Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$14.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$12 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cascade will reach a market size of US$70.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$113.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Honeywell International, Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Safran

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

Woodward, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Product Overview

What are Thrust Reversers?

Thrust Reverser Actuation System: A Definition

Types of Thrust Reversers





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Robust Outlook for Commercial Aviation Provides the Cornerstone

for Growth in the Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems

Market

Healthy Growth in Commercial Airline Revenues to Catalyze

Opportunities Across the Aircraft Supply Chain: Global

Commercial Airline Revenue (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017, 2019 and 2022

Robust Growth in Passenger & Cargo Traffic Bodes Well for

Retrofits, Refurbishments and Sales of Aircraft Thrust

Reverser Actuation Systems: Global Passenger & Cargo Traffic

(In Trillions of Available Seat Kilometers & Revenue

Passenger Kilometers and Millions of Available Tonne

Kilometers & Freight Tonne Kilometers) for the Years 2016

through 2020

Stringent Safety Regulations Drive the Importance of Redundant

Aircraft Systems Including Thrust Reversers as an Added Margin

of Safety

Increasing Commonality of Aborted or Rejected Takeoffs (RTOs)

Strengthens the Business Case for Thrust Reversers

High Risk of Accidents Especially Related to Runway Safety

Including Runway Overrun Amplifies the Importance &

Indispensability of Reverse Thrusters: Global Number of

Accidents & Fatalities and Risk Distribution of Runway

Safety, Controlled Flight Into Terrain (CFIT) & Loss of

Control on Scheduled Commercial Flights for the Years 2014

through 2018

Technology Innovations Remain Key to Future Growth

Growing Base of Aircraft Fleet & the Ensuing MRO of Safety

Equipment to Spur Frequency of Replacements & Upgrades

Expanding Global Fleet Size to Benefit Opportunities for

Replacements & Upgrades of Safety Equipment in the MRO Market:

Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2017, 2019, 2024, 2029 and 2037





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION

SAFRAN

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

WOODWARD, INC.

ARKWIN INDUSTRIES INC.

COLLINS AEROSPACE

OMA SRL

PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION

SAFRAN NACELLES

SENIOR PLC

NORDAM GROUP, INC.

TRIUMPH GROUP

SOUTHERN AEROPARTS

V. CURATED RESEARCH

