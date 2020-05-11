New York, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797882/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.9 Billion by the year 2025, Ground-based will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$271.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$273.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ground-based will reach a market size of US$456.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AIRBUS SAS

BAE Systems PLC

Boeing Company, The

Cobham PLC

Honeywell International, Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Kelvin Hughes Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

SAAB AB

Thales Group







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Product Overview

Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR), A Definition

Naval-Based AMDR

Ground-Based AMDR

Airborne-Based AMDR





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Global Defense Budgets, the Foundation for Growth in the

AMDR Market

Healthy Defense Spending With Especially Expanding Budgets for

Missile Defense to Amplify the Need for AMDR Systems: Global

Defense Spending (In US$ Million) by Top 25 Countries

Ongoing War Against Rising Terrorism Provides a Fertile

Environment for the Growth of AMDR

Ever-Present Threat of Terrorism & the Ensuing Strengthening of

Terrorism Prevention Efforts to Expand the Addressable Market

Opportunity for AMDR: Global Terrorism Index in Major

Countries Worldwide for the Year 2018

Despite the Decline in Confirmed Fatalities, the Dynamically

Changing Face of Terrorism Makes AMDR an Important

Counterterrorism Tool: Global Number of Fatalities from

Terrorist Attacks for the Years 2010 through 2018

Evolution of New Generation Aerial Warfare Creates a Parallel

Need for Air Threat Identification

Strengthening Airpower of Military Bases Worldwide to Translate

Into Exciting Opportunities for Counter Air Defense Systems:

Global Number of Fighters & Interceptors, Attack Aircraft,

Transports & Attack Helicopters by Country for the Year 2019

Drone Weaponization, a New & Powerful Threat in the Making

Ballooning of Commercial Opportunities for Anti-Drone

Technologies In Response to the Growing Threat of Drone

Weaponization & Worrisome Capability Gaps in Drone Defense to

Benefit the AMDR Market: Global Market for Anti-Drone (In

US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Need for Larger Radar Footprints Grows Stronger & More Urgent

InSync With the Growing Use of New-Age War Tactics, Spurring

Development of Dual Band Radar & Multi-Mission Phased Array

Radar

AMDR Tops the List of Priorities in Military Modernization

Programs

Increased Development & Deployment of Ballistic & Stealth

Missiles and the Ensuing Growing Investments in Airborne

Missile Control & Surveillance, Emerges as a Key Growth

Driver

Growing Missile Defense Market in Response to Increased

Ballistic Missile Production & Deployment to Spur

Opportunities for AMDR: Missile Defense Market (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Importance of Ground-Controlled Interception (GCI) as an

Important Air Defense Tactic Despite the Rise of Airborne

Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) Makes Ground-Based Radar

the Largest Segment in the Market

Increase in Drug Trafficking, Smuggling & Illicit Fishing to

Bring In New Opportunities for Growth

Massive Size of the Global Drug Trafficking & Smuggling Market

Opens New Opportunities for AMDR in the Fight Against

Transnational Crime: Global Market for Drug Trafficking (In

US$ Billion) by Drug Type for the Year 2018

Cyber Hacking of Missile Defense Systems, a Challenge to Reckon

With





