4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$460.6 Million by the year 2025, Cosmetic & Personal Care will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$28.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$23.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cosmetic & Personal Care will reach a market size of US$19.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$171.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Robust Demand for Natural Oils Worldwide Benefits Amaranth Oil
Market
Competition
Global Amaranth Seed Oil Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
by Leading Players for the Year 2019
Global Competitor Market Shares
Amaranth Oil Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Widespread Applications of Amaranth Oil in the Management of
Several Disorders Drive Demand in the Pharma Sector
Global Healthcare Market: Breakdown of Spending in US$ Trillion
for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020
North America and Europe: The Largest Markets for Amaranth Oil
in the Pharma Industry
Global Healthcare Market: Breakdown of Spending in US$ Billion
by Region for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023
Increasing Rate of Heart Disease and Hypertension Creates Huge
Demand for Amaranth Oil
Increasing Application of Amaranth Oil in Production of Natural
Cosmetics & Personal Care Products: A Strong Growth Driver
Increasing Demand for Bio based Products from Personal Care and
Cosmetic Industries
Increasing Focus on Decreasing Dependency on Petrochemicals in
Cosmetics Drives Demand for Amaranth Oil Market
Increasing Applications of Amaranth Oil in Food Supplements
Leads to Growth
Product Overview
Amaranth Oil: Definition
Color, Source, Aroma and Taste of Amaranth Oil
Benefits and Uses of Amaranth Oil
Properties of Amaranth Oil
Technologies for the Production of Amaranth Oil
DK MASS S.R.O
FLAVEKO TRADE SPOL. S R.O.
FLAVEX NATUREXTRAKTE GMBH
IREL, SPOL. S.R.O
NANS PRODUCTS PVT., LTD.
PRODERNA BIOTECH PVT. LTD.
SAAR, SIA
