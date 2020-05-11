BLUEFIELD, Va., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) ( www.firstcommunitybank.com ) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company reported net income of $7.87 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which was a decrease of $0.16, or 26.67%, over the same quarter of 2019.



Additionally, the Company recently declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of twenty-five cents ($0.25) per common share. 2020 is the 35th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.

First Quarter 2020 and Current Highlights

Pandemic and General The Company initiated social distancing practices at its branches and corporate offices on March 20, 2020, and those continue today. Remote working environments were successfully initiated for approximately 80% of the Company’s back office workforce. Implemented a pay differential for employees continuing to work at branch and back-office locations. In order to aid its affected customers, the Company modified or deferred payments on 887 commercial loans totaling $254.72 million in principal balances and 1,535 retail loans totaling $72.80 million in principal balances. Through May 1, 2020, the Company processed 641 loans for proceeds of $58.26 million through the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act, signed into law on March 27, 2020 to address economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, provides financial institutions with the option to not comply with the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326) until the earlier of the end of the national emergency or the end of 2020. The Company has chosen to not comply with ASU No. 2016-13 and its Current Expected Credit Loss methodology (“CECL”), as permitted by the CARES Act, during the national emergency. Complying during the national emergency would impose significant and ongoing expenses on the Company and consume a significant amount of staff time when the need to process customer loan modifications and deferrals and PPP loan applications remains very high. Management believes the incurred loss impairment methodology provides a more practical measurement of credit losses in the current economic environment.



Income Statement Current year quarter earnings include a loan loss provision of $3.50 million, an increase of $2.28 million over first quarter of 2019. The provision had the effect of increasing loan loss reserves $2.71 million during the first quarter to recognize the impact of the coronavirus slowdown. Despite the significant increase in loan loss provision, return on average assets was 1.16% for the quarter. Net interest margin increased 11 basis points to 4.71% compared to the same quarter of 2019, reflective of the addition of Highlands Bankshares, Inc. The Company incurred $1.89 million in residual merger expenses during the quarter related to the Highlands acquisition that closed on December 31, 2019.



Balance Sheet Prior to the pandemic responses, the Company completed its stock repurchase authorization with the repurchase of 734,653 shares for approximately $21.87 million. Based on the current outlook for economic conditions, the Company has temporarily suspended further share repurchases. As of March 31, 2020, the Company continues to significantly exceed regulatory “well capitalized” targets, as well as all capital targets of its capital management plan.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 58 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of March 31, 2020. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice through its Trust Division and First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.02 billion in combined assets as of March 31, 2020. The Company reported consolidated assets of $2.74 billion as of March 31, 2020. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31,

September 30,

June 30, March 31, (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 28,058 $ 21,837 $ 22,068 $ 22,721 $ 22,179 Interest on securities 918 870 857 895 1,094 Interest on deposits in banks 533 663 680 766 338 Total interest income 29,509 23,370 23,605 24,382 23,611 Interest expense Interest on deposits 1,825 1,312 1,383 1,392 1,305 Interest on borrowings 2 1 1 1 120 Total interest expense 1,827 1,313 1,384 1,393 1,425 Net interest income 27,682 22,057 22,221 22,989 22,186 Provision for loan losses 3,500 91 675 1,585 1,220 Net interest income after provision 24,182 21,966 21,546 21,404 20,966 Noninterest income 7,549 9,314 7,634 8,649 8,080 Noninterest expense 21,664 18,883 17,444 16,651 16,785 Income before income taxes 10,067 12,397 11,736 13,402 12,261 Income tax expense 2,195 2,833 2,580 2,951 2,630 Net income $ 7,872 $ 9,564 $ 9,156 $ 10,451 $ 9,631 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.61 $ 0.59 $ 0.67 $ 0.61 Diluted 0.44 0.61 0.58 0.66 0.60 Cash dividends per common share Regular 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.21 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 17,998,994 15,611,093 15,603,992 15,712,204 15,839,424 Diluted 18,050,071 15,670,047 15,664,587 15,775,320 15,920,950 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.16 % 1.71 % 1.65 % 1.89 % 1.75 % Return on average common equity 7.49 % 11.08 % 10.80 % 12.57 % 11.77 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 11.12 % 15.33 % 15.19 % 17.57 % 16.66 % (1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31,

September 30,

June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 7,872 $ 9,564 $ 9,156 $ 10,451 $ 9,631 Non-GAAP adjustments: Net (gain) loss on sale of securities (385 ) - - 43 - Merger, acquisition, and divestiture expense 1,893 1,532 592 - - Other items(1) - (2,395 ) (900 ) (2,025 ) (1,675 ) Total adjustments 1,508 (863 ) (308 ) (1,982 ) (1,675 ) Tax effect 354 (331 ) (134 ) (550 ) (328 ) Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP $ 9,026 $ 9,032 $ 8,982 $ 9,019 $ 8,284 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, non-GAAP $ 0.50 $ 0.58 $ 0.57 $ 0.57 $ 0.52 Performance ratios, non-GAAP Adjusted return on average assets 1.33 % 1.61 % 1.62 % 1.63 % 1.51 % Adjusted return on average common equity 8.59 % 10.46 % 10.59 % 10.84 % 10.12 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(2) 12.75 % 14.48 % 14.90 % 15.16 % 14.33 % (1) Includes other non-recurring income and expense items (2) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Average Average Yield/ Average Average Yield/

(Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Assets Earning assets Loans(2)(3) $ 2,081,132 $ 28,105 5.43 % $ 1,765,132 $ 22,236 5.11 % Securities available for sale 136,109 1,060 3.13 % 145,783 1,231 3.43 % Securities held to maturity - - - 12,348 45 1.48 % Interest-bearing deposits 163,483 535 1.31 % 54,694 338 2.50 % Total earning assets 2,380,724 29,700 5.02 % 1,977,957 23,850 4.89 % Other assets 353,647 247,965 Total assets $ 2,734,371 $ 2,225,922 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits Demand deposits $ 502,603 $ 90 0.07 % $ 447,023 $ 37 0.03 % Savings deposits 679,656 414 0.24 % 501,276 175 0.14 % Time deposits 485,085 1,322 1.10 % 438,454 1,093 1.01 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,667,344 1,826 0.44 % 1,386,753 1,305 0.38 % Borrowings Retail repurchase agreements 1,459 2 0.59 % 3,259 1 0.13 % Wholesale repurchase agreements - - - 15,278 119 3.17 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 134 1 1.70 % - - - Total borrowings 1,593 3 - 18,537 120 2.63 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,668,937 1,829 0.44 % 1,405,290 1,425 0.41 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 600,636 459,766 Other liabilities 42,174 28,894 Total liabilities 2,311,747 1,893,950 Stockholders' equity 422,624 331,972 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,734,371 $ 2,225,922 Net interest income, FTE(1) $ 27,871 $ 22,425 Net interest rate spread 4.58 % 4.48 % Net interest margin, FTE(1) 4.71 % 4.60 % (1 ) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. (2 ) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual. (3 ) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $1.95 million and $764 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31,

September 30,

June 30, March 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Noninterest income Wealth management $ 844 $ 842 $ 952 $ 884 $ 745 Service charges on deposits 3,731 3,702 3,785 3,699 3,408 Other service charges and fees 2,231 2,096 2,007 2,129 2,049 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities 385 - - (43 ) - Net FDIC indemnification asset amortization (486 ) (590 ) (719 ) (516 ) (552 ) Other income - 2,395 900 2,025 1,675 Other operating income 844 869 709 471 755 Total noninterest income $ 7,549 $ 9,314 $ 7,634 $ 8,649 $ 8,080 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 11,386 $ 9,495 $ 9,334 $ 9,153 $ 9,166 Occupancy expense 1,315 1,057 1,042 1,082 1,153 Furniture and equipment expense 1,384 1,179 1,183 1,062 1,033 Service fees 1,523 721 1,053 1,231 1,030 Advertising and public relations 512 478 795 513 524 Professional fees 233 408 375 328 414 Amortization of intangibles 361 251 251 249 246 FDIC premiums and assessments - - - 150 168 Merger, acquisition, and divestiture expense 1,893 1,532 592 - - Other operating expense 3,057 3,762 2,819 2,883 3,051 Total noninterest expense $ 21,664 $ 18,883 $ 17,444 $ 16,651 $ 16,785





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) March 31, December 31,

September 30,

June 30, March 31, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 241,613 $ 217,009 $ 182,458 $ 156,478 $ 148,546 Debt securities available for sale 107,753 169,574 115,537 119,076 132,597 Loans held for sale - 263 - - - Loans held for investment, net of unearned income Noncovered 2,084,610 2,101,599 1,679,958 1,705,408 1,719,905 Covered 12,115 12,861 14,158 15,520 17,475 Allowance for loan losses (21,137 ) (18,425 ) (18,493 ) (18,540 ) (18,243 ) Loans held for investment, net 2,075,588 2,096,035 1,675,623 1,702,388 1,719,137 FDIC indemnification asset 2,433 2,883 3,458 4,020 4,578 Premises and equipment, net 63,319 62,824 48,521 48,262 46,636 Other real estate owned, noncovered 2,502 3,969 2,528 3,810 3,903 Other real estate owned, covered - - - 152 152 Interest receivable 6,117 6,677 4,842 5,317 5,227 Goodwill 129,565 129,565 92,744 92,744 92,744 Other intangible assets 8,159 8,519 4,280 4,532 4,780 Other assets 101,912 101,529 75,056 75,248 84,035 Total assets $ 2,738,961 $ 2,798,847 $ 2,205,047 $ 2,212,027 $ 2,242,335 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 620,292 $ 627,868 $ 472,478 $ 480,573 $ 479,299 Interest-bearing 1,668,122 1,702,044 1,364,374 1,367,465 1,399,138 Total deposits 2,288,414 2,329,912 1,836,852 1,848,038 1,878,437 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,348 1,601 1,863 3,083 3,700 FHLB and other borrowings 1,000 - - - - Interest, taxes, and other liabilities 36,593 38,515 28,969 27,220 27,096 Total liabilities 2,327,355 2,370,028 1,867,684 1,878,341 1,909,233 Stockholders' equity Common stock 17,700 18,377 15,580 15,633 15,818 Additional paid-in capital 172,231 192,413 108,222 109,816 115,914 Retained earnings 222,814 219,535 213,866 208,618 202,103 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,139 ) (1,506 ) (305 ) (381 ) (733 ) Total stockholders' equity 411,606 428,819 337,363 333,686 333,102 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,738,961 $ 2,798,847 $ 2,205,047 $ 2,212,027 $ 2,242,335 Shares outstanding at period-end 17,700,140 18,376,991 15,579,740 15,633,388 15,818,368 Book value per common share $ 23.25 $ 23.33 $ 21.65 $ 21.34 $ 21.06 Tangible book value per common share(1) 15.47 15.82 15.43 15.12 14.89 (1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding

SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited) March31, December 31,

September 30,

June 30, March 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Allowance for Loan Losses Beginning balance $ 18,425 $ 18,493 $ 18,540 $ 18,243 $ 18,267 Provision for loan losses charged to operations 3,500 91 675 1,585 1,220 Charge-offs (1,194 ) (1,353 ) (964 ) (2,114 ) (1,622 ) Recoveries 406 1,194 242 826 378 Net charge-offs (788 ) (159 ) (722 ) (1,288 ) (1,244 ) Ending balance $ 21,137 $ 18,425 $ 18,493 $ 18,540 $ 18,243 Nonperforming Assets Non-covered nonperforming assets Nonaccrual loans $ 20,263 $ 16,113 $ 16,701 $ 16,368 $ 18,544 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 329 144 107 37 156 Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs")(1) 623 720 668 821 835 Total non-covered nonperforming loans 21,215 16,977 17,476 17,226 19,535 OREO 2,502 3,969 2,528 3,810 3,903 Total non-covered nonperforming assets $ 23,717 $ 20,946 $ 20,004 $ 21,036 $ 23,438 Covered nonperforming assets Nonaccrual loans $ 145 $ 244 $ 243 $ 203 $ 237 Total covered nonperforming loans 145 244 243 203 237 OREO - - - 152 152 Total covered nonperforming assets $ 145 $ 244 $ 243 $ 355 $ 389 Additional Information Performing TDRs(2) $ 8,429 $ 5,855 $ 5,635 $ 5,676 $ 5,654 Total Accruing TDRs(3) 9,052 6,575 6,303 6,497 6,489 Non-covered ratios Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.02 % 0.81 % 1.04 % 1.01 % 1.14 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.87 % 0.75 % 0.91 % 0.96 % 1.05 % Non-PCI allowance to nonperforming loans 99.63 % 108.53 % 105.82 % 107.63 % 93.39 % Non-PCI allowance to total loans 1.01 % 0.88 % 1.10 % 1.09 % 1.06 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.15 % 0.04 % 0.17 % 0.30 % 0.29 % Total ratios Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.02 % 0.81 % 1.05 % 1.01 % 1.14 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.87 % 0.76 % 0.92 % 0.97 % 1.06 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 98.96 % 106.99 % 104.37 % 106.37 % 92.27 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.01 % 0.87 % 1.09 % 1.08 % 1.05 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.15 % 0.04 % 0.17 % 0.30 % 0.29 % (1) Accruing TDRs restructured within the past six months or nonperforming (2) Accruing TDRs with six months or more of satisfactory payment performance (3) Accruing total TDRs



