CORAL GABLES, Fla., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) (the “Company” or “Amerant”) today announced a change in the location of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Due to the continuing public health impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our employees, shareholders, and our community, the 2020 Annual Meeting will be held solely by remote communication, in a virtual only format. There will be no physical location for the meeting. The previously announced date and time of the meeting, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time has not changed. Online access to the meeting will begin at 7:45 a.m., Eastern Time using the following link: http://www.meetingcenter.io/291672896 .



Please be advised that the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and the proxy card or voting instructions previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change to a virtual only format.

Attending the Virtual Meeting

To login to the virtual meeting, you have two options: Join as a “Guest” or join as a “Shareholder”. In order to be able to join as a “Shareholder”, you will be required to have a control number and the password AMTB2020 under one of the following two alternatives:

Registered Shareholder (meaning the shares are registered in your name at the Company’s transfer agent records as opposed to the name of a bank or broker): If you were a shareholder of record as of the close of business on April 9, 2020, you may attend the Annual Meeting by accessing http://www.meetingcenter.io/291672896 and entering the 15-digit control number that can be found on the proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials you previously received and the password AMTB2020. If you do not have your proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, please contact Computershare at 1-800-403-4560. If you are unsure if you were a shareholder of record as of the record date, please contact Computershare for assistance in making that determination at the same phone number.

Beneficial Owner (meaning the shares are held in the name of a bank or a broker (in “street name”)): If you were a beneficial owner of shares of our common stock held in “street name” as of the close of business on April 9, 2020, you will need to obtain a legal proxy from your bank, broker or other nominee to attend the meeting. You should contact your bank, broker or other nominee for instructions regarding how to obtain a legal proxy. You must submit the legal proxy to Computershare in advance of the Annual Meeting and obtain a control number from Computershare that will enable you to register to attend the meeting. Once you have received a legal proxy from your bank, broker or other nominee, you should submit it, along with your name and email address, to Computershare at legalproxy@computershare.com . Email requests for registration should be labeled as “Legal Proxy” and be sent to Computershare by 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on May 29, 2020. You will receive a confirmation email from Computershare with a 15-digit control number. At the time of the Annual Meeting, you should go to http://www.meetingcenter.io/291672896 and enter your control number and the password AMTB2020.

Voting Shares

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting virtually, we urge you to vote in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and the proxy card or voting instruction form included with the proxy materials previously distributed may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. Shareholders who log into the virtual meeting following the instructions above will be able to vote their shares electronically during the Annual Meeting by clicking on the “Cast Your Vote” link on the meeting center site.

Submitting Questions During the Meeting

If you join the meeting as a “Shareholder”, you may submit questions during the Annual Meeting by clicking on the message icon located slightly right at the top of the screen. To return to the main page, click the “I” icon at the top of the screen. Amerant intends to answer pertinent questions submitted during the meeting as time permits.

Shareholder List

Beginning 15 minutes prior to, and during, the Annual Meeting, a list of shareholders of record will be available for viewing by shareholders admitted to the meeting for any purpose germane to the meeting at http://www.meetingcenter.io/291672896 .

