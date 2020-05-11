New York, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797882/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.9 Billion by the year 2025, Ground-based will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$271.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$273.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ground-based will reach a market size of US$456.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Product Overview
Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR), A Definition
Naval-Based AMDR
Ground-Based AMDR
Airborne-Based AMDR
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Global Defense Budgets, the Foundation for Growth in the
AMDR Market
Healthy Defense Spending With Especially Expanding Budgets for
Missile Defense to Amplify the Need for AMDR Systems: Global
Defense Spending (In US$ Million) by Top 25 Countries
Ongoing War Against Rising Terrorism Provides a Fertile
Environment for the Growth of AMDR
Ever-Present Threat of Terrorism & the Ensuing Strengthening of
Terrorism Prevention Efforts to Expand the Addressable Market
Opportunity for AMDR: Global Terrorism Index in Major
Countries Worldwide for the Year 2018
Despite the Decline in Confirmed Fatalities, the Dynamically
Changing Face of Terrorism Makes AMDR an Important
Counterterrorism Tool: Global Number of Fatalities from
Terrorist Attacks for the Years 2010 through 2018
Evolution of New Generation Aerial Warfare Creates a Parallel
Need for Air Threat Identification
Strengthening Airpower of Military Bases Worldwide to Translate
Into Exciting Opportunities for Counter Air Defense Systems:
Global Number of Fighters & Interceptors, Attack Aircraft,
Transports & Attack Helicopters by Country for the Year 2019
Drone Weaponization, a New & Powerful Threat in the Making
Ballooning of Commercial Opportunities for Anti-Drone
Technologies In Response to the Growing Threat of Drone
Weaponization & Worrisome Capability Gaps in Drone Defense to
Benefit the AMDR Market: Global Market for Anti-Drone (In
US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Need for Larger Radar Footprints Grows Stronger & More Urgent
InSync With the Growing Use of New-Age War Tactics, Spurring
Development of Dual Band Radar & Multi-Mission Phased Array
Radar
AMDR Tops the List of Priorities in Military Modernization
Programs
Increased Development & Deployment of Ballistic & Stealth
Missiles and the Ensuing Growing Investments in Airborne
Missile Control & Surveillance, Emerges as a Key Growth
Driver
Growing Missile Defense Market in Response to Increased
Ballistic Missile Production & Deployment to Spur
Opportunities for AMDR: Missile Defense Market (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Importance of Ground-Controlled Interception (GCI) as an
Important Air Defense Tactic Despite the Rise of Airborne
Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) Makes Ground-Based Radar
the Largest Segment in the Market
Increase in Drug Trafficking, Smuggling & Illicit Fishing to
Bring In New Opportunities for Growth
Massive Size of the Global Drug Trafficking & Smuggling Market
Opens New Opportunities for AMDR in the Fight Against
Transnational Crime: Global Market for Drug Trafficking (In
US$ Billion) by Drug Type for the Year 2018
Cyber Hacking of Missile Defense Systems, a Challenge to Reckon
With
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Ground-based (Segment) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Ground-based (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Ground-based (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Naval-based (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Naval-based (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Naval-based (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Airborne (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Airborne (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Airborne (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 14: Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market in the
United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 15: United States Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR)
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Canadian Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR)
Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 18: Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for
2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Air and Missile Defense Radar
(AMDR): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 21: Japanese Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 23: Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market
by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 29: Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market in Europe
in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 30: European Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market in France
by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: French Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 36: German Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market
by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Air and Missile Defense
Radar (AMDR): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: United Kingdom Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR)
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 43: Rest of Europe Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment:
2018-2025
Table 44: Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Rest of Europe Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR)
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 46: Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Asia-Pacific Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 48: Asia-Pacific Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR)
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 49: Rest of World Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018
to 2025
Table 50: Rest of World Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR)
Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market in Rest
of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for
2009, 2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AIRBUS GROUP SAS
BAE SYSTEMS PLC
BOEING COMPANY
COBHAM PLC
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES
KELVIN HUGHES
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
RAYTHEON COMPANY
ROCKWELL COLLINS
SAAB AB
THALES GROUP
ALMAZ-ANTEY
COLLINS AEROSPACE
GENERAL ATOMICS AERONAUTICAL SYSTEMS, INC. (GA-ASI)
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
LEONARDO SPA
RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES
REUTECH RADAR SYSTEMS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
