Milledgeville, GA, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two recent graduates—Madison Graham of Louisville, Georgia, and Amara Tennessee of Roswell, Georgia—have been named Fulbright finalists, joining three other Georgia College students to receive the prestigious scholarship in recent years.
One award constitutes the university’s first Fulbright for a music major and the other to a South American country. A third graduate from Buford, Georgia, was chosen as a Fulbright alternate.
“These students represent the best and brightest at Georgia College, mentored by our amazing faculty and staff. It’s a true testament of their excellence that they’ve been recognized as Fulbright finalists,” said Dr. Costas Spirou, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs.
The Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) announced it “will delay the start of several components of the 2020-2021 Fulbright U.S. Student Program until after January 1, 2021.” Revised starting dates depend on travel warnings and restrictions being reduced by then.
Georgia College’s 2020 Fulbright recipients and alternate are:
This year, Georgia College had its biggest turnout of Fulbright applications ever, 15. Nine were named semi-finalists, a record number for the university, said Anna Whiteside, assistant director of the Honors Program and coordinator of Georgia College’s National Scholarships Office.
“All of our candidates this year worked very hard on their applications for this competitive program,” Whiteside said, “and I am very excited that, once again, Georgia College students will be representing the United States in the Fulbright Program.”
Selection for the Fulbright U.S. Student Program is rigorous. They receive about 12,000 applications a year. In the U.S., about 1,900 grants are awarded annually in all fields of study in over 140 countries. More than 360,000 Fulbright recipients have participated in the program since its inception in 1946.
In addition to the two Fulbright finalists and alternate—another recent graduate was honored with Germany’s equivalent to the Fulbright. Math and physics graduate Cain Gantt of Johns Creek, Georgia, received a German Academic Exchange Service (DADD) to pursue his graduate degree at the Universität Hamburg.
Cindy O'Donnell Georgia College and State University 478-445-8668 cindy.odonnell@gcsu.edu
