CALGARY, Alberta, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Natural held its Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders on May 7, 2020. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.



1. The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Votes For Votes Withheld Catherine M. Best 788,532,428

87.73

% 110,261,360

12.27

% M. Elizabeth Cannon 893,379,817

99.40

% 5,413,971

0.60

% N. Murray Edwards 873,463,424

97.18

% 25,330,364

2.82

% Christopher L. Fong 890,020,896

99.02

% 8,772,892

0.98

% Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin 864,334,980

96.17

% 34,458,808

3.83

% Wilfred A. Gobert 874,765,526

97.33

% 24,028,262

2.67

% Steve W. Laut 869,842,440

96.78

% 28,951,348

3.22

% Tim S. McKay 889,314,228

98.95

% 9,479,560

1.05

% Honourable Frank J. McKenna 851,786,161

94.77

% 47,007,627

5.23

% David A. Tuer 865,774,577

96.33

% 33,019,211

3.67

% Annette M. Verschuren 883,290,837

98.28

% 15,502,951

1.72

%





Votes For Votes Withheld 2. The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration. 893,573,190

98.10

% 17,334,579

1.90

% Votes For Votes Against 3. On an advisory basis, approval of the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation. 852,170,927

94.81

% 46,658,121

5.19

%

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

