Raises Net Revenue Guidance for Full Year 2020
Expects Positive Adjusted EBITDA in the Third & Fourth Quarters of 2020
NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MWK) (“Mohawk”) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
First Quarter Highlights
Yaniv Sarig, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “As we navigate the current environment, our thoughts are with the healthcare professionals, first responders and other essential workers around the world on the frontlines of the global COVID-19 pandemic. I am so proud of the resiliency of our team members and business partners who have gone above and beyond to ensure our business and operations are running smoothly to meet the heightened needs of online consumers during these unprecedented times.”
Mr. Sarig continued, “Our strong first quarter results are reflective of our ability to continue leveraging our tech enabled business model driven by data, automation and artificial intelligence to expand our market share. Importantly, as consumers are spending more time at home, we are experiencing an increase in demand for our products across categories. Balancing liquidity and growth remains a top priority, and we are managing all expenses, working capital and capital expenditures efficiently. These efforts, combined with our AIMEE software, and new product pipeline, have us well positioned to capitalize as purchasing behavior further shifts towards ecommerce.”
Outlook
For full year 2020, the Company increases its net revenue expectation to be in the range of $165.0 million to $175.0 million driven primarily by continued growth of its existing product portfolio and the positive contribution from new products launched in 2020. The Company expects to generate positive Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and also for the three months ended December 31, 2020.
Appointment of New COO
The Company announced today the appointment of Pramod K C as Chief Operating Officer, effective June 1, 2020. Mr. K C will oversee operations of the Company’s Asia supply chain and will be based in the Company’s Shenzhen offices. In conjunction with this announcement, the Company also announced that Peter Datos will step down from his position as Chief Operating Officer and depart the Company.
Yaniv Sarig, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mohawk Group, stated, “We are very pleased to welcome Pramod to Mohawk Group. He is a seasoned leader with significant integrated supply chain management and quality control experience in Asia, working with several well-known companies during his career. We believe his strong track record in operational management will be a great addition to our executive team. This strategic decision to shift the COO role to China highlights our increased focus on optimizing our supply chain and our commitment to accelerating the number of products we can launch while maintaining high quality and competitive pricing.”
Mr. Sarig continued, “I want to thank Pete for his many contributions, especially in helping us grow our product portfolio. Pete is an accomplished leader and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
Prior to joining the Company, Mr. K C was head of Asia Operations for G-Lab GmbH, a Swiss consumer electronics company, since April 2014. Mr. K C previously held various General Manager positions at PassageMaker Solutions, a supply chain management company in Asia, from July 2007 to March 2014 and was involved in development, procurement, production management, quality control and export logistics within the supply chain for a variety of clients, including Hewlett-Packard, DELL, Harley Davidson and Home Depot. Mr. K C started his career as a product development engineer, performing embedded software programming for consumer electronics products. He then began handling and managing integrated supply chains and operations for companies operating in the Asia-Pacific region. He holds a Bachelor in Engineering with a focus in Applied Electronics Technology from Shanghai University.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” section below.
About Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc.
Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. and subsidiaries (“Mohawk”) is a rapidly growing technology-enabled consumer products company that uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. Mohawk predominantly operates through online retail channels such as Amazon and Walmart. Mohawk has six owned and operated brands: hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, RIF6, Holonix Health, and Aussie Health Co. Mohawk sells products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances (i.e., dehumidifiers and air conditioners), beauty related products and, to a lesser extent, consumer electronics. Mohawk was founded on the premise that if a company selling consumer packaged goods was founded today, it would apply artificial intelligence and machine learning, the synthesis of massive quantities of data and the use of social proof to validate high caliber product offerings as opposed to over-reliance on brand value and other traditional marketing tactics.
Forward Looking Statements
All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements including, in particular, the statements about our expected 2020 net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, the statements pertaining to our expected April 2020 net revenue which is subject to review by our external auditors in connection with the filing of our Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020, our ability to manage expenses, working capital and capital expenditures efficiently, our business model and our technology platform, including our ability to disrupt the consumer products industry, our ability to grow market share in existing and new product categories; and our ability to generate profitability and shareholder value. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to uncertainties and factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those related to the impact of COVID-19 including on consumer demand, our cash flows, financial condition and revenue growth rate; our supply chain, sourcing, manufacturing, warehousing and fulfillment; international tariffs and trade measures; inventory management, product liability claims, recalls or other safety concerns, reliance on third party online marketplaces, seasonal and quarterly variations in our revenue; acquisitions of other companies and technologies and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), all of which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.
MOHAWK GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three months ended March 31,
|2019
|2020
|NET REVENUE
|$
|17,846
|$
|25,628
|COST OF GOODS SOLD
|11,175
|15,330
|GROSS PROFIT
|6,671
|10,298
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Research and development
|1,163
|2,281
|Sales and distribution
|9,274
|13,910
|General and administrative
|3,366
|8,003
|TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES:
|13,803
|24,194
|OPERATING LOSS
|(7,132
|)
|(13,896
|)
|INTEREST EXPENSE—net
|1,212
|1,109
|OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME)—net
|45
|25
|LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|(8,389
|)
|(15,030
|)
|PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|—
|—
|NET LOSS
|$
|(8,389
|)
|$
|(15,030
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.73
|)
|$
|(0.99
|)
|Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|11,534,190
|15,193,647
MOHAWK GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)
|December 31,
2019
|March 31,
2020
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash
|$
|30,353
|$
|14,050
|Accounts receivable—net
|1,059
|4,164
|Inventory
|36,212
|44,256
|Prepaid and other current assets
|5,395
|4,857
|Total current assets
|73,019
|67,327
|PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT—net
|175
|162
|GOODWILL AND OTHER INTANGIBLES—net
|1,055
|1,040
|OTHER NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|175
|175
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|74,424
|$
|68,704
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Credit facility
|$
|21,657
|$
|23,855
|Accounts payable
|21,064
|21,690
|Term loan
|3,000
|4,500
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|7,505
|6,570
|Total current liabilities
|53,226
|56,615
|OTHER LIABILITIES
|4
|—
|TERM LOANS
|10,467
|9,094
|Total liabilities
|63,697
|65,709
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share—500,000,000 shares authorized and 17,736,649 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019; 500,000,000 shares authorized and 17,763,994 shares outstanding at March 31, 2020
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|140,477
|147,777
|Accumulated deficit
|(129,809
|)
|(144,839
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|57
|55
|Total stockholders’ equity
|10,727
|2,995
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|74,424
|$
|68,704
MOHAWK GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited) (in thousands)
|Three months ended March 31,
|2019
|2020
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|$
|(8,389
|)
|$
|(15,030
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|55
|41
|Provision for sales returns
|(38
|)
|84
|Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts
|305
|304
|Stock-based compensation
|1,500
|7,439
|Other
|57
|33
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(585
|)
|(3,140
|)
|Inventory
|(3,331
|)
|(8,044
|)
|Prepaid and other current assets
|200
|540
|Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities
|(1,697
|)
|682
|Cash used in operating activities
|(11,923
|)
|(17,091
|)
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchase of fixed assets
|(13
|)
|(18
|)
|Proceeds on sale of fixed assets
|3
|0
|Cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(10
|)
|(18
|)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Taxes paid related to the net settlement upon vesting of restricted commons stock
|—
|(112
|)
|Borrowings from Mid Cap credit facility
|19,184
|17,435
|Repayments from Mid Cap credit facility
|(13,664
|)
|(15,414
|)
|Debt issuance costs from Mid Cap credit facility
|(66
|)
|—
|Debt issuance costs from Horizon term loan
|(769
|)
|—
|Deferred offering costs
|(44
|)
|—
|Insurance financing proceeds
|—
|(139
|)
|Insurance obligation payments
|—
|(965
|)
|Capital lease obligation payments
|(14
|)
|(2
|)
|Cash provided by financing activities
|4,627
|803
|EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH
|1
|3
|NET CHANGE IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH FOR PERIOD
|(7,305
|)
|(16,303
|)
|CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|20,708
|30,789
|CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD
|$
|13,403
|$
|14,486
|RECONCILIATION OF CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH
|CASH
|$
|12,974
|$
|14,050
|RESTRICTED CASH—Prepaid and other assets
|300
|307
|RESTRICTED CASH—Other non-current assets
|129
|129
|TOTAL CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH
|$
|13,403
|$
|14,486
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations
In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the press release and accompanying tables include certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures contained herein are a supplement to the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented exclude the items described below. Management believes that adjustments for these items assist investors in making comparisons of period-to-period operating results. Furthermore, management also believes that these items are not indicative of the Company’s on-going core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of the Company’s business as determined in accordance with GAAP.
Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company may be different from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
The Company has presented the following non-GAAP measures to assist investors in understanding the Company’s core net operating results on an on-going basis: (i) Contribution margin; (ii) Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue; (iii) Adjusted EBITDA; and (iv) Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue and (v) cash burn. These non-GAAP financial measures may also assist investors in making comparisons of the Company’s core operating results with those of other companies.
As used herein, Contribution margin represents operating loss plus general and administrative expenses, research and development expenses and fixed sales and distribution expenses including stock-based compensation. As used herein, Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue represents Contribution margin divided by net revenue. As used herein, EBITDA represents net loss plus depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net and income tax expense. As used herein, Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA plus stock-based compensation expense and other expense, net. As used herein, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. Contribution margin, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered as alternatives to loss from operations or net loss, as determined under GAAP.
We present Contribution margin, Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue because we believe each of these measures provides an additional metric to evaluate our operations and, when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to net loss, provides useful supplemental information for investors. We use Contribution margin, Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as sales and gross margins, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance, to provide meaningful comparisons of operating performance across periods, to enhance our understanding of our operating performance and to compare our performance to that of our peers and competitors.
We believe EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue are useful to investors in assessing the operating performance of our business without the effect of non-cash items, while Contribution margin and Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue are useful to investors in assessing the operating performance of our products as they represent our operating results without the effects of fixed costs and non-cash items. Contribution margin, Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue, should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net loss, loss from operations or any other measure of financial performance calculated and prescribed in accordance with GAAP. Neither EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue should be considered a measure of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. Our Contribution margin, Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue may not be comparable to similar titled measures in other organizations because other organizations may not calculate Contribution margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue in the same manner as we do. Our presentation of Contribution margin and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by the expenses that are excluded from such terms or by unusual or non-recurring items.
We recognize that both EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue, have limitations as analytical financial measures. For example, neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA reflects:
Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash expense for stock-based compensation, which is and will remain a key element of our overall long-term incentive compensation package.
The following table represents a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, which is the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP (in thousands):
|Three months ended March 31,
|2019
|2020
|Net loss
|$
|(8,389
|)
|$
|(15,030
|)
|Add:
|Provision for income taxes
|—
|—
|Interest expense, net
|1,212
|1,109
|Depreciation and amortization
|55
|41
|EBITDA
|(7,122
|)
|(13,880
|)
|Other expense, net
|45
|25
|Stock-based compensation
|1,500
|7,439
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(5,577
|)
|$
|(6,416
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue
|(31.3
|)%
|(25.0
|)%
We also recognize that Contribution margin and Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue have limitations as analytical financial measures. For example, Contribution margin does not reflect:
The following table provides a reconciliation of Contribution Margin to operating loss, which is the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP (in thousands):
|Three months ended March 31,
|2019
|2020
|Operating loss
|$
|(7,132
|)
|$
|(13,896
|)
|Add:
|General and administrative expenses
|3,366
|8,003
|Research and development expenses
|1,163
|2,281
|Sales and distribution fixed expenses, including stock-based compensation expense within sales and distribution expense
|1,808
|2,857
|Contribution margin
|$
|(795
|)
|$
|(755
|)
|Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue
|(4.5
|)%
|(2.9
|)%
We believe each of our products goes through three core phases as follows:
The following table breaks out our quarterly results of operations by our product phases including our SaaS business line:
|Three months ended March 31, 2020 (in thousands) (unaudited)
|Sustain
|Launch
|SaaS
|Liquidate/
Other
|Fixed
Costs
|Stock-based
compensation
expense
|Total
|NET REVENUE
|$
|16,904
|$
|6,154
|$
|361
|$
|2,209
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|25,628
|COST OF GOODS SOLD
|9,693
|3,605
|—
|2,032
|—
|—
|15,330
|GROSS PROFIT
|7,211
|2,549
|361
|177
|—
|—
|10,298
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Sales and distribution
|6,138
|3,153
|88
|1,674
|1,265
|1,592
|13,910
|Research and development
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,008
|1,273
|2,281
|General and administrative
|—
|—
|—
|—
|3,429
|4,574
|8,003
|Three months ended March 31, 2019 (in thousands) (unaudited)
|Sustain
|Launch
|SaaS
|Liquidate/
Other
|Fixed
Costs
|Stock-based
compensation
expense
|Total
|NET REVENUE
|$
|13,296
|$
|2,699
|$
|533
|$
|1,318
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|17,846
|COST OF GOODS SOLD
|8,322
|1,743
|—
|1,110
|—
|—
|11,175
|GROSS PROFIT
|4,974
|956
|533
|208
|—
|—
|6,671
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Sales and distribution
|5,077
|1,343
|166
|880
|1,420
|388
|9,274
|Research and development
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,002
|161
|1,163
|General and administrative
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2,415
|951
|3,366
As used herein, cash burn represents the change of the net change in cash balance at each of the balance sheet periods adjusted for certain one-time items like the initial public offering and excluding changes in restricted cash. We use cash burn to provide an additional metric to evaluate our cash flows from our business operations. We believe cash burn is useful to investors to evaluate the cash operating performance of our business without the effect of certain one-time items (i.e., the initial public offering). Our method for calculating cash burn may not be used by other organizations and therefore our cash burn amount may not be directly comparable to the cash burn disclosed by other organizations. The following table provides a reconciliation of cash burn to the net change in cash and restricted cash for period, which is the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP:
|Three months ended
|March 31, 2019
|March 31, 2020
|Net change in cash and restricted cash for period
|$
|(7,305
|)
|$
|(16,303
|)
|Less:
|Proceeds from initial public offering, less issuance costs
|—
|—
|Net cash impact from mergers and acquisition activity
|—
|—
|Changes in restricted cash
|250
|—
|Cash burn
|$
|(7,055
|)
|$
|(16,303
|)
