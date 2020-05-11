New York, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aluminum Welding Wires Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797879/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 162.9 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2025, Automotive & Transportation will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 2.6 Thousand Metric Tons to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 2.2 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Automotive & Transportation will reach a market size of 9 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately 20.1 Thousand Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Air Liquide Welding

Drahtwerk ELISENTAL W. Erdmann GmbH & Co.

ESAB Welding & Cutting Products

EWM Hightec Welding GmbH

Hilarius Haarlem Holland B.V.

HI-TECH WIRE INDUSTRIES

Metalli Trafilati Laminati Srl

Novametal SA

Safra

The Lincoln Electric Company

Ullrich Aluminium Company Ltd.

voestalpine Bohler Welding Group GmbH

Welding Alloys Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Aluminum Welding Wires Market Set for a Rapid Expansion, Driven

by Increased Demand from End-use Industries

Select Available Welding Wires

Increasing Production for Automobiles Drives the Market for

Aluminum Welding Wires

Rise in Electric Cars Market and Increasing R&D Initiatives to

Spur the Use of Aluminum Welding Wires

Lightweight Property of Aluminum Drives the Use of Aluminum

Welding Wires in the Growing Lightweight Vehicles Market

Growth in the Construction Industry to Drive Opportunities for

the Aluminum Welding Wires Market

Investments in Electric Power Infrastructure

Increase in Demand for Welding Wires for Repair and Maintenance

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aluminum Welding Wires Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Use of welding robots/ Use of robots in welding procedures

Automation of welding processes

Innovations in Welding Technologies





