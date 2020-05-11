NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of April 30, 2020, short interest in 2,422 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 7,740,375,584 shares compared with 7,818,387,753 shares in 2,430 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of April 15, 2020. The end-of-April short interest represents 2.91 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 2.48 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 1,036 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 1,049,509,012 shares at the end of the settlement date of April 30, 2020 compared with 980,976,788 shares in 1,038 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 1.00 days average daily volume, compared with the previous reporting period’s figure of 1.28.

In summary, short interest in all 3,458 Nasdaq® securities totaled 8,789,884,596 shares at the April 30, 2020 settlement date, compared with 3,468 issues and 8,799,364,541 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.37 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.25 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

