7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, Cascade will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$14.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$12 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cascade will reach a market size of US$70.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$113.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Product Overview
What are Thrust Reversers?
Thrust Reverser Actuation System: A Definition
Types of Thrust Reversers
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Robust Outlook for Commercial Aviation Provides the Cornerstone
for Growth in the Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Market
Healthy Growth in Commercial Airline Revenues to Catalyze
Opportunities Across the Aircraft Supply Chain: Global
Commercial Airline Revenue (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017, 2019 and 2022
Robust Growth in Passenger & Cargo Traffic Bodes Well for
Retrofits, Refurbishments and Sales of Aircraft Thrust
Reverser Actuation Systems: Global Passenger & Cargo Traffic
(In Trillions of Available Seat Kilometers & Revenue
Passenger Kilometers and Millions of Available Tonne
Kilometers & Freight Tonne Kilometers) for the Years 2016
through 2020
Stringent Safety Regulations Drive the Importance of Redundant
Aircraft Systems Including Thrust Reversers as an Added Margin
of Safety
Increasing Commonality of Aborted or Rejected Takeoffs (RTOs)
Strengthens the Business Case for Thrust Reversers
High Risk of Accidents Especially Related to Runway Safety
Including Runway Overrun Amplifies the Importance &
Indispensability of Reverse Thrusters: Global Number of
Accidents & Fatalities and Risk Distribution of Runway
Safety, Controlled Flight Into Terrain (CFIT) & Loss of
Control on Scheduled Commercial Flights for the Years 2014
through 2018
Technology Innovations Remain Key to Future Growth
Growing Base of Aircraft Fleet & the Ensuing MRO of Safety
Equipment to Spur Frequency of Replacements & Upgrades
Expanding Global Fleet Size to Benefit Opportunities for
Replacements & Upgrades of Safety Equipment in the MRO Market:
Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2017, 2019, 2024, 2029 and 2037
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 4: Cascade (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Cascade (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Cascade (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Pivot Door (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Pivot Door (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Pivot Door (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Bucket (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Bucket (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Bucket (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market Share
(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation
Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market in
the United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
for 2009-2017
Table 15: United States Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation
Systems Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018
to 2025
Table 17: Canadian Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 18: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for
2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Aircraft Thrust Reverser
Actuation Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 21: Japanese Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 26: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment:
2018-2025
Table 29: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market in
Europe in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market in
France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: French Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 36: German Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Aircraft Thrust Reverser
Actuation Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market in
the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: United Kingdom Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation
Systems Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018
to 2025
Table 44: Spanish Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 45: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009,
2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 47: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market in
Russia by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 48: Russian Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation
Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Segment: 2018-2025
Table 50: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation
Systems Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation
Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation
Systems Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 55: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market in
Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation
Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment:
2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation
Systems Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Australian Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 60: Australian Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018
to 2025
Table 62: Indian Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 63: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009,
2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: South Korean Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation
Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment:
2009-2017
Table 66: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market
Share Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Aircraft Thrust
Reverser Actuation Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market in
Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aircraft Thrust Reverser
Actuation Systems Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation
Systems Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2018-2025
Table 71: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation
Systems Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country:
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Latin American Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation
Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Historic
Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Segment:
2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation
Systems Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation
Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Segment: 2018-2025
Table 77: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market in
Argentina in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Argentinean Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation
Systems Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 79: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market in
Brazil by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Brazilian Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 81: Brazilian Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 82: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Mexican Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 84: Mexican Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Aircraft Thrust Reverser
Actuation Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market in
Rest of Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Aircraft Thrust Reverser
Actuation Systems Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation
Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 89: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market in
the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation
Systems Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 91: The Middle East Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation
Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: The Middle East Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation
Systems Historic Market by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 93: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market in
the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market in
Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Iranian Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment:
2018-2025
Table 98: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market in
Israel in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Israeli Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation
Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Historic
Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment:
2009-2017
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation
Systems Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market in
the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Aircraft Thrust Reverser
Actuation Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 105: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market
Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market in
Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Aircraft Thrust Reverser
Actuation Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Aircraft Thrust Reverser
Actuation Systems Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 109: African Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 110: Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market in
Africa by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 111: African Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION
SAFRAN
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
WOODWARD, INC.
ARKWIN INDUSTRIES INC.
COLLINS AEROSPACE
OMA SRL
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION
SAFRAN NACELLES
SENIOR PLC
NORDAM GROUP, INC.
TRIUMPH GROUP
SOUTHERN AEROPARTS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797861/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
