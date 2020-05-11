HOUSTON, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSEA: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) today announced its first quarter 2020 results.



Average daily net production for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was 18,791 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boepd”), of which oil represented 10,297 barrels of oil per day (“Bopd”), compared to 10,233 Bopd and 11,489 Bopd for the first and fourth quarters of 2019, respectively. The Company earned $47.4 million of total revenue for the first quarter of 2020, of which 88% was from oil sales, excluding the impact of hedge settlements. Excluding the realized gain on crude oil derivative contracts of $5.1 million, the Company realized 98% of NYMEX WTI during the first quarter of 2020.

Total operating costs were $18.20 per Boe compared to $25.49 per Boe for the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted G&A was $1.50 per Boe in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $5.99 per Boe in the first quarter of 2019 (see Selected Operating Data table for additional information). Lease operating and workover expense was $8.07 per Boe in the first quarter of 2020 and $10.94 per Boe in the first quarter of 2019.

The Company reported net income to common stockholders of $114.5 million or net income per basic and diluted share of $7.07 for the first quarter of 2020 and reported adjusted EBITDA of $23.5 million, compared to $12.7 million in the first quarter of 2019 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information).

Liquidity and Capital Spending

During the first quarter of 2020, Battalion incurred capital expenditures of $65.1 million, and placed online 6 new wells.

As of March 31, 2020, Battalion's liquidity was $26.5 million consisting of $0.9 million in cash on hand plus availability under its revolving credit facility less letters of credit outstanding, pro forma for the April 30, 2020 redetermination of its borrowing base under its revolving credit facility.

As of May 11, 2020, Battalion had 9,000 Bopd of oil hedged for the second half of 2020 at an average price of $50.28 per barrel. For 2021, the Company has 7,000 Bopd of oil hedged at an average price of $45.51 per barrel. For 2022, the Company has 4,000 Bopd of oil hedged at an average price of $52.38 per barrel. As of March 31, 2020, the mark-to-market value of derivative contracts was approximately $105 million.

Management Commentary

Richard Little, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “We had already planned to suspend our capital program at the end of Q1 2020 and as the market continued to deteriorate, the decisions we had to make required agility and an even greater level of capital discipline. I’m proud of our team’s ability to drive down costs and for their quick response time to thoughtfully shut in production across all of our fields.”

Mr. Little further commented, “We’re certainly far more accustomed to bringing new wells online than we are to strategically shutting in over half of our production. Nevertheless, while these times are challenging, they reinforce the notion that sound business principles, such as long term business planning, remain the best way to make what could otherwise be difficult near-term decisions. Our team has done a commendable job of preparing us for circumstances such as the ones we find ourselves in – building long-term relationships with key stakeholders such as mineral owners and vendors, proactively creating optionality in our development strategies and simply treating each other with respect. I am hopeful that the market will turn around before the end of the year, but regardless, we will continue to look for more ways to enhance our competitive advantage and further strengthen our balance sheet.”

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Successor Predecessor Three Months Three Months Ended Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Operating revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales: Oil $ 41,917 $ 45,517 Natural gas 354 1,461 Natural gas liquids 4,753 4,945 Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales 47,024 51,923 Other 375 (7 ) Total operating revenues 47,399 51,916 Operating expenses: Production: Lease operating 12,489 14,186 Workover and other 1,323 2,646 Taxes other than income 2,915 2,893 Gathering and other 10,547 14,869 Restructuring 418 11,271 General and administrative 3,856 4,608 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 18,030 29,975 Full cost ceiling impairment — 275,239 (Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets — 885 Total operating expenses 49,578 356,572 Income (loss) from operations (2,179 ) (304,656 ) Other income (expenses): Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts 118,299 (64,799 ) Interest expense and other (1,629 ) (12,589 ) Total other income (expenses) 116,670 (77,388 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 114,491 (382,044 ) Income tax benefit (provision) — 45,485 Net income (loss) $ 114,491 $ (336,559 ) Net income (loss) per share of common stock: Basic $ 7.07 $ (2.12 ) Diluted $ 7.07 $ (2.12 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 16,204 158,549 Diluted 16,204 158,549

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Successor March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 938 $ 5,701 Accounts receivable, net 30,260 48,504 Assets from derivative contracts 71,353 4,995 Restricted cash — 4,574 Prepaids and other 6,341 7,379 Total current assets 108,892 71,153 Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method): Evaluated 485,813 420,609 Unevaluated 104,923 105,009 Gross oil and natural gas properties 590,736 525,618 Less - accumulated depletion (37,075 ) (19,474 ) Net oil and natural gas properties 553,661 506,144 Other operating property and equipment: Other operating property and equipment 3,655 3,655 Less - accumulated depreciation (659 ) (378 ) Net other operating property and equipment 2,996 3,277 Other noncurrent assets: Assets from derivative contracts 37,766 224 Operating lease right of use assets 2,932 3,165 Other assets 6,148 703 Total assets $ 712,395 $ 584,666 Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 92,585 $ 97,333 Liabilities from derivative contracts 3,972 8,069 Operating lease liabilities 935 923 Asset retirement obligations 225 109 Total current liabilities 97,717 106,434 Long-term debt, net 170,000 144,000 Other noncurrent liabilities: Liabilities from derivative contracts 473 4,854 Asset retirement obligations 10,619 10,481 Operating lease liabilities 2,009 2,247 Commitments and contingencies Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized; 16,203,967 and 16,203,940 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 327,544 327,108 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 104,031 (10,460 ) Total stockholders' equity 431,577 316,650 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 712,395 $ 584,666

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Successor Predecessor Three Months Three Months Ended Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 114,491 $ (336,559 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depletion, depreciation and accretion 18,030 29,975 Full cost ceiling impairment — 275,239 (Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets — 885 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) — (45,485 ) Stock-based compensation, net 387 (6,782 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts (112,378 ) 68,169 Amortization and write-off of deferred loan costs — 404 Amortization of discount and premium — 55 Reorganization items, net (4,984 ) — Accrued settlements on derivative contracts (4,923 ) 1,020 Other income (expense) 7 388 Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital 10,630 (12,691 ) Changes in working capital 1,713 (24,143 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 12,343 (36,834 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Oil and natural gas capital expenditures (48,157 ) (81,068 ) Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties — (2,809 ) Other operating property and equipment capital expenditures — (30,553 ) Funds held in escrow and other 509 (1 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (47,648 ) (114,431 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 51,000 124,000 Repayments of borrowings (25,000 ) (19,000 ) Equity issuance costs and other (32 ) (406 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 25,968 104,594 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (9,337 ) (46,671 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 10,275 46,866 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 938 $ 195

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

SELECTED OPERATING DATA

(Unaudited)

Successor Predecessor Three Months Three Months Ended Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Production volumes: Crude oil (MBbls) 937 921 Natural gas (MMcf) 2,539 1,941 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 350 293 Total (MBoe) 1,710 1,538 Average daily production (Boe/d) 18,791 17,089 Average prices: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 44.74 $ 49.42 Natural gas (per Mcf) 0.14 0.75 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 13.58 16.88 Total per Boe 27.50 33.76 Cash effect of derivative contracts: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 5.47 $ 0.70 Natural gas (per Mcf) 0.32 0.44 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) - 6.38 Total per Boe 3.46 2.19 Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 50.21 $ 50.12 Natural gas (per Mcf) 0.46 1.19 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 13.58 23.26 Total per Boe 30.96 35.95 Average cost per Boe: Production: Lease operating $ 7.30 $ 9.22 Workover and other 0.77 1.72 Taxes other than income 1.70 1.88 Gathering and other, as adjusted (1) 6.18 8.89 Restructuring 0.24 7.33 General and administrative, as adjusted (1) 1.50 5.99 (1) Represents gathering and other and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below: General and administrative: General and administrative, as reported $ 2.26 $ 3.00 Stock-based compensation: Non-cash (0.23 ) 4.41 Transaction costs and other: Cash (0.53 ) (1.42 ) General and administrative, as adjusted(2) $ 1.50 $ 5.99 Gathering and other, as reported 6.17 9.67 Rig stacking charges and other(3) 0.01 (0.78 ) Gathering and other, as adjusted(4) $ 6.18 $ 8.89 Total operating costs, as reported 18.20 25.49 Total adjusting items (0.75 ) 2.21 Total operating costs, as adjusted(5) $ 17.45 $ 27.70

General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plans, as well as other cash charges associated with certain transactions. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods. Amounts for periods prior to 2020 have been revised to conform to the current presentation by eliminating adjustments for gas treating fees. Gathering and other, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes rig stacking charges and other costs. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on gathering and other expense and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparative purposes. Represents lease operating, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

SELECTED ITEM REVIEW AND RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Successor Predecessor Three Months Three Months Ended Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 As Reported: Net income (loss), as reported $ 114,491 $ (336,559 ) Impact of Selected Items: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts: Crude oil $ (111,834 ) $ 64,000 Natural gas (544 ) (335 ) Natural gas liquids - 4,504 Total mark-to-market non-cash charge (112,378 ) 68,169 Full cost ceiling impairment - 275,239 (Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets - 885 Restructuring 418 11,271 Transaction costs, rig stacking charges and other 906 3,647 Selected items, before income taxes (111,054 ) 359,211 Income tax effect of selected items (1) - (31,667 ) Selected items, net of tax (111,054 ) 327,544 As Adjusted: Net income (loss), excluding selected items (2) $ 3,437 $ (9,015 ) Basic net income (loss) per common share, as reported $ 7.07 $ (2.12 ) Impact of selected items (6.86 ) 2.06 Basic net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (2) $ 0.21 $ (0.06 ) Diluted net income (loss) per common share, as reported $ 7.07 $ (2.12 ) Impact of selected items (6.86 ) 2.06 Diluted net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (2)(3) $ 0.21 $ (0.06 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 12,343 $ (36,834 ) Changes in working capital (1,713 ) 24,143 Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital 10,630 (12,691 ) Cash components of selected items 11,231 13,806 Income tax effect of selected items (1) - (2,899 ) Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items (2) $ 21,861 $ (1,784 )

For the three months ended March 31, 2019 (Predecessor), this represents the tax impact using an estimated tax rate of 21.0% and includes a $43.8 million adjustment for the net change in valuation allowance and deferred tax liability. Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management's belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance. Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures. Amounts for periods prior to 2020 have been revised to conform to the current presentation by eliminating adjustments for gas treating fees. Management believes that conforming the presentation of this information facilitates comparisons across periods. The impact of selected items for the periods ended March 31, 2020 (Successor) and 2019 (Predecessor) were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.2 million and 158.5 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Successor Predecessor Three Months Three Months Ended Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Net income (loss), as reported $ 114,491 $ (336,559 ) Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 1,714 11,972 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 18,030 29,975 Full cost ceiling impairment - 275,239 Income tax provision (benefit) - (45,485 ) Stock-based compensation 387 (6,782 ) Interest income (97 ) (61 ) Restructuring 418 11,271 (Gain) loss on sale of other assets - 416 (Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets - 885 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts (112,378 ) 68,169 Transaction costs, rig stacking charges and other 906 3,647 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 23,471 $ 12,687

