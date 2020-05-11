New York, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Amaranth Oil Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797881/?utm_source=GNW

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$28.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$23.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cosmetic & Personal Care will reach a market size of US$19.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$171.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

DK Mass S.R.O

FLAVEKO Trade spol. s r.o.

Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH

Irel, Spol. S.R.O

Nans Products Pvt., Ltd.

Proderna Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Saar, SIA







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Robust Demand for Natural Oils Worldwide Benefits Amaranth Oil

Market

Competition

Global Amaranth Seed Oil Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Amaranth Oil Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Widespread Applications of Amaranth Oil in the Management of

Several Disorders Drive Demand in the Pharma Sector

Global Healthcare Market: Breakdown of Spending in US$ Trillion

for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020

North America and Europe: The Largest Markets for Amaranth Oil

in the Pharma Industry

Global Healthcare Market: Breakdown of Spending in US$ Billion

by Region for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023

Increasing Rate of Heart Disease and Hypertension Creates Huge

Demand for Amaranth Oil

Increasing Application of Amaranth Oil in Production of Natural

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products: A Strong Growth Driver

Increasing Demand for Bio based Products from Personal Care and

Cosmetic Industries

Increasing Focus on Decreasing Dependency on Petrochemicals in

Cosmetics Drives Demand for Amaranth Oil Market

Increasing Applications of Amaranth Oil in Food Supplements

Leads to Growth

Product Overview

Amaranth Oil: Definition

Color, Source, Aroma and Taste of Amaranth Oil

Benefits and Uses of Amaranth Oil

Properties of Amaranth Oil

Technologies for the Production of Amaranth Oil





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Amaranth Oil Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Amaranth Oil Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Amaranth Oil Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Cosmetic & Personal Care (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 5: Cosmetic & Personal Care (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Cosmetic & Personal Care (Application) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 7: Pharmaceutical (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Pharmaceutical (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Pharmaceutical (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Food Supplements (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Food Supplements (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Food Supplements (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Fragrance (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Fragrance (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Fragrance (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Amaranth Oil Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products: The Largest End-Use Segment

for Amaranth Oil in the US

Market Analytics

Table: The US Natural Beauty Care Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales by Type for the Year 2018

Table 19: United States Amaranth Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Amaranth Oil Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 21: Amaranth Oil Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Amaranth Oil Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Amaranth Oil Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 24: Canadian Amaranth Oil Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Amaranth

Oil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Japanese Amaranth Oil Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 27: Amaranth Oil Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Amaranth Oil in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Amaranth Oil Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 30: Chinese Amaranth Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Amaranth Oil Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Increasing Preference for Natural Cosmetics & Personal Care

Products Offer Opportunity for Growth

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Amaranth Oil Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Amaranth Oil Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: European Amaranth Oil Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European Amaranth Oil Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 35: Amaranth Oil Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 36: European Amaranth Oil Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Amaranth Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 38: French Amaranth Oil Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: French Amaranth Oil Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: Amaranth Oil Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: German Amaranth Oil Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Amaranth Oil Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Amaranth Oil in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Amaranth Oil Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Italian Amaranth Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Amaranth Oil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: United Kingdom Amaranth Oil Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Amaranth Oil Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Amaranth Oil Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Amaranth Oil Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 51: Spanish Amaranth Oil Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Amaranth Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Amaranth Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 54: Amaranth Oil Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Amaranth Oil Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Amaranth Oil Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe Amaranth Oil Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Amaranth Oil Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Amaranth Oil Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Amaranth Oil Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Amaranth Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Amaranth Oil Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Amaranth Oil Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Amaranth Oil Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Australian Amaranth Oil Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Amaranth Oil Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 67: Indian Amaranth Oil Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Amaranth Oil Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 69: Indian Amaranth Oil Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Amaranth Oil Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: South Korean Amaranth Oil Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Amaranth Oil Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Amaranth Oil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Amaranth Oil Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Amaranth Oil Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Amaranth Oil Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 77: Amaranth Oil Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Amaranth Oil Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Latin American Demand for Amaranth Oil in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Amaranth Oil Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Amaranth Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Amaranth Oil Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: Amaranth Oil Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: Argentinean Amaranth Oil Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 85: Amaranth Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: Brazilian Amaranth Oil Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Brazilian Amaranth Oil Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 88: Amaranth Oil Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: Mexican Amaranth Oil Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Amaranth Oil Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Amaranth Oil Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Amaranth Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 93: Amaranth Oil Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Amaranth Oil Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Amaranth Oil Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Amaranth Oil Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: The Middle East Amaranth Oil Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Amaranth Oil Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 99: The Middle East Amaranth Oil Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Amaranth

Oil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Iranian Amaranth Oil Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Amaranth Oil Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Amaranth Oil Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 104: Amaranth Oil Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Israeli Amaranth Oil Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Amaranth Oil in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Amaranth Oil Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Saudi Arabian Amaranth Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Amaranth Oil Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: United Arab Emirates Amaranth Oil Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Amaranth Oil Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Amaranth Oil Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Amaranth Oil Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Amaranth Oil Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 115: African Amaranth Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Amaranth Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 117: Amaranth Oil Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

