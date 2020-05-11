CALGARY, Alberta, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Natural held its Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders on May 7, 2020. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.
|1. The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Catherine M. Best
|788,532,428
87.73
%
|110,261,360
12.27
%
|M. Elizabeth Cannon
|893,379,817
99.40
%
|5,413,971
0.60
%
|N. Murray Edwards
|873,463,424
97.18
%
|25,330,364
2.82
%
|Christopher L. Fong
|890,020,896
99.02
%
|8,772,892
0.98
%
|Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin
|864,334,980
96.17
%
|34,458,808
3.83
%
|Wilfred A. Gobert
|874,765,526
97.33
%
|24,028,262
2.67
%
|Steve W. Laut
|869,842,440
96.78
%
|28,951,348
3.22
%
|Tim S. McKay
|889,314,228
98.95
%
|9,479,560
1.05
%
|Honourable Frank J. McKenna
|851,786,161
94.77
%
|47,007,627
5.23
%
|David A. Tuer
|865,774,577
96.33
%
|33,019,211
3.67
%
|Annette M. Verschuren
|883,290,837
98.28
%
|15,502,951
1.72
%
|2. The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.
|893,573,190
98.10
%
|17,334,579
1.90
%
|3. On an advisory basis, approval of the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation.
|852,170,927
94.81
%
|46,658,121
5.19
%
Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.
