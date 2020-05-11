LEXINGTON, Mass., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGC) (LogicBio or the Company), a genome editing company focused on developing medicines to durably treat rare diseases in pediatric patients, today announced upcoming presentations at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2020 Annual Meeting, held virtually, May 12-15, 2020.



“We continue to advance our understanding of the GeneRide™ platform and are especially pleased to be sharing encouraging preclinical data on a novel methylmalonic acidemia model at this year’s virtual ASGCT meeting,” said Fred Chereau, CEO of LogicBio. “Beyond GeneRide platform data, we will also be sharing data on the Next Generation Capsid Development Program demonstrating highly efficient functional transduction of human hepatocytes with improved manufacturability and enhanced resistance to pre-existing human neutralizing antibodies.”

Oral Presentation

Title: Treatment of Juvenile Mice with Methylmalonic Acidemia (MMA) by Targeted Integration of MMUT into Albumin Using a Promoterless AAV Vector

Presenter: Leah Venturoni, Ph.D., NHGRI NIH collaborator

Session Title: Genome Editing in Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Session Date/Time: Thursday May 14, 2020 3:45 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. EDT

Presentation Time: 5:00 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. EDT

Abstract Number: 963

Poster Presentations

Title: Durable and Efficacious Transgene Expression Driven by GeneRide in Liver Injury Models

Session Title: Gene Targeting and Gene Correction

Session Date/Time: Tuesday May 12, 2020 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. EDT

Abstract Number: 208

Title: Developing a Potency Assay for AAV-Based Genome Editing Vectors

Session Title: Vector and Cell Engineering, Production or Manufacturing

Session Date/Time: Tuesday May 12, 2020 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. EDT

Abstract Number: 434

Title: AAV Development Program: Towards the Next Generation of Human Livertropic AAV Variants

Session Title: AAV Vectors - Virology and Vectorology

Session Date/Time: Wednesday May 13, 2020 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. EDT

Abstract Number: 564

Title: Nuclease-Free Glucose-6-Phosphatase-α Gene Integration Ameliorates Hypoglycemia in Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia

Session Title: Metabolic, Storage, Endocrine, Liver and Gastrointestinal Diseases

Session Date/Time: Wednesday May 13, 2020 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. EDT

Abstract Number: 682

Title: GeneRide-Encoding hUGT1A1 Rescues Phenotypes of a Mouse Model of Crigler-Najjar Syndrome

Session Title: Gene Targeting and Gene Correction

Session Date/Time: Thursday May 14, 2020 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. EDT

Abstract Number: 1049

Additional information on the meeting can be found on the ASGCT website: https://annualmeeting.asgct.org/am20/

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics is a genome editing company focused on developing medicines to durably treat rare diseases in pediatric patients with significant unmet medical needs using GeneRide™, its proprietary technology platform. GeneRide enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene in a nuclease-free and promoterless approach by relying on the native process of homologous recombination to drive potential lifelong expression. Headquartered in Lexington, Mass., LogicBio is committed to developing medicines that will transform the lives of pediatric patients and their families.

For more information, please visit www.logicbio.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These are not statements of historical facts and are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. They are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results and the implementation of the Company’s plans to vary materially, including the risks associated with the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of the Company’s current and future research and development activities and preclinical studies and potential future clinical trials. These risks are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 16, 2020 with the SEC, and the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, even if new information becomes available in the future.

