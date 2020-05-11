Irvine, CA, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading dental support organization Pacific Dental Services (PDS®) announces its Founder & CEO, Stephen E. Thorne, IV, will join Donald M. Casey, Jr.. CEO of Dentsply Sirona, in a new webinar, COVID-19: The Impact to Dentistry and the New Normal. Taking place Thursday, May 14th at 11:00 AM PST/2:00 PM EST, the two leaders will discuss how the dental industry has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, safety in the dental practice, the important role CEREC® has played in providing same day emergency patient care, the future of dentistry, and more. During the in-depth event, which will be moderated by Joseph Feldsien, SVP, Clinical Technology Enablement at Pacific Dental Services, Mr. Thorne and Mr. Casey will provide the audience with key insights about the future of dentistry. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions during the interactive session. Mark your calendar to join this webinar. To attend, click HERE on Thursday, May 14th at 11:00 AM PST/2:00 PM EST.

“The Coronavirus pandemic has been unprecedented, and dentistry is going to be forever changed,” said Mr. Thorne of PDS, which supports over 800 dental practices in 22 states. “As we continue to navigate the global health and financial crises, it’s more important than ever that we work together as we shape the future of dentistry.”

“Mr. Casey of Dentsply Sirona, which empowers dental professionals all over the world to provide millions of patients with better dental care, agrees, adding, “From the beginning of the COVID-19 situation, our priorities have always been protecting the safety of our employees, serving our customers and making the right decisions about how we operate our business in these extraordinary times. Together, we will master this crisis and emerge stronger.”

Due to COVID-19, dentistry leaders have had to quickly develop strategies that best position their organizations, while also being thoughtful about the future.

About Pacific Dental Services®

Founded in 1994, Pacific Dental Services (PDS) is one of the country’s leading dental support organizations, providing supported autonomy that enables dentists to concentrate on clinical excellence and the highest levels of cost-effective comprehensive patient care. PDS originated the Private Practice+® model to enable dentists to focus on their passion: serving patients. PDS also pioneered the concept of Modern Dentistry so that dentists are equipped to combine advances in the latest technology with the best operational practices and procedures, highly skilled support staff and a commitment to ongoing training and education. PDS continues to grow, with more than 800 supported dental offices across the United States and plans to expand into several new markets. PDS has been on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America 14 times. PDS supported dentists aim to be the provider of choice in all the markets they serve and to develop Patients for Life™.

