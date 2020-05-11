LUXEMBOURG, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A . (“Altisource” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPS), a leading provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries, announced today that due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on public gatherings issued by the government of Luxembourg, it will host its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually, and will no longer include an in-person event. The previously announced date and time of the meeting (May 19, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Central European Time), and the business items to be considered at the meeting, remain the same.



The virtual meeting will be conducted via live webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/m#/157819148 commencing at 9:00 a.m. Central European Time on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Shareholder of Record

Shareholders of record are those shareholders holding their shares through an account with our transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC. Shareholders of record may use the 16 digit control number found on their proxy cards to enter the virtual meeting.

Beneficial Holders

Beneficial holders are those holding their shares in "street name" through an account with a bank or broker. Beneficial holders wishing to attend to the virtual meeting need to register with Altisource no later than Thursday, May 14, 2020. To register, beneficial holders must: (i) obtain a "legal proxy" from the holder of record (e.g. their bank or broker); (ii) submit a copy of such legal proxy to corporate.secretary@altisource.lu ; and (iii) provide an e-mail address to which Altisource can send the access information. Registration requests must be received by Altisource no later than 5:00 p.m. Central European Time, on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Beneficial holders that successfully complete the registration process will receive an e-mail from Altisource confirming their registration and providing a control number to access the virtual meeting.

All shareholders are encouraged to vote their shares in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials, even if they intend to attend the virtual meeting. The proxy card, voting instruction form or notice of internet availability that were previously distributed will not be updated to reflect this change in meeting format and may be used to vote shares in connection with the 2020 Annual Meeting. Shareholders who previously sent in proxies, or voted by telephone or by internet, do not need to take any further action.

Shareholders attending the virtual meeting will have the opportunity to submit written questions through the meeting web site.

About Altisource®

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at www.altisource.com.