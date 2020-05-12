New York, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Survivability Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797860/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.5 Billion by the year 2025, Combat Aircraft will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$83.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$76.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Combat Aircraft will reach a market size of US$146.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$280.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Aircraft Survivability Equipment (ASE): An Introductory Prelude
With Battlefield Threats Evolving at a Robust Pace,
Opportunities Galore for Aircraft Survivability Equipment
Market
Ever-Hostile Geopolitical Scenario and Relentless Quest for
Military Supremacy Create Ample Room for Advanced Military
Technologies such as ASE
Military Spending to Remain Northbound Amid Extension in Global
Terrorism and Regional Conflicts
Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2013
through 2023
Global Competitor Market Shares
Aircraft Survivability Equipment Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Critical Importance of Helicopters in Versatile Military
Functions Makes Them Largest Consumer of ASE
Robust Advancements in Helicopter Avionics Support Wider Uptake
of ASE
A Peek into Select Military Helicopter Models
Fighter Jets Remain Major Contributors to Growth and Progress
of ASE Market
A Look into Select Advanced Fighter Jet Models
Top 15 Countries with Highest Number of Military Aircraft in
Operation
Rise of Military UAVs Makes ASE More Important Than Ever Before
Fast-Flying Drones Hold Immense Potential as wingman for
Fighter Jets
Prominent Military UAV Models: A Review
Global UAV Production (in US$ Million) by Application for Years
2019 & 2025
Electronic Combat Systems Come to Fore Amid Rapidly Evolving
Role of Electronic Warfare (EW) in Modern Military Strategies
Defense Tech Advancements Promulgate EW as the Mainstream
Military Practice
Progress of EW Over the Years: A Review
Rise of EW Steers Expansion in ECM and ECCM Technologies
Emergence of Sophisticated C4ISR Sensor Technologies Widens
Scope & Span of ASE
AI, Machine Intelligence, and Cloud Computing to Further Widen
C4ISR Capabilities
New Programs Seek to Integrate AI in Fighter Jet Avionics
Infrared Search & Track Technology: The Latest Advancement in
C4ISR Vertical
Steady Proliferation of IoT in Military Installations Set to
Escalate ASE Deployments
Lockheed Martin C2BMC & ALIS Platforms Exemplify IoT Role in
Military Aircraft
Laser Warning Systems Continue to be a Critical Enabler to
Aircraft Survivability
Terrain Following Radar: Enabling Very-Low-Flying Strategies in
Military Strike Aircraft
Top of Class Controlled Flight into Terrain (CFIT) Powered by
Terrain Awareness and Warning System
Impending Launch of 5G Network to Stimulate New Wave of Growth
in ASE Domain
Select Recent Developments in the ASE Space
Raytheon Unveils Electronic Warfare Tools to Safegurad USAF
Aircraft Units
RAF Achieves Initial Operating Capability (IOC) for Boeing
EA-18G Growler EA Aircraft
China Builds New Type of Electronic Warfare Aircraft
DRDO Inducts Netra AEW&C into the Indian Air Force (IAF)
Lockheed Martin Teams Up with ThalesRaytheonSystems to Deliver
Battlespace Intelligence System to NATO
Singapore Air Force and Navy Deploy Robotics, Data Analytics
and AI to Improve Operations
BAE Systems to Develop Next-Generation Missile Warning System
for US Air Force
The US DoD Selects C3 IoT Predictive Platform for USAF
Harris to Deliver Sophisticated EW Jamming Systems for Combat
Aircraft
Israel Aerospace Industries Rolls Out ADA with the Capability
to Prevent GPS Jamming on Combat Aircraft
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
ASELSAN A.S.
BAE SYSTEMS PLC
CHEMRING GROUP PLC
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
RUAG HOLDING AG
RAYTHEON COMPANY
SAAB AB
TERMA A/S
THALES GROUP
ABACO SYSTEMS
ARCHANGEL SYSTEMS, INC.
BIRD AEROSYSTEM LTD.
CARSON HELICOPTERS
FIDELITY TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
GE AVIATION
HONEYWELL AEROSPACE
L3 COMMERCIAL AVIATION
LEONARDO DRS, INC.
PHYSICAL OPTICS CORPORATION
RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.
SANDEL AVIONICS, INC.
HR SMITH GROUP
V. CURATED RESEARCH
