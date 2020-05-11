WORCESTER, Mass., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (NASDAQ: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, today announced financial results and recent corporate highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Manuel Litchman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mustang, said, “We were pleased to announce several important milestones in the first few months of 2020. Most notably, we were excited to submit our Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA") for MB-107, our lentiviral gene therapy for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency (“XSCID”), also known as bubble boy disease, and we look forward to commencing a multi-center Phase 2 clinical trial in newly diagnosed infants with XSCID under the age of two. We also anticipate filing a second IND in the third quarter of this year for a multi-center trial for the treatment of previously transplanted XSCID patients. Additionally, the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) granted Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (“ATMP”) classification to MB-107, which is an important step in establishing our path to market approval and commercialization in Europe.”
“Among our other first quarter accomplishments was the complete response achieved at the lowest dose level in the first subject treated following process optimization in our Phase 1/2 clinical trial of MB-106, our CD20-targeted, autologous CAR T cell therapy, for patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas. This trial is ongoing, and we hope to announce additional interim data later this year. We are also very pleased to report that MB-105, a PSCA-directed CAR T currently under investigation in a Phase 1 trial at City of Hope, appeared to be active in the first patient to receive the therapy following a standard CAR T conditioning regimen. As we progress through 2020, we look forward to advancing our gene and CAR T cell therapies toward additional potentially value-creating regulatory and clinical milestones in the months ahead,” Dr. Litchman concluded.
Recent Corporate Highlights:
Financial Results:
About Mustang Bio
Mustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases. Mustang aims to acquire rights to these technologies by licensing or otherwise acquiring an ownership interest, to fund research and development, and to outlicense or bring the technologies to market. Mustang has partnered with top medical institutions to advance the development of CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as a lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID. Mustang is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Mustang was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO). For more information, visit www.mustangbio.com.
Forward‐Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock value. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under, and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.
MUSTANG BIO, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
($ in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|55,814
|$
|61,413
|Other receivables - related party
|14
|19
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,877
|1,631
|Total current assets
|57,705
|63,063
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|7,729
|6,779
|Fixed assets - construction in process
|712
|1,157
|Restricted cash
|1,000
|1,000
|Other assets
|250
|250
|Operating lease right-of-use asset, net
|1,165
|1,196
|Total Assets
|$
|68,561
|$
|73,445
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Short-term notes payable
|$
|3,125
|$
|1,250
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|6,107
|5,668
|Payables and accrued expenses - related party
|546
|596
|Operating lease liabilities - short-term
|257
|257
|Total current liabilities
|10,035
|7,771
|Notes payable
|10,563
|12,179
|Operating lease liabilities - long-term
|2,159
|1,843
|Total Liabilities
|22,757
|21,793
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), 2,000,000 shares authorized,
250,000 shares of Class A preferred stock issued and outstanding
as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|-
|-
|Common Stock ($0.0001 par value), 85,000,000 shares authorized
|Class A common shares, 845,385 shares issued and
outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|-
|-
|Common shares, 42,076,840 and 39,403,519 shares issued and
outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|4
|4
|Common stock issuable, 0 and 1,206,667 shares as of March 31,
2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|-
|4,923
|Additional paid-in capital
|183,116
|172,184
|Accumulated deficit
|(137,316
|)
|(125,459
|)
|Total Stockholders’ Equity
|45,804
|51,652
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|$
|68,561
|$
|73,445
MUSTANG BIO, INC.
Condensed Statements of Operations
($ in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|For the three months ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|9,314
|$
|6,960
|Research and development – licenses acquired
|250
|450
|General and administrative
|1,956
|2,344
|Total operating expenses
|11,520
|9,754
|Loss from operations
|(11,520
|)
|(9,754
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Interest income
|263
|152
|Interest expense
|(600
|)
|(11
|)
|Total other (expense) income
|(337
|)
|141
|Net Loss
|$
|(11,857
|)
|$
|(9,613
|)
|Net loss per common share outstanding, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.28
|)
|$
|(0.34
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|41,971,316
|27,945,802
Mustang Bio, Inc.
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
