NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HCHC), a diversified holding company, announced today its consolidated results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
First Quarter 2020 Highlights
Subsequent Event
“The global COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly altered the world around us and the effects have been far-reaching. Above all else, HC2 remains focused on protecting the health and safety of our employees and their families,” stated Philip Falcone, HC2’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have worked swiftly and diligently to maintain the highest quality of service for our customers and minimize business disruption. We are extremely proud of and grateful for how our employees have adapted under these extraordinary conditions to keep our businesses running efficiently.”
“From a business perspective, we were very pleased to complete the sale of Global Marine and expect to imminently close on the sale of our 30% interest in Huawei Marine Networks. We are making significant progress towards our goal of reducing debt at the holding company level and strengthening our balance sheet,” added Mr. Falcone. “Upon completion of the HMN sale, we will announce an additional partial redemption of our 11.5% Notes, which, combined with the recent partial redemption, will reduce our annual interest expense by approximately $15 million. Additionally, we continue to see significant progress as we advance in our discussions for the potential sale of Continental Insurance, while exploring various strategic options for DBM Global in order to continue revamping our capital structure and fully pivot our operations to a business that unlocks and enhances stockholder value through growth and innovation at our Energy, Broadcasting and Life Sciences segments.”
Business Update on COVID-19
Marine Assets Sales Update
HC2, through an 73%-owned indirect subsidiary, expects to imminently close on the sale of 30% interest in the Huawei Marine Networks Co., Limited (“HMN”) joint venture to Hengtong Optic-Electric Co. Ltd. (“Hengtong”) for $85 million, less transaction fees and taxes. Upon closing of the joint venture sale, HC2 will use net proceeds from the sale to redeem over $50 million of HC2’s 11.5% Notes at a redemption price of 104.5% of the principal amount. The remaining 19% interest in HMN will be held by an indirect subsidiary of HC2 subject to a two-year put option, and the results of the equity investment are now reported in HC2’s Other segment.
First Quarter Financial Highlights
|NET REVENUE by OPERATING SEGMENT
|(in millions)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Increase /
(Decrease)
|Construction
|$
|176.5
|$
|192.1
|$
|(15.6
|)
|Energy
|10.4
|5.1
|5.3
|Telecommunications
|186.4
|155.5
|30.9
|Total Core Operating Subsidiaries
|$
|373.3
|$
|352.7
|$
|20.6
|Insurance
|63.8
|88.8
|(25.0
|)
|Broadcasting
|10.1
|9.8
|0.3
|Eliminations (1)
|(2.4
|)
|(2.3
|)
|(0.1
|)
|Consolidated HC2
|$
|444.8
|$
|449.0
|$
|(4.2
|)
|(1) The Insurance segment revenues are inclusive of realized and unrealized gains and net investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019. Such adjustments are related to transactions between entities under common control which are eliminated or are reclassified in consolidation.
|NET INCOME (LOSS) by OPERATING SEGMENT
|(in millions)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Increase /
(Decrease)
|Construction
|$
|(0.1
|)
|$
|2.1
|$
|(2.2
|)
|Energy
|0.6
|(0.6
|)
|1.2
|Telecommunications
|0.6
|0.6
|—
|Total Core Operating Subsidiaries
|$
|1.1
|$
|2.1
|$
|(1.0
|)
|Insurance
|—
|33.8
|(33.8
|)
|Life Sciences
|(3.2
|)
|(2.6
|)
|(0.6
|)
|Broadcasting
|(6.2
|)
|(4.4
|)
|(1.8
|)
|Other and Eliminations
|(42.1
|)
|(5.8
|)
|(36.3
|)
|Non-operating Corporate
|(31.1
|)
|(23.6
|)
|(7.5
|)
|Consolidating Eliminations attributable to HC2 Holdings Insurance Segment(1)
|(1.6
|)
|(2.3
|)
|0.7
|Net (loss) attributable to HC2 Holdings, Inc.
|$
|(83.1
|)
|$
|(2.8
|)
|$
|(80.3
|)
|Less: Preferred dividends, deemed dividends, and repurchase gains
|0.4
|(1.2
|)
|1.6
|Net (loss) attributable to common stock and participating preferred stockholders
|$
|(83.5
|)
|$
|(1.6
|)
|$
|(81.9
|)
|(1) The Insurance segment revenues are inclusive of realized and unrealized gains and net investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019. Such adjustments are related to transactions between entities under common control which are eliminated or are reclassified in consolidation.
|ADJUSTED EBITDA by OPERATING SEGMENT
|(in millions)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Increase /
(Decrease)
|Construction
|$
|9.0
|$
|12.4
|$
|(3.4
|)
|Energy
|3.8
|1.0
|2.8
|Telecommunications
|0.4
|0.8
|(0.4
|)
|Total Core Operating Subsidiaries
|$
|13.2
|$
|14.2
|$
|(1.0
|)
|Life Sciences
|(4.2
|)
|(2.9
|)
|(1.3
|)
|Broadcasting
|(1.0
|)
|(2.5
|)
|1.5
|Other and Eliminations
|(1.6
|)
|(4.9
|)
|3.3
|Non-operating Corporate
|(5.0
|)
|(6.1
|)
|1.1
|Total Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|1.4
|$
|(2.2
|)
|$
|3.6
First Quarter 2020 Segment Highlights
About HC2
HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE:HCHC) diversified holding company, which seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns in order to maximize value for all stakeholders. HC2 has a diverse array of operating subsidiaries across multiple reportable segments, including Construction, Energy, Telecommunications, Life Sciences, Broadcasting, Insurance and Other. HC2's largest operating subsidiary is DBM Global Inc., a family of companies providing fully integrated structural and steel construction services. Founded in 1994, HC2 is headquartered in New York, New York. Learn more about HC2 and its portfolio companies at www.hc2.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In this press release, HC2 refers to certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including Core Operating Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, Total Adjusted EBITDA (excluding the Insurance segment), Adjusted EBITDA for its operating segments, Adjusted Operating Income for the Insurance segment and Pre-Tax Adjusted Operating Income for the Insurance segment.
Adjusted EBITDA
Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with meaningful information for gaining an understanding of our results as it is frequently used by the financial community to provide insight into an organization’s operating trends and facilitates comparisons between peer companies, since interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and the other items listed in the definition of Adjusted EBITDA below can differ greatly between organizations as a result of differing capital structures and tax strategies. Adjusted EBITDA can also be a useful measure of a company’s ability to service debt. While management believes that non-U.S. GAAP measurements are useful supplemental information, such adjusted results are not intended to replace our U.S. GAAP financial results. Using Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure has inherent limitations as an analytical tool as compared to net income (loss) or other U.S. GAAP financial measures, as this non-GAAP measure excludes certain items, including items that are recurring in nature, which may be meaningful to investors. As a result of the exclusions, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation and does not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) or other U.S. GAAP financial measures as a measure of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the results of operations and any consolidating eliminations of our Insurance segment.
The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by us, consists of Net income (loss) as adjusted for depreciation and amortization; Other operating (income) expense, which is inclusive of (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets, lease termination costs, and FCC reimbursements; asset impairment expense; interest expense; net gain (loss) on contingent consideration; loss on early extinguishment or restructuring of debt; gain (loss) on sale of subsidiaries; other (income) expense, net; foreign currency transaction (gain) loss included in cost of revenue; income tax (benefit) expense; noncontrolling interest; bonus to be settled in equity; share-based compensation expense; discontinued operations; non-recurring items; and acquisition and disposition costs.
Management recognizes that using Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure has inherent limitations as an analytical tool as compared to net income (loss) or other GAAP financial measures, as these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items, including items that are recurring in nature, which may be meaningful to investors.
Adjusted Operating Income - Insurance
Adjusted Operating Income (“Insurance AOI”) and Pre-tax Adjusted Operating Income (“Pre-tax Insurance AOI”) for the Insurance segment are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures frequently used throughout the insurance industry and are economic measures the Insurance segment uses to evaluate its financial performance. Management believes that Insurance AOI and Pretax Insurance AOI measures provide investors with meaningful information for gaining an understanding of certain results and provide insight into an organization’s operating trends and facilitates comparisons between peer companies. However, Insurance AOI and Pre-tax Insurance AOI have certain limitations, and we may not calculate it the same as other companies in our industry. It should, therefore, be read together with the Company's results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Similarly to Adjusted EBITDA, using Insurance AOI and Pre-tax Insurance AOI as performance measures have inherent limitations as an analytical tool as compared to income (loss) from operations or other U.S. GAAP financial measures, as these non-U.S. GAAP measures excludes certain items, including items that are recurring in nature, which may be meaningful to investors. As a result of the exclusions, Insurance AOI and Pre-tax Insurance AOI should not be considered in isolation and do not purport to be an alternative to income (loss) from operations or other U.S. GAAP financial measures as a measure of our operating performance.
Management defines Insurance AOI as Net income (loss) for the Insurance segment adjusted to exclude the impact of net investment gains (losses), including OTTI losses recognized in operations; asset impairment; intercompany elimination; bargain purchase gains; reinsurance gains; and acquisition costs. Management defines Pre-tax Insurance AOI as Insurance AOI adjusted to exclude the impact of income tax (benefit) expense recognized during the current period. Management believes that Insurance AOI and Pre-tax Insurance AOI provide meaningful financial metrics that help investors understand certain results and profitability. While these adjustments are an integral part of the overall performance of the Insurance segment, market conditions impacting these items can overshadow the underlying performance of the business. Accordingly, we believe using a measure which excludes their impact is effective in analyzing the trends of our operations.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains, and certain oral statements made by our representatives from time to time may contain, forward-looking statements, including, among others, statements related to the expected or potential impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the related responses of the government and HC2 on our business, financial condition and results of operations, and any such forward-looking statements, whether concerning the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise, involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements include information describing actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are generally identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, any statements regarding our expectations regarding entering definitive agreements in respect of the potential divestitures of Continental Insurance and/or DBM Global, reducing debt and related interest expense at the holding company level with the net proceeds of such divestitures, our ability to successfully enter into and close on divestiture transactions being contemplated, including Continental Insurance and DBM Global, building shareholder value, future cash flow, longer-term growth and invested assets, the timing and effects of redeeming the 11.5% Notes, reducing HC2's leverage and interest expense, and the timing or prospects of any refinancing of HC2's remaining corporate debt, the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses’ and governments’ responses to the pandemic on HC2’s operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand across our businesses, HC2’s inability to predict the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic and related impacts will continue to adversely impact HC2’s business operations, financial performance, results of operations, financial position, the prices of HC2’s securities and the achievement of HC2’s strategic objectives, and changes in macroeconomic and market conditions and market volatility (including developments and volatility arising from the COVID-19 pandemic), including interest rates, the value of securities and other financial assets, and the impact of such changes and volatility on HC2’s financial position. Such statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of HC2’s management and the management of HC2’s subsidiaries and portfolio companies.
The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, both positive and negative, that may be revised or supplemented in subsequent statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. Such important factors include, without limitation: issues related to the restatement of our financial statements; the fact that we have historically identified material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting, and any inability to remediate future material weaknesses; capital market conditions, including the ability of HC2 and HC2’s subsidiaries to raise capital; the ability of HC2’s subsidiaries and portfolio companies to generate sufficient net income and cash flows to make upstream cash distributions; volatility in the trading price of HC2 common stock; the ability of HC2 and its subsidiaries and portfolio companies to identify any suitable future acquisition or disposition opportunities; our ability to realize efficiencies, cost savings, income and margin improvements, growth, economies of scale and other anticipated benefits of strategic transactions; difficulties related to the integration of financial reporting of acquired or target businesses; difficulties completing pending and future acquisitions and dispositions; effects of litigation, indemnification claims, and other contingent liabilities; changes in regulations and tax laws; and risks that may affect the performance of the operating subsidiaries and portfolio companies of HC2.
Although HC2 believes its expectations and assumptions regarding its future operating performance are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the expectations reflected herein will be achieved. There can be no assurance that the HMN transaction or other contemplated transactions will be entered into or completed as proposed or at all, and no assurances can be given that definitive agreements for potential divestitures or other strategic transactions will be entered into with respect to either Continental Insurance or DBM Global, that any transactions consummated, or the timing, terms, conditions or net proceeds thereof. These risks and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and our other reports filed with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release.
You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to HC2 or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and unless legally required, HC2 undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|HC2 HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|$
|383.4
|$
|362.5
|Life, accident and health earned premiums, net
|28.6
|29.9
|Net investment income
|51.9
|51.1
|Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments
|(19.1
|)
|5.5
|Net revenue
|444.8
|449.0
|Operating expenses
|Cost of revenue
|346.1
|324.5
|Policy benefits, changes in reserves, and commissions
|72.4
|52.7
|Selling, general and administrative
|52.3
|46.9
|Depreciation and amortization
|0.6
|0.3
|Other operating income
|0.2
|(1.0
|)
|Total operating expenses
|471.6
|423.4
|Income (loss) from operations
|(26.8
|)
|25.6
|Interest expense
|(21.3
|)
|(18.8
|)
|Loss on early extinguishment or restructuring of debt
|(5.8
|)
|—
|Loss from equity investees
|(2.5
|)
|(5.9
|)
|Other income, net
|2.8
|3.4
|(Loss) income from continuing operations
|(53.6
|)
|4.3
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|12.6
|(4.0
|)
|(Loss) income from continuing operations
|(41.0
|)
|0.3
|Loss from discontinued operations (including loss on disposal of $39.3 million)
|(60.0
|)
|(6.6
|)
|Net loss
|(101.0
|)
|(6.3
|)
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interest
|17.9
|3.5
|Net loss attributable to HC2 Holdings, Inc.
|(83.1
|)
|(2.8
|)
|Less: Preferred dividends, deemed dividends and repurchase gains
|0.4
|(1.2
|)
|Net loss attributable to common stock and participating preferred stockholders
|$
|(83.5
|)
|$
|(1.6
|)
|(Loss) income per share - continuing operations
|Basic:
|$
|(0.85
|)
|$
|0.08
|Diluted:
|$
|(0.85
|)
|$
|0.04
|Loss per share - discontinued operations
|Basic:
|$
|(0.97
|)
|$
|(0.12
|)
|Diluted:
|$
|(0.97
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|Loss per shares - Net loss attributable to common stock and participating preferred stockholders
|Basic:
|$
|(1.82
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|Diluted:
|$
|(1.82
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic:
|45.9
|44.8
|Diluted:
|45.9
|59.7
|HC2 HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(in millions, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|Assets
|Investments:
|Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale at fair value
|$
|3,753.0
|$
|4,028.9
|Equity securities
|72.4
|92.5
|Mortgage loans
|142.2
|183.5
|Policy loans
|18.9
|19.1
|Other invested assets
|70.3
|68.1
|Total investments
|4,056.8
|4,392.1
|Cash and cash equivalents
|186.9
|228.8
|Accounts receivable, net
|333.3
|311.8
|Recoverable from reinsurers
|958.4
|953.7
|Deferred tax asset
|2.2
|2.7
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|223.4
|223.7
|Goodwill
|112.0
|112.5
|Intangibles, net
|220.1
|221.7
|Assets held for sale
|—
|323.3
|Other assets
|246.0
|188.0
|Total assets
|$
|6,339.1
|$
|6,958.3
|Liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders’ equity
|Life, accident and health reserves
|$
|4,593.9
|$
|4,567.1
|Annuity reserves
|235.4
|236.4
|Value of business acquired
|215.1
|221.1
|Accounts payable and other current liabilities
|334.4
|306.2
|Deferred tax liability
|24.4
|83.7
|Debt obligations
|686.0
|773.6
|Liabilities held for sale
|—
|153.9
|Other liabilities
|170.8
|151.1
|Total liabilities
|6,260.0
|6,493.1
|Commitments and contingencies
|Temporary equity
|Preferred stock
|10.3
|10.3
|Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|8.3
|11.3
|Total temporary equity
|18.6
|21.6
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock, $.001 par value
|—
|—
|Shares authorized: 80,000,000 at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019;
|Shares issued: 47,571,416 and 46,810,676 at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019;
|Shares outstanding: 46,461,665 and 46,067,852 at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|Additional paid-in capital
|282.7
|281.1
|Treasury stock, at cost: 1,109,751 and 742,824 shares at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|(4.2
|)
|(3.3
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(179.8
|)
|(96.7
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(84.6
|)
|168.7
|Total HC2 Holdings, Inc. stockholders’ equity
|14.1
|349.8
|Noncontrolling interest
|46.4
|93.8
|Total stockholders’ equity
|60.5
|443.6
|Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders’ equity
|$
|6,339.1
|$
|6,958.3
|HC2 HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
|(in millions)
|Three months ended March 31, 2020
|Core Operating Subsidiaries
|Early Stage & Other
|Construction
|Energy
|Telecom
|Life
Sciences
|Broadcasting
|Other &
Elimination
|Non-
operating
Corporate
|Total
HC2
|Net loss attributable to HC2 Holdings, Inc.
|$
|(83.1
|)
|Less: Net income attributable to HC2 Holdings Insurance segment
|—
|Less: Consolidating eliminations attributable to HC2 Holdings Insurance segment
|(1.6
|)
|Net Income (loss) attributable to HC2 Holdings, Inc., excluding Insurance segment
|$
|(0.1
|)
|$
|0.6
|$
|0.6
|$
|(3.2
|)
|$
|(6.2
|)
|$
|(42.1
|)
|$
|(31.1
|)
|$
|(81.5
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:
|Depreciation and amortization
|2.6
|2.1
|0.1
|—
|1.7
|—
|—
|6.5
|Depreciation and amortization (included in cost of revenue)
|2.3
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2.3
|Other operating (income) expenses
|0.2
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|0.2
|Interest expense
|2.2
|1.2
|—
|—
|3.2
|—
|14.7
|21.3
|Other (income) expense, net
|0.2
|(0.4
|)
|(0.4
|)
|—
|1.3
|(0.6
|)
|(1.8
|)
|(1.7
|)
|Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|5.8
|5.8
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|0.2
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(0.4
|)
|(0.2
|)
|Noncontrolling interest
|—
|0.3
|—
|(1.0
|)
|(1.1
|)
|(16.1
|)
|—
|(17.9
|)
|Share-based payment expense
|—
|—
|—
|—
|0.1
|—
|1.4
|1.5
|Discontinued Operations
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|56.3
|3.8
|60.1
|Non-recurring items
|1.3
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1.4
|2.7
|Acquisition and disposition costs
|0.1
|—
|0.1
|—
|—
|0.9
|1.2
|2.3
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|9.0
|$
|3.8
|$
|0.4
|$
|(4.2
|)
|$
|(1.0
|)
|$
|(1.6
|)
|$
|(5.0
|)
|$
|1.4
|Total Core Operating Subsidiaries
|$
|13.2
|(in millions)
|Three months ended March 31, 2019
|Core Operating Subsidiaries
|Early Stage & Other
|Construction
|Energy
|Telecom
|Life
Sciences
|Broadcasting
|Other &
Elimination
|Non-
operating
Corporate
|Total
HC2
|Net loss attributable to HC2 Holdings, Inc.
|$
|(2.8
|)
|Less: Net income attributable to HC2 Holdings Insurance segment
|33.8
|Less: Consolidating eliminations attributable to HC2 Holdings Insurance segment
|(2.3
|)
|Net Income (loss) attributable to HC2 Holdings, Inc., excluding Insurance Segment
|$
|2.1
|$
|(0.6
|)
|$
|0.6
|$
|(2.6
|)
|$
|(4.4
|)
|$
|(5.8
|)
|$
|(23.6
|)
|$
|(34.3
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:
|Depreciation and amortization
|3.9
|1.4
|0.1
|—
|1.4
|—
|—
|6.8
|Depreciation and amortization (included in cost of revenue)
|2.1
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2.1
|Other operating (income) expenses
|(0.1
|)
|—
|—
|—
|(0.9
|)
|—
|—
|(1.0
|)
|Interest expense
|2.5
|0.4
|—
|—
|1.6
|—
|14.2
|18.7
|Other (income) expense, net
|—
|0.1
|—
|—
|0.1
|—
|—
|0.2
|Gain on sale and deconsolidation of subsidiary
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(0.8
|)
|(2.7
|)
|(3.5
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|1.0
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2.3
|3.3
|Noncontrolling interest
|0.1
|(0.3
|)
|—
|(0.3
|)
|(0.6
|)
|(2.4
|)
|—
|(3.5
|)
|Share-based payment expense
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1.1
|1.1
|Discontinued operations
|—
|—
|—
|—
|0.2
|4.1
|2.5
|6.8
|Non-recurring items
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Acquisition and disposition costs
|0.8
|—
|0.1
|—
|0.1
|—
|0.1
|1.1
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|12.4
|$
|1.0
|$
|0.8
|$
|(2.9
|)
|$
|(2.5
|)
|$
|(4.9
|)
|$
|(6.1
|)
|$
|(2.2
|)
|Total Core Operating Subsidiaries
|$
|14.2
HC2 HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ("INSURANCE AOI")
AND PRE-TAX OPERATING INCOME ("PRE-TAX INSURANCE AOI")
(Unaudited)
The table below shows the adjustments made to the reported Net income (loss) of the Insurance segment to calculate Insurance AOI and Pre-tax Insurance AOI.
|(in millions)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Increase /
(Decrease)
|Net income - Insurance segment
|$
|—
|$
|33.8
|$
|(33.8
|)
|Effect of investment losses (gains) (1)
|19.0
|(6.0
|)
|25.0
|Acquisition costs
|—
|0.2
|(0.2
|)
|Insurance AOI
|19.0
|28.0
|(9.0
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(12.4
|)
|0.7
|(13.1
|)
|Pre-tax Insurance AOI
|$
|6.6
|$
|28.7
|$
|(22.1
|)
|(1) The Insurance segment revenues are inclusive of realized and unrealized gains and net investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019. Such adjustments are related to transactions between entities under common control which are eliminated or are reclassified in consolidation.
