623,776
|$
|13,537,415
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|1,836,034
|$
|2,215,912
|Capital lease obligation, current portion
|35,871
|34,816
|Note payable, current portion
|5,486
|5,341
|Deferred revenue
|546,995
|425,276
|Total current liabilities
|2,424,386
|2,681,345
|Notes payable, net of discounts and current portion
|6,098
|1,970,937
|Convertible debt, net of discounts
|5,444,818
|428,000
|Capital lease obligation, net of current portion
|40,421
|49,794
|Operating lease liabilities
|112,364
|131,568
|Total liabilities
|8,028,087
|5,261,644
|Commitments and Contingencies (Note 12)
|Stockholders’ Equity:
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 522,731,646 and 518,125,454 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|52,273
|51,812
|Additional paid in capital
|95,254,309
|94,982,167
|Accumulated deficit
|(90,772,014
|)
|(86,935,593
|)
|Accumulated comprehensive income
|61,121
|177,385
|Total stockholders’ equity
|4,595,689
|8,275,771
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|12,623,776
|$
|13,537,415
See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
IPSIDY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|$
|(3,836,421
|)
|$
|(2,262,739
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss with cash flows from operations:
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|304,211
|160,788
|Stock-based compensation
|169,110
|415,379
|Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs
|95,948
|27,441
|Extinguishment of note payable
|985,481
|-
|Impairment loss
|871,807
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(450,291
|)
|(557,737
|)
|Net investment in direct financing lease
|15,686
|14,100
|Other current assets
|355,880
|213,842
|Inventory
|37,714
|(42,424
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|156,446
|(28,964
|)
|Deferred revenue
|121,719
|315,624
|Net cash flows from operating activities
|(1,172,710
|)
|(1,744,690
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(2,394
|)
|(14,900
|)
|Investment in other assets
|(128,676
|)
|(315,282
|)
|Net cash flows from investing activities
|(131,070
|)
|(330,182
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Net proceeds from issuance of convertible notes
|1,510,000
|-
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|(104,800
|)
|-
|Principal payments on notes payable and capital lease obligations
|(9,600
|)
|(7,381
|)
|Net cash flows from financing activities
|1,395,600
|(7,381
|)
|Effect of Foreign Currencies
|(96,653
|)
|30,817
|Net Change in Cash
|(4,833
|)
|(2,051,436
|)
|Cash, Beginning of the Period
|567,081
|4,972,331
|Cash, End of the Period
|$
|562,248
|$
|2,920,895
|Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|2,792
|$
|4,223
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|8,874
|$
|13,701
|Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities:
|Modification of warrants issued with convertible debt
|$
|95,223
|$
|-
|Exchange of notes payable and accrued interest for convertible notes payable
|$
|2,662,000
|$
|-
|Settlement of accounts payable with issuance of common stock
|$
|8,270
|$
|-
|Purchase of vehicle with note payable
|$
|-
|$
|16,510
|Recognition of lease right to use assets and liabilities
|$
|-
|$
|514,473
See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
Ipsidy Inc
logo_02.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: