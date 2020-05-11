New York, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aluminum Welding Wires Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797879/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 162.9 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2025, Automotive & Transportation will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 2.6 Thousand Metric Tons to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 2.2 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Automotive & Transportation will reach a market size of 9 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately 20.1 Thousand Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Aluminum Welding Wires Market Set for a Rapid Expansion, Driven
by Increased Demand from End-use Industries
Select Available Welding Wires
Increasing Production for Automobiles Drives the Market for
Aluminum Welding Wires
Rise in Electric Cars Market and Increasing R&D Initiatives to
Spur the Use of Aluminum Welding Wires
Lightweight Property of Aluminum Drives the Use of Aluminum
Welding Wires in the Growing Lightweight Vehicles Market
Growth in the Construction Industry to Drive Opportunities for
the Aluminum Welding Wires Market
Investments in Electric Power Infrastructure
Increase in Demand for Welding Wires for Repair and Maintenance
Global Competitor Market Shares
Aluminum Welding Wires Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Use of welding robots/ Use of robots in welding procedures
Automation of welding processes
Innovations in Welding Technologies
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Aluminum Welding Wires Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Aluminum Welding Wires Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Global
Opportunity Assessment in Metric Tons by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 5: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Construction (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Metric Tons
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Construction (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Construction (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
& 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Aluminum Welding Wires Latent Demand
Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Aluminum Welding Wires Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2009-2017
Table 12: Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Aluminum Welding Wires Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Aluminum Welding Wires Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 15: Canadian Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Aluminum
Welding Wires in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Japanese Aluminum Welding Wires Market in Metric Tons
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 18: Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Demand for Aluminum Welding Wires in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Aluminum Welding Wires Market Review in China in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Aluminum Welding Wires Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Aluminum Welding Wires Market Demand
Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Aluminum Welding Wires Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 24: European Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Aluminum Welding Wires Addressable Market
Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 26: Aluminum Welding Wires Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Aluminum Welding Wires Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 29: French Aluminum Welding Wires Historic Market Review
in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Aluminum Welding Wires Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German Aluminum Welding Wires Market in Retrospect in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 33: Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Demand for Aluminum Welding Wires in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Aluminum Welding Wires Market Review in Italy in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Aluminum Welding Wires in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: United Kingdom Aluminum Welding Wires Market in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 39: Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Aluminum Welding Wires Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Aluminum Welding Wires Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 42: Spanish Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Aluminum Welding Wires Latent Demand
Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Aluminum Welding Wires Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2009-2017
Table 45: Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Aluminum Welding Wires Addressable
Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 47: Aluminum Welding Wires Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Aluminum Welding Wires Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Aluminum Welding Wires Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Aluminum Welding Wires Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Aluminum Welding Wires Historic Market
Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Aluminum Welding Wires Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Australian Aluminum Welding Wires Market in
Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Aluminum Welding Wires Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Aluminum Welding Wires Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 60: Indian Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Aluminum Welding Wires Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: South Korean Aluminum Welding Wires Historic Market
Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Aluminum Welding Wires in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aluminum Welding Wires Market in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Aluminum Welding Wires Market Trends
by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2018-2025
Table 68: Aluminum Welding Wires Market in Latin America in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Latin American Aluminum Welding Wires Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 70: Latin American Demand for Aluminum Welding Wires in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Aluminum Welding Wires Market Review in Latin America
in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Aluminum Welding Wires Addressable Market
Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 74: Aluminum Welding Wires Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Argentinean Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 76: Aluminum Welding Wires Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 77: Brazilian Aluminum Welding Wires Historic Market
Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Brazilian Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 79: Aluminum Welding Wires Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Mexican Aluminum Welding Wires Market in Retrospect
in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Aluminum Welding Wires Latent
Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Aluminum Welding Wires Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2009-2017
Table 84: Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Aluminum Welding Wires Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 86: Aluminum Welding Wires Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2009-2017
Table 87: The Middle East Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: The Middle East Aluminum Welding Wires Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 89: Aluminum Welding Wires Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Aluminum
Welding Wires in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Iranian Aluminum Welding Wires Market in Metric Tons
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 93: Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Aluminum Welding Wires Addressable Market
Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 95: Aluminum Welding Wires Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Israeli Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Demand for Aluminum Welding Wires in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Aluminum Welding Wires Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Aluminum Welding Wires Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric
Tons by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Aluminum Welding Wires Historic
Market Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Aluminum Welding Wires Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Aluminum Welding Wires Market in
Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 106: African Aluminum Welding Wires Latent Demand
Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Aluminum Welding Wires Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2009-2017
Table 108: Aluminum Welding Wires Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AIR LIQUIDE WELDING
DRAHTWERK ELISENTAL W. ERDMANN GMBH & CO.
ESAB WELDING AND CUTTING PRODUCTS
EWM HIGHTEC WELDING GMBH
HI-TECH WIRE INDUSTRIES
HILARIUS HAARLEM HOLLAND B.V.
METALLI TRAFILATI LAMINATI SRL
NOVAMETAL SA
SAFRA
THE LINCOLN ELECTRIC COMPANY
ULLRICH ALUMINIUM COMPANY
WELDING ALLOYS
VOESTALPINE BÖHLER WELDING GROUP GMBH
EWM AG
GEDIK KAYNAK A.S.
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD.
ULLRICH ALUMINIUM
ELGA
ENAR WELD BRAZE PVT.LTD.
GARG INOX LTD.
HANDAN ZHILIN WELDING EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.
HERMANN FLIESS AND CO. GMBH
JINGLEI WELDING
KAWIRES LIMITED
KAYNAK TEKNI?I SANAYI VE TICARET A.?
MAXAL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
MITCO WELD PRODUCTS PVT. LTD.
MW WIRETEC PRIVATE LIMITED
NOVA TECH, INC.
RAAJRATNA ELECTRODES PVT. LTD.
RAJIV ENTERPRISES
RELIANCE ELECTRICAL & METALS (P) LTD.
SHANDONG ZANDER RESOURCING COMPANY LIMITED
SUPERWELD SOURCES PVT. LTD.
SURAL C.A
WELDING AUTOMATIONS TECHNIK
XIAJIN JINQIAO WELDING MATERIAL CO., LTD.
YONGKANG HUIDA INDUSTRY & TRADE CO., LTD.
ZHEJIANG YUGUANG ALUMINUM MATERIAL CO., LTD.
AIR LIQUIDE CANADA
AMPCO METAL, INC.
ANAND ARC LTD.
ANHUI HUAZHONG WELDING MATERIAL MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
ANXIN JINGYUAN TRADING CO., LTD.
BOB MARTIN COMPANY
CHANGZHOU CITY YUNHE WELDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.
CHANGZHOU HUATONG WELDING INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
CHANGZHOU HUAYA ALUMINUM CO., LTD.
CTP SRL
V. CURATED RESEARCH
