New York, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Biomaterials market is forecast to reach USD 245.20 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. In recent years, an increasing emphasis on beauty treatments and plastic surgery like craniofacial surgery and soft-tissue fillers are acting as growth factors for the market. Most importantly, technological advancements are also contributing to the expansion of the market wherein these advancements help in making the substance versatile and enhance its functionality. Such advancements result in expanding its arena of application to tissue engineering, bioengineering among others. The development of smart biomaterials that are capable of interacting with biological systems for various biomedical applications is also supporting the expansion of the market.
The COVID-19 Impact: One of the immediate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic is the lack of availability of specialists associated with replacement treatments. Doctors who are usually involved with other healthcare services are required to be associated with COVID-19 treatments for the management of the crisis. The mentioned factor would result in negatively impacting the growth of the sector. In a research conducted on the impact of the epidemic on the knee and hip arthroplasty revealed that in the U.S. every week approximately 30,000 primary and 3000 revision knee and hip arthroplasty procedures would be canceled till the time COVID-19 restrictions regarding nonessential surgery are being practiced. Thus, such cancellation of arthroplasty procedures would result in negatively impacting the growth of the market.
