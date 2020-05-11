HOUSTON, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSEA: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) today announced its first quarter 2020 results.
Average daily net production for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was 18,791 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boepd”), of which oil represented 10,297 barrels of oil per day (“Bopd”), compared to 10,233 Bopd and 11,489 Bopd for the first and fourth quarters of 2019, respectively. The Company earned $47.4 million of total revenue for the first quarter of 2020, of which 88% was from oil sales, excluding the impact of hedge settlements. Excluding the realized gain on crude oil derivative contracts of $5.1 million, the Company realized 98% of NYMEX WTI during the first quarter of 2020.
Total operating costs were $18.20 per Boe compared to $25.49 per Boe for the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted G&A was $1.50 per Boe in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $5.99 per Boe in the first quarter of 2019 (see Selected Operating Data table for additional information). Lease operating and workover expense was $8.07 per Boe in the first quarter of 2020 and $10.94 per Boe in the first quarter of 2019.
The Company reported net income to common stockholders of $114.5 million or net income per basic and diluted share of $7.07 for the first quarter of 2020 and reported adjusted EBITDA of $23.5 million, compared to $12.7 million in the first quarter of 2019 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information).
Liquidity and Capital Spending
During the first quarter of 2020, Battalion incurred capital expenditures of $65.1 million, and placed online 6 new wells.
As of March 31, 2020, Battalion's liquidity was $26.5 million consisting of $0.9 million in cash on hand plus availability under its revolving credit facility less letters of credit outstanding, pro forma for the April 30, 2020 redetermination of its borrowing base under its revolving credit facility.
As of May 11, 2020, Battalion had 9,000 Bopd of oil hedged for the second half of 2020 at an average price of $50.28 per barrel. For 2021, the Company has 7,000 Bopd of oil hedged at an average price of $45.51 per barrel. For 2022, the Company has 4,000 Bopd of oil hedged at an average price of $52.38 per barrel. As of March 31, 2020, the mark-to-market value of derivative contracts was approximately $105 million.
Management Commentary
Richard Little, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “We had already planned to suspend our capital program at the end of Q1 2020 and as the market continued to deteriorate, the decisions we had to make required agility and an even greater level of capital discipline. I’m proud of our team’s ability to drive down costs and for their quick response time to thoughtfully shut in production across all of our fields.”
Mr. Little further commented, “We’re certainly far more accustomed to bringing new wells online than we are to strategically shutting in over half of our production. Nevertheless, while these times are challenging, they reinforce the notion that sound business principles, such as long term business planning, remain the best way to make what could otherwise be difficult near-term decisions. Our team has done a commendable job of preparing us for circumstances such as the ones we find ourselves in – building long-term relationships with key stakeholders such as mineral owners and vendors, proactively creating optionality in our development strategies and simply treating each other with respect. I am hopeful that the market will turn around before the end of the year, but regardless, we will continue to look for more ways to enhance our competitive advantage and further strengthen our balance sheet.”
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about anticipated production, liquidity, capital spending, drilling and completion plans, and forward guidance. Forward-looking statements may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as "expects", "believes", "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates", “projects”, "potential", "possible", or "probable" or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "should", or "could" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations and involve certain assumptions or estimates that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings submitted by the Company to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or through the Company's website at www.battalionoil.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. The Company has no duty, and assumes no obligation, to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's expectations.
About Battalion
Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Ended
|Ended
|March 31, 2020
|March 31, 2019
|Operating revenues:
|Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales:
|Oil
|$
|41,917
|$
|45,517
|Natural gas
|354
|1,461
|Natural gas liquids
|4,753
|4,945
|Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales
|47,024
|51,923
|Other
|375
|(7
|)
|Total operating revenues
|47,399
|51,916
|Operating expenses:
|Production:
|Lease operating
|12,489
|14,186
|Workover and other
|1,323
|2,646
|Taxes other than income
|2,915
|2,893
|Gathering and other
|10,547
|14,869
|Restructuring
|418
|11,271
|General and administrative
|3,856
|4,608
|Depletion, depreciation and accretion
|18,030
|29,975
|Full cost ceiling impairment
|—
|275,239
|(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets
|—
|885
|Total operating expenses
|49,578
|356,572
|Income (loss) from operations
|(2,179
|)
|(304,656
|)
|Other income (expenses):
|Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts
|118,299
|(64,799
|)
|Interest expense and other
|(1,629
|)
|(12,589
|)
|Total other income (expenses)
|116,670
|(77,388
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|114,491
|(382,044
|)
|Income tax benefit (provision)
|—
|45,485
|Net income (loss)
|$
|114,491
|$
|(336,559
|)
|Net income (loss) per share of common stock:
|Basic
|$
|7.07
|$
|(2.12
|)
|Diluted
|$
|7.07
|$
|(2.12
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|16,204
|158,549
|Diluted
|16,204
|158,549
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Successor
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|938
|$
|5,701
|Accounts receivable, net
|30,260
|48,504
|Assets from derivative contracts
|71,353
|4,995
|Restricted cash
|—
|4,574
|Prepaids and other
|6,341
|7,379
|Total current assets
|108,892
|71,153
|Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method):
|Evaluated
|485,813
|420,609
|Unevaluated
|104,923
|105,009
|Gross oil and natural gas properties
|590,736
|525,618
|Less - accumulated depletion
|(37,075
|)
|(19,474
|)
|Net oil and natural gas properties
|553,661
|506,144
|Other operating property and equipment:
|Other operating property and equipment
|3,655
|3,655
|Less - accumulated depreciation
|(659
|)
|(378
|)
|Net other operating property and equipment
|2,996
|3,277
|Other noncurrent assets:
|Assets from derivative contracts
|37,766
|224
|Operating lease right of use assets
|2,932
|3,165
|Other assets
|6,148
|703
|Total assets
|$
|712,395
|$
|584,666
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|92,585
|$
|97,333
|Liabilities from derivative contracts
|3,972
|8,069
|Operating lease liabilities
|935
|923
|Asset retirement obligations
|225
|109
|Total current liabilities
|97,717
|106,434
|Long-term debt, net
|170,000
|144,000
|Other noncurrent liabilities:
|Liabilities from derivative contracts
|473
|4,854
|Asset retirement obligations
|10,619
|10,481
|Operating lease liabilities
|2,009
|2,247
|Commitments and contingencies
|Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized; 16,203,967 and 16,203,940 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|327,544
|327,108
|Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|104,031
|(10,460
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|431,577
|316,650
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|712,395
|$
|584,666
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Ended
|Ended
|March 31, 2020
|March 31, 2019
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|114,491
|$
|(336,559
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depletion, depreciation and accretion
|18,030
|29,975
|Full cost ceiling impairment
|—
|275,239
|(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets
|—
|885
|Deferred income tax provision (benefit)
|—
|(45,485
|)
|Stock-based compensation, net
|387
|(6,782
|)
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts
|(112,378
|)
|68,169
|Amortization and write-off of deferred loan costs
|—
|404
|Amortization of discount and premium
|—
|55
|Reorganization items, net
|(4,984
|)
|—
|Accrued settlements on derivative contracts
|(4,923
|)
|1,020
|Other income (expense)
|7
|388
|Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital
|10,630
|(12,691
|)
|Changes in working capital
|1,713
|(24,143
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|12,343
|(36,834
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Oil and natural gas capital expenditures
|(48,157
|)
|(81,068
|)
|Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties
|—
|(2,809
|)
|Other operating property and equipment capital expenditures
|—
|(30,553
|)
|Funds held in escrow and other
|509
|(1
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(47,648
|)
|(114,431
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from borrowings
|51,000
|124,000
|Repayments of borrowings
|(25,000
|)
|(19,000
|)
|Equity issuance costs and other
|(32
|)
|(406
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|25,968
|104,594
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(9,337
|)
|(46,671
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|10,275
|46,866
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|938
|$
|195
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
SELECTED OPERATING DATA
(Unaudited)
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Ended
|Ended
|March 31, 2020
|March 31, 2019
|Production volumes:
|Crude oil (MBbls)
|937
|921
|Natural gas (MMcf)
|2,539
|1,941
|Natural gas liquids (MBbls)
|350
|293
|Total (MBoe)
|1,710
|1,538
|Average daily production (Boe/d)
|18,791
|17,089
|Average prices:
|Crude oil (per Bbl)
|$
|44.74
|$
|49.42
|Natural gas (per Mcf)
|0.14
|0.75
|Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
|13.58
|16.88
|Total per Boe
|27.50
|33.76
|Cash effect of derivative contracts:
|Crude oil (per Bbl)
|$
|5.47
|$
|0.70
|Natural gas (per Mcf)
|0.32
|0.44
|Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
|-
|6.38
|Total per Boe
|3.46
|2.19
|Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts:
|Crude oil (per Bbl)
|$
|50.21
|$
|50.12
|Natural gas (per Mcf)
|0.46
|1.19
|Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)
|13.58
|23.26
|Total per Boe
|30.96
|35.95
|Average cost per Boe:
|Production:
|Lease operating
|$
|7.30
|$
|9.22
|Workover and other
|0.77
|1.72
|Taxes other than income
|1.70
|1.88
|Gathering and other, as adjusted (1)
|6.18
|8.89
|Restructuring
|0.24
|7.33
|General and administrative, as adjusted (1)
|1.50
|5.99
|(1) Represents gathering and other and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below:
|General and administrative:
|General and administrative, as reported
|$
|2.26
|$
|3.00
|Stock-based compensation:
|Non-cash
|(0.23
|)
|4.41
|Transaction costs and other:
|Cash
|(0.53
|)
|(1.42
|)
|General and administrative, as adjusted(2)
|$
|1.50
|$
|5.99
|Gathering and other, as reported
|6.17
|9.67
|Rig stacking charges and other(3)
|0.01
|(0.78
|)
|Gathering and other, as adjusted(4)
|$
|6.18
|$
|8.89
|Total operating costs, as reported
|18.20
|25.49
|Total adjusting items
|(0.75
|)
|2.21
|Total operating costs, as adjusted(5)
|$
|17.45
|$
|27.70
_______________
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
SELECTED ITEM REVIEW AND RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Ended
|Ended
|March 31, 2020
|March 31, 2019
|As Reported:
|Net income (loss), as reported
|$
|114,491
|$
|(336,559
|)
|Impact of Selected Items:
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts:
|Crude oil
|$
|(111,834
|)
|$
|64,000
|Natural gas
|(544
|)
|(335
|)
|Natural gas liquids
|-
|4,504
|Total mark-to-market non-cash charge
|(112,378
|)
|68,169
|Full cost ceiling impairment
|-
|275,239
|(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets
|-
|885
|Restructuring
|418
|11,271
|Transaction costs, rig stacking charges and other
|906
|3,647
|Selected items, before income taxes
|(111,054
|)
|359,211
|Income tax effect of selected items (1)
|-
|(31,667
|)
|Selected items, net of tax
|(111,054
|)
|327,544
|As Adjusted:
|Net income (loss), excluding selected items (2)
|$
|3,437
|$
|(9,015
|)
|Basic net income (loss) per common share, as reported
|$
|7.07
|$
|(2.12
|)
|Impact of selected items
|(6.86
|)
|2.06
|Basic net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (2)
|$
|0.21
|$
|(0.06
|)
|Diluted net income (loss) per common share, as reported
|$
|7.07
|$
|(2.12
|)
|Impact of selected items
|(6.86
|)
|2.06
|Diluted net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (2)(3)
|$
|0.21
|$
|(0.06
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|12,343
|$
|(36,834
|)
|Changes in working capital
|(1,713
|)
|24,143
|Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital
|10,630
|(12,691
|)
|Cash components of selected items
|11,231
|13,806
|Income tax effect of selected items (1)
|-
|(2,899
|)
|Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items (2)
|$
|21,861
|$
|(1,784
|)
_______________
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Successor
|Predecessor
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Ended
|Ended
|March 31, 2020
|March 31, 2019
|Net income (loss), as reported
|$
|114,491
|$
|(336,559
|)
|Impact of adjusting items:
|Interest expense
|1,714
|11,972
|Depletion, depreciation and accretion
|18,030
|29,975
|Full cost ceiling impairment
|-
|275,239
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|-
|(45,485
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|387
|(6,782
|)
|Interest income
|(97
|)
|(61
|)
|Restructuring
|418
|11,271
|(Gain) loss on sale of other assets
|-
|416
|(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets
|-
|885
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts
|(112,378
|)
|68,169
|Transaction costs, rig stacking charges and other
|906
|3,647
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|$
|23,471
|$
|12,687
_______________
