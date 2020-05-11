FOLSOM, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Contact: Marissa Travaline



(609) 561-9000 ext. 4227

mtravaline@sjindustries.com

Investor Contact: Dan Fidell

(609) 561-9000 ext. 7027

dfidell@sjindustries.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Kathleen Larkin Appointed Chief Human Resources Officer, SJI

FOLSOM, NJ, May 11, 2020 – SJI (NYSE: SJI) today announced that Kathleen Larkin joined SJI in the role of senior vice president and chief human resources officer, effective May 11. In her new role, Larkin will provide strategic HR leadership, using data to develop approaches that align key stakeholders, engage teams and drive execution of our strategy.

“Strong leadership has never been more important than it is right now,” said Michael Renna president and CEO, SJI. “I am confident that under Kathleen’s leadership, the employee experience at SJI will continue to evolve in support of our long-term success.”

Larkin joins SJI from CubeSmart, where she previously served as senior vice president, human resources.

“I am eager to begin my work with SJI and look forward to collaborating with the rest of the executive team to attract, retain and develop an exceptional workforce as well as foster a workplace culture that fuels professional success,” said Kathleen Larkin senior vice president and chief human resources officer, SJI.

About SJI

SJI (NYSE: SJI), an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas service to approximately 700,000 customers in New Jersey and Maryland through its three regulated natural gas utilities - South Jersey Gas, Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services. SJI Midstream houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. Visit sjindustries.com for more information about SJI and its subsidiaries.

###