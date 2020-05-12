New York, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airline Ancillary Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797865/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$29.5 Billion by the year 2025, FFP Miles Sales will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.6 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, FFP Miles Sales will reach a market size of US$370.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$29.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alaska Airlines, Inc.

American Airlines Group Inc.

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

Qantas Airways Ltd.

Southwest Airlines Co.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797865/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Airline Ancillary Services Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Airline Ancillary Services Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Airline Ancillary Services Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Airline Ancillary Services Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: FFP Miles Sales (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: FFP Miles Sales (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: FFP Miles Sales (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Onboard Retail & Other A La Carte Services (Segment)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Onboard Retail & Other A La Carte Services (Segment)

Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2009 to 2017

Table 9: Onboard Retail & Other A La Carte Services (Segment)

Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Baggage Fees (Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Baggage Fees (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Baggage Fees (Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Travel Retail (Segment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Travel Retail (Segment) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Travel Retail (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Airline Ancillary Services Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Airline Ancillary Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 17: Airline Ancillary Services Market in the United

States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 18: United States Airline Ancillary Services Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Airline Ancillary Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Canadian Airline Ancillary Services Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 21: Airline Ancillary Services Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Airline Ancillary Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Airline Ancillary Services Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 24: Japanese Airline Ancillary Services Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Airline Ancillary Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Airline Ancillary Services Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 27: Chinese Airline Ancillary Services Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Airline Ancillary Services Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Airline Ancillary Services Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Airline Ancillary Services Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Airline Ancillary Services Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European Airline Ancillary Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 32: Airline Ancillary Services Market in Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: European Airline Ancillary Services Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 34: Airline Ancillary Services Market in France by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 35: French Airline Ancillary Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 36: French Airline Ancillary Services Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 37: Airline Ancillary Services Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: German Airline Ancillary Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 39: German Airline Ancillary Services Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 40: Italian Airline Ancillary Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Airline Ancillary Services Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 42: Italian Airline Ancillary Services Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Airline Ancillary Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Airline Ancillary Services Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: United Kingdom Airline Ancillary Services Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Airline Ancillary Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Spanish Airline Ancillary Services Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Airline Ancillary Services Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Airline Ancillary Services Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Airline Ancillary Services Market in Russia by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 51: Russian Airline Ancillary Services Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Airline Ancillary Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 53: Airline Ancillary Services Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: Rest of Europe Airline Ancillary Services Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Airline Ancillary Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 56: Airline Ancillary Services Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Airline Ancillary Services Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Airline Ancillary Services Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Airline Ancillary Services Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Airline Ancillary Services Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Airline Ancillary Services Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Australian Airline Ancillary Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 63: Australian Airline Ancillary Services Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 64: Indian Airline Ancillary Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Indian Airline Ancillary Services Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 66: Airline Ancillary Services Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Airline Ancillary Services Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: South Korean Airline Ancillary Services Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 69: Airline Ancillary Services Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Airline Ancillary

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Airline Ancillary Services Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Airline Ancillary Services

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Airline Ancillary Services Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 74: Airline Ancillary Services Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Airline Ancillary Services Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 76: Latin American Airline Ancillary Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 77: Airline Ancillary Services Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Airline Ancillary Services Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Airline Ancillary Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 80: Airline Ancillary Services Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Argentinean Airline Ancillary Services Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 82: Airline Ancillary Services Market in Brazil by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Brazilian Airline Ancillary Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 84: Brazilian Airline Ancillary Services Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 85: Airline Ancillary Services Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Mexican Airline Ancillary Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 87: Mexican Airline Ancillary Services Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Airline Ancillary Services

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 89: Airline Ancillary Services Market in Rest of Latin

America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Latin America Airline Ancillary Services

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Airline Ancillary Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 92: Airline Ancillary Services Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: The Middle East Airline Ancillary Services Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: The Middle East Airline Ancillary Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: The Middle East Airline Ancillary Services Historic

Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: Airline Ancillary Services Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Airline Ancillary Services: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Airline Ancillary Services Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Iranian Airline Ancillary Services Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Airline Ancillary Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 101: Airline Ancillary Services Market in Israel in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Israeli Airline Ancillary Services Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Airline Ancillary Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: Airline Ancillary Services Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 105: Saudi Arabian Airline Ancillary Services Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Airline Ancillary Services Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: United Arab Emirates Airline Ancillary Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 108: Airline Ancillary Services Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Airline Ancillary Services Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Rest of Middle East Airline Ancillary Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 111: Rest of Middle East Airline Ancillary Services

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 112: African Airline Ancillary Services Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Airline Ancillary Services Market in Africa by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 114: African Airline Ancillary Services Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ALASKA AIRLINES

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

KLM ROYAL DUTCH AIRLINES

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797865/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001