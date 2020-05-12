New York, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Survivability Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797860/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.5 Billion by the year 2025, Combat Aircraft will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$83.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$76.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Combat Aircraft will reach a market size of US$146.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$280.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aselsan A.S.

BAE Systems PLC

Chemring Group PLC

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

RUAG Holding AG

SAAB AB

Terma A/S

Thales Group







Aircraft Survivability Equipment (ASE): An Introductory Prelude

With Battlefield Threats Evolving at a Robust Pace,

Opportunities Galore for Aircraft Survivability Equipment

Market

Ever-Hostile Geopolitical Scenario and Relentless Quest for

Military Supremacy Create Ample Room for Advanced Military

Technologies such as ASE

Military Spending to Remain Northbound Amid Extension in Global

Terrorism and Regional Conflicts

Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2013

through 2023

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aircraft Survivability Equipment Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





Critical Importance of Helicopters in Versatile Military

Functions Makes Them Largest Consumer of ASE

Robust Advancements in Helicopter Avionics Support Wider Uptake

of ASE

A Peek into Select Military Helicopter Models

Fighter Jets Remain Major Contributors to Growth and Progress

of ASE Market

A Look into Select Advanced Fighter Jet Models

Top 15 Countries with Highest Number of Military Aircraft in

Operation

Rise of Military UAVs Makes ASE More Important Than Ever Before

Fast-Flying Drones Hold Immense Potential as wingman for

Fighter Jets

Prominent Military UAV Models: A Review

Global UAV Production (in US$ Million) by Application for Years

2019 & 2025

Electronic Combat Systems Come to Fore Amid Rapidly Evolving

Role of Electronic Warfare (EW) in Modern Military Strategies

Defense Tech Advancements Promulgate EW as the Mainstream

Military Practice

Progress of EW Over the Years: A Review

Rise of EW Steers Expansion in ECM and ECCM Technologies

Emergence of Sophisticated C4ISR Sensor Technologies Widens

Scope & Span of ASE

AI, Machine Intelligence, and Cloud Computing to Further Widen

C4ISR Capabilities

New Programs Seek to Integrate AI in Fighter Jet Avionics

Infrared Search & Track Technology: The Latest Advancement in

C4ISR Vertical

Steady Proliferation of IoT in Military Installations Set to

Escalate ASE Deployments

Lockheed Martin C2BMC & ALIS Platforms Exemplify IoT Role in

Military Aircraft

Laser Warning Systems Continue to be a Critical Enabler to

Aircraft Survivability

Terrain Following Radar: Enabling Very-Low-Flying Strategies in

Military Strike Aircraft

Top of Class Controlled Flight into Terrain (CFIT) Powered by

Terrain Awareness and Warning System

Impending Launch of 5G Network to Stimulate New Wave of Growth

in ASE Domain

Select Recent Developments in the ASE Space

Raytheon Unveils Electronic Warfare Tools to Safegurad USAF

Aircraft Units

RAF Achieves Initial Operating Capability (IOC) for Boeing

EA-18G Growler EA Aircraft

China Builds New Type of Electronic Warfare Aircraft

DRDO Inducts Netra AEW&C into the Indian Air Force (IAF)

Lockheed Martin Teams Up with ThalesRaytheonSystems to Deliver

Battlespace Intelligence System to NATO

Singapore Air Force and Navy Deploy Robotics, Data Analytics

and AI to Improve Operations

BAE Systems to Develop Next-Generation Missile Warning System

for US Air Force

The US DoD Selects C3 IoT Predictive Platform for USAF

Harris to Deliver Sophisticated EW Jamming Systems for Combat

Aircraft

Israel Aerospace Industries Rolls Out ADA with the Capability

to Prevent GPS Jamming on Combat Aircraft





