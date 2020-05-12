New York, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airport Stands Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797869/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$567.9 Million by the year 2025, Passenger Boarding Bridge will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$27.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$27.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Passenger Boarding Bridge will reach a market size of US$50.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$100.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ADB Airfield Solutions

Aero Specialties, Inc.

Cavotec SA

FMT Aircraft Gate Support Systems AB

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Omega Aviation Services, Inc.

ShinMaywa Industries Ltd.

Thyssenkrupp Airport Systems Inc.

TUG Technologies Corporation







Airport Stands Equipment: An Introductory Prelude

Robust Growth on the Cards for Airport Stands Equipment Market

Uptrend in Airport Infrastructure Investments Points Towards

High-Potential Opportunities

Worldwide Investments (in US$ Billion) on New and Existing

Airports (2018-2022)

Worldwide Investments (in US$ Billion) on Airport Improvements

by Airport Area (2018-2022)

China-Led Asia-Pacific Drives Momentum in Worldwide Airport

Infrastructure Spending

New Airport Investments by Region (in US$ Billion) for the Year

2019

Number of New Airport Projects by Region for the Year 2019

Number of Civil Airports in China (2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 & 2020)

China Vs. US: Number of Air Passengers in Millions for Years

2018 and 2038

Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Necessitate Higher Budgetary

Allocation for Airport Infrastructure

Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Aircraft Type for the

Years 2019 & 2029

Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Geographic Region for

the Years 2019 & 2039

Global Competitor Market Shares

Airport Stands Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Passenger Boarding Bridges: Enabling Effective, Safe and

Expedite Movement of Passengers Between Airport Terminal and

the Aircraft

Advantages & Disadvantages with Passenger Boarding Bridges

Percentage Breakdown of Worldwide Revenues for Passenger

Boarding Bridges by Type (2019 & 2025)

Preconditioned Air Unit (PCA) Extends a Flexible Way to Deliver

Conditioned Air to Docked Aircraft

Stand Entry Guidance Systems: Among the Most Popular Forms of

Stand Guidance

Electrical Ground Power Units Come to Fore as More Efficient

Alternative to Aircraft APU

Electric GPUs Gain Wider Traction in Dutch Airports

ASE Market Stands to Gain from Ongoing Emphasis on Reducing

Airport CO2 Emissions

Airport Carbon Accreditation Seeks to Minimize CO2 Emissions

Number of Airports Certified with Airport Carbon Accreditation

by Region (2018)

European Airports to Fully Contain CO2 Emissions by 2050

FAA Steps in with Robust Airport CO2 Reduction Strategies





