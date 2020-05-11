VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiant Gold Ltd. (“ALLEGIANT”) (AUAU: TSX-V) (AUXXF: OTCQX) will be hosting a webcast/conference call on Thursday, May 14 at 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT) to discuss the state of the junior mining and exploration markets.

“Given the recent upswing in the precious metals, there has been a renewed interest in the mining and exploration markets. We are at the very early stage of an emerging bull market in the sector and it is important for investors to get prepared for possibly participating in the next boom cycle,” commented Peter Gianulis, President & CEO of ALLEGIANT. The call will focus on various aspects of the junior exploration market and will not exceed one hour (including 30 minutes for Q&A). Topics to be discussed include:

Current state of market for exploration companies Importance of understanding cycles Role of institutional investors, financings & brokers Important learning lessons and investment principles when investing in juniors The next 3-5 years

Prior to joining ALLEGIANT, Mr. Gianulis served as President of Carrelton Asset Management and was a former Partner of the Salomon Brothers Hedge Fund Group (1996-2005). Mr. Gianulis’ Fund was selected as one of the Top Long/Short Equity Fund (less than $250 million in assets under management) for the three-year periods ending in 2010 and 2011 by Barclay’s Hedge. The Fund invested in over 150 junior companies including five companies that were merged or sold to a major. He brings over 20 years' experience in the junior mining and exploration market as an investor, advisor, board member and executive.

Conference Call Details

Interested participants may access the conference call by registering and joining the call via the web at https://zoom.us/j/91387206757?pwd=cWV1L1AzNVVNVVR0UmpkQy90MzNHZz09

or by dialing any of the following numbers:

Topic: Allegiant Gold - Investing in the Junior Mining & Exploration Markets

Time: May 14, 2020 11:30 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Dial by your location

+1 929 436 2866 US (New York)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+44 330 088 5830 United Kingdom

+44 131 460 1196 United Kingdom

+1 647 558 0588 Canada

+1 778 907 2071 Canada

+1 438 809 7799 Canada

Meeting ID: 913 8720 6757

Password: 729794

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/91387206757?pwd=cWV1L1AzNVVNVVR0UmpkQy90MzNHZz09

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/al1VUdcXB

ABOUT ALLEGIANT

ALLEGIANT owns 100% of 10 highly-prospective gold projects in the United States, 7 of which are located in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. Three of ALLEGIANT’s projects are farmed-out, providing for cost reductions and cash-flow. ALLEGIANT's flagship, district-scale Eastside project hosts a large and expanding gold resource and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure. Preliminary metallurgical testing indicates that both oxide and sulphide gold mineralization at Eastside is amenable to heap leaching.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Peter Gianulis

President & CEO

For more information contact:

Investor Relations

(604) 634-0970 or

1-888-818-1364

ir@allegiantgold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements and information contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which are referred to collectively as "forward-looking statements". The United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements and information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking statements in this and other press releases include, but are not limited to statements and information regarding: the evaluation of options to form a new exploration team or related M&A; Allegiant's property holding costs savings or income generated from optioning out certain properties; Allegiant's drilling and exploration plans for its properties, including farming out, anticipated costs, updating resource estimates and timing thereof and resulting increase of resources, if any; Allegiant's plans for growth through exploration activities, acquisitions or otherwise; and expectations regarding future cost savings, maintenance and capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Some of the known risks and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in Allegiant's Listing Application, dated January 24, 2018, as filed with the TSX Venture Exchange and available on SEDAR under Allegiant's profile at www.sedar.com. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Allegiant undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.