New York, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Amphibious Vehicle Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797884/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.1 Billion by the year 2025, Commercial will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$93.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$94.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Commercial will reach a market size of US$228.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$348.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797884/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Amphibious Vehicle: An Overview
Global Competitor Market Shares
Amphibious Vehicle Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Table: Global Commercial Amphibious Vehicle Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
Table: Global Amphibious Assault Vehicle Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
High Maintenance Cost and Regular Serviceability, Limits the
Market Growth
Increased Defense Spending among Developing Countries Offer
Great Prospects for the Market
Use in Rescue and Surveillance Operations: A Major Growth Area
Decline in Defense Budgets in Developed Nations: A Restraint
Upsurge in Demand from Military, Owing to Increasing Conflicts
Sparks Demand for Amphibious Vehicle
Commercial Usage of Amphibious Vehicle in Sports and
Recreational Activities Bodes Well for the Market
North America: Dominating the Amphibious Vehicle Market
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Amphibious Vehicle
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Amphibious Vehicle Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Amphibious Vehicle Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Amphibious Vehicle Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Commercial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Commercial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Defense (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Defense (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Defense (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Excavation (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Excavation (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Excavation (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Surveillance & Rescue (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Surveillance & Rescue (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Surveillance & Rescue (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Sports/Recreation (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Sports/Recreation (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Sports/Recreation (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Water Transportation (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 20: Water Transportation (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Water Transportation (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Track-based (Propulsion) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Track-based (Propulsion) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Track-based (Propulsion) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Water Jet (Propulsion) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Water Jet (Propulsion) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Water Jet (Propulsion) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Screw Propellers (Propulsion) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Screw Propellers (Propulsion) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Screw Propellers (Propulsion) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 34: Other Propulsions (Propulsion) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Other Propulsions (Propulsion) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: Other Propulsions (Propulsion) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Amphibious Vehicle Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Amphibious Vehicle Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Amphibious Vehicle Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: Amphibious Vehicle Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Amphibious Vehicle Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Amphibious Vehicle Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: Amphibious Vehicle Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: United States Amphibious Vehicle Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Propulsion: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Amphibious Vehicle Market in the United States by
Propulsion: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Amphibious Vehicle Market Share
Breakdown by Propulsion: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Amphibious Vehicle Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Amphibious Vehicle Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Amphibious Vehicle Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Canadian Amphibious Vehicle Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Amphibious Vehicle Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 51: Canadian Amphibious Vehicle Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Canadian Amphibious Vehicle Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Canadian Amphibious Vehicle Historic Market Review by
Propulsion in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 54: Amphibious Vehicle Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Propulsion for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Amphibious Vehicle in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Japanese Amphibious Vehicle Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: Amphibious Vehicle Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Amphibious Vehicle in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Japanese Amphibious Vehicle Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: Amphibious Vehicle Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Japanese Market for Amphibious Vehicle: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Propulsion for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Amphibious Vehicle Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: Japanese Amphibious Vehicle Market Share Analysis by
Propulsion: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Amphibious Vehicle in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Amphibious Vehicle Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Amphibious Vehicle Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Amphibious Vehicle in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Amphibious Vehicle Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Amphibious Vehicle Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Chinese Amphibious Vehicle Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Propulsion for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Amphibious Vehicle Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Propulsion: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Amphibious Vehicle Market by Propulsion:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Amphibious Vehicle Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 73: European Amphibious Vehicle Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 74: Amphibious Vehicle Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Amphibious Vehicle Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Amphibious Vehicle Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 77: Amphibious Vehicle Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: European Amphibious Vehicle Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Amphibious Vehicle Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 80: Amphibious Vehicle Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: European Amphibious Vehicle Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Amphibious Vehicle Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion: 2018-2025
Table 83: Amphibious Vehicle Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Propulsion: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: European Amphibious Vehicle Market Share Breakdown by
Propulsion: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 85: Amphibious Vehicle Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 86: French Amphibious Vehicle Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Amphibious Vehicle Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Amphibious Vehicle Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 89: French Amphibious Vehicle Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Amphibious Vehicle Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: Amphibious Vehicle Market in France by Propulsion:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: French Amphibious Vehicle Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Propulsion: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Amphibious Vehicle Market Share Analysis by
Propulsion: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 94: Amphibious Vehicle Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Amphibious Vehicle Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 96: Amphibious Vehicle Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Amphibious Vehicle Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: German Amphibious Vehicle Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 99: Amphibious Vehicle Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Amphibious Vehicle Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: German Amphibious Vehicle Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Propulsion: 2009-2017
Table 102: German Amphibious Vehicle Market Share Breakdown by
Propulsion: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 103: Italian Demand for Amphibious Vehicle in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Amphibious Vehicle Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Amphibious Vehicle Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Italian Demand for Amphibious Vehicle in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Amphibious Vehicle Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Amphibious Vehicle Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Italian Amphibious Vehicle Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Propulsion for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Amphibious Vehicle Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Propulsion: 2009-2017
Table 111: Italian Amphibious Vehicle Market by Propulsion:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Amphibious Vehicle in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: United Kingdom Amphibious Vehicle Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: Amphibious Vehicle Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Amphibious Vehicle in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: United Kingdom Amphibious Vehicle Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Amphibious Vehicle Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Amphibious Vehicle: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Propulsion
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Amphibious Vehicle Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 120: United Kingdom Amphibious Vehicle Market Share
Analysis by Propulsion: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 121: Rest of Europe Amphibious Vehicle Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 122: Amphibious Vehicle Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Europe Amphibious Vehicle Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Europe Amphibious Vehicle Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 125: Amphibious Vehicle Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Europe Amphibious Vehicle Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Europe Amphibious Vehicle Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion: 2018-2025
Table 128: Amphibious Vehicle Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Propulsion: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Europe Amphibious Vehicle Market Share
Breakdown by Propulsion: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Amphibious Vehicle Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Amphibious Vehicle Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 132: Asia-Pacific Amphibious Vehicle Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 133: Amphibious Vehicle Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Amphibious Vehicle Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Asia-Pacific Amphibious Vehicle Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 136: Amphibious Vehicle Market in Asia-Pacific by
Propulsion: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Amphibious Vehicle Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Propulsion: 2009-2017
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Amphibious Vehicle Market Share
Analysis by Propulsion: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 139: Rest of World Amphibious Vehicle Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Amphibious Vehicle Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of World Amphibious Vehicle Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Rest of World Amphibious Vehicle Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Amphibious Vehicle Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of World Amphibious Vehicle Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Rest of World Amphibious Vehicle Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Rest of World Amphibious Vehicle Historic Market
Review by Propulsion in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 147: Amphibious Vehicle Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Propulsion for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AQUAMEC
BAE SYSTEMS PLC
EIK ENGINEERING SDN. BHD.
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
GRIFFON HOVERWORK
HANJIN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CONSTRUCTION
HEFEI SUNTON MACHINERY MANUFACTURING
HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY (EUROPE) NV
KURGANMASHZAVOD JSC
LEMAC CORPORATION
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
MARSH BUGGIES
NORINCO INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION LTD.
REMU OY
RHEINMETALL AG
SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (SAIC)
TEXTRON SYSTEMS CORPORATION
TSBC ENGINEERING SDN. BHD.
ULTRATREX MACHINERY SDN. BHD.
WETLAND EQUIPMENT COMPANY
WILCO MANUFACTURING LLC.
WILSON MARSH EQUIPMENT COMPANY
CONSTRUCTIONS INDUSTRIELLES DE LA MEDITERRANEE SA (CNIM)
UNITED SHIPBUILDING CORPORATION
PJSC UNITED AIRCRAFT CORPORATION
RINSPEED AG
SHINMAYWA INDUSTRIES, LTD.
TEXTRON, INC.
GIBBS SPORTS AMPHIBIANS, INC.
HOV POD
HOVERY HOVERCRAFT
HYDRATREK, INC.
ICON AIRCRAFT, INC.
IVANOFF HOVERCRAFT AB
MERCIER-JONES
VANAIR HOVERCRAFT
VIKING AIR LTD.
VIPER HOVERCRAFT
ABS HOVERCRAFT LTD.
AEROHOD LTD.
AIRFLOW HOVERCRAFT NZ (SLIDER)
AIRLIFT HOVERCRAFT PTY LTD.
AMPHIBIOUS MARINE, INC.
ARGO GERMANY BY TEC-EQUIPMENT GMBH
ASIS BOATS
AUSTRALIAN HOVERCRAFT PTY LTD.
BILL BAKER VEHICLES LTD.
BRITISH HOVERCRAFT COMPANY, THE
COOL AMPHIBIOUS MANUFACTURERS INTERNATIONAL, LLC
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797884/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: