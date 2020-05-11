CALGARY, Alberta, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited (“Black Diamond” or the “Company”) (TSX: BDI) announces that the Company will host a webcast and conference call for stakeholders, investors, analysts, and any other interested parties, to provide an update on the existing operating environment and the Company’s growth strategies for 2020 and beyond. This event has been re-scheduled following the Company’s previously announced deferral as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Revised Date: June 2, 2020 Time: 9:00 am MT / 11:00 am ET Webcast and Replay: Black Diamond’s Investor Relations web page at: https://www.blackdiamondgroup.com/investor-centre/presentations-and-events/ Live call: 1-800-319-4610 or 1-403-351-0324 or 1-416-915-3239

Callers should call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Black Diamond Investor Update Webcast and Conference Call.



Trevor Haynes, Black Diamond’s CEO, stated, “We look forward to sharing our vision for Black Diamond while discussing how we are navigating through the current business environment. Despite ongoing volatility in parts of our business, we remain focused on growing and diversifying our platform to generate sustainable long-term cash flows and value.”

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond is a specialty rentals and industrial services Company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). We operate in Canada, the United States, and Australia. MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, Britco, and MPA, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors. WFS through its principal brands, Black Diamond Camps and Black Diamond Energy Services, owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of all types and sizes and a fleet of liquid and solid containment assets. Its regional operating terminals rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services including turn-key operated camps to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. The WFS business unit also includes the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, LodgeLink, which operates a digital marketplace for business-to-business crew accommodation, travel, and logistics in North America.

www.blackdiamondgroup.com

