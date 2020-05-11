WALTHAM, Mass., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEC, “Great Elm”) today released its fiscal third quarter 2020 results.
Great Elm will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal third quarter 2020 financial results. All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (833) 921-1653; international callers should dial +1 (778) 560-2576. Participants should enter the Conference ID 3197590 when asked. For a copy of the slide presentation that will be referenced during the course of our conference call, please visit:
https://www.greatelmcap.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.
The conference call will be webcast simultaneously at: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2161471/C93C040DDE499685608275DC51E73996.
About Great Elm Capital Group, Inc.
Great Elm is a publicly-traded holding company that seeks to build a business across three operating verticals: Operating Companies, Investment Management and Real Estate. Great Elm’s website can be found at www.greatelmcap.com.
Media & Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
+1 (617) 375-3006
investorrelations@greatelmcap.com
