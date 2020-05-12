LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company ("Hamilton Beach Brands" or the "Company") (NYSE: HBB) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud.



On May 11, 2020, Hamilton Beach Brands disclosed that it could not timely file its first quarter 2020 quarterly report due to "certain accounting irregularities with respect to the timing of recognition of selling and marketing expenses and the classification of certain expenditures within the statement of operations at its Mexican subsidiary." The Company also revealed that its "Audit Review Committee has commenced an internal investigation" regarding "the realizability of certain assets of the Mexican subsidiary."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.03, or nearly 9%, to close at $10.43 per share on May 11, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

