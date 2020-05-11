JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:REG) announced today that its operating partnership, Regency Centers, L.P., priced a public offering of $600 million 3.70% notes due 2030 (the “Notes”). The Notes are due June 15, 2030 and were priced at 99.805%. Interest on the Notes is payable semiannually on June 15 and December 15 of each year, with the first payment on December 15, 2020.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to increase liquidity, reduce the outstanding balance on its line of credit, and for general corporate purposes, which may include the future repayment of a portion of its outstanding debt. Settlement of the offering is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and is expected to occur on May 13, 2020.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc., and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. are acting as the joint book-running managers. PNC Capital Markets LLC and Regions Securities LLC are acting as senior co-managers. BMO Capital Markets Corp., SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., TD Securities (USA) LLC, Comerica Securities, Inc., Scotia Capital (USA) Inc., and Roberts & Ryan Investments, Inc. are acting as co-managers.

This offering will be made under Regency Centers, L.P.’s and the Company’s effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933. Copies of these documents may be obtained by contacting the underwriters at (i) Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service, toll-free: (800) 645-3751 or email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com ; (ii) BofA Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 or email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com ; (iii) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Ave., New York, NY 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, telephone: (212) 834-4533. Alternatively, you may request copies of these documents without charge from the SEC by visiting www.sec.gov .

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com .

