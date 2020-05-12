New York, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Evacuation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797841/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$477.1 Million by the year 2025, Life Vest will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$23.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$19.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Life Vest will reach a market size of US$17 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$175 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Product Overview
Emergency Evacuation: A Definition
Emergency Flotation System
Evacuation Slide
Evacuation Raft
Ejection Seat
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Robust Outlook for Commercial Aviation Provides the Cornerstone
for Growth in the Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market
Healthy Growth in Commercial Airline Revenues to Catalyze
Opportunities Across the Aircraft Supply Chain: Global
Commercial Airline Revenue (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017, 2019 and 2022
Robust Growth in Passenger & Cargo Traffic Bodes Well for
Retrofits, Refurbishments and Sales of Aircraft Evacuation
Systems: Global Passenger & Cargo Traffic (In Trillions of
Available Seat Kilometers & Revenue Passenger Kilometers and
Millions of Available Tonne Kilometers & Freight Tonne
Kilometers) for the Years 2016 through 2020
Recent Rise in Aircraft Crashes Spurs Demand for Emergency
Aircraft Landing Equipment
Ever-Present Airplane Accident Risk Which Spiked in 2017
Redoubles the Focus on Emergency Landing Equipment: Global
Number of Accidents Per Million Departures 2014 through 2018
Technologically Advanced, Lightweight Evacuation Systems to
Emerge as Key Revenue Spinners in the Market
Increasing Number of Fighter Jets & Bomber Planes in the
Military Drives Demand for Ejection Seats
Strengthening Airpower of Military Bases Worldwide to Translate
Into Exciting Opportunities for Ejection Seats: Global Number
of Fighters & Interceptors, Attack Aircraft, Transports &
Attack Helicopters by Country for the Year 2019
Stringent Aircraft Safety & Evacuation Regulations Adds
Regulatory Driven Stability to Growth
Growing Role of Situational Awareness in Aviation Supported by
Technology Innovations Amplifies the Importance of Evacuation
Systems
Commercial Significance of Emergency Floatation Systems (EFS)
Following the Hudson River Crash Landing in 2009, Benefits
Growth in the Market
As the Largest End-User of EFS, the Sizable Base of Helicopters
Worldwide Spurs Opportunities for the Installations of
Emergency Floatation Systems (EFS): Helicopter Fleet in
Select Countries Worldwide for the Year 2019
Continuous Innovations Especially in Automatic Evacuation
Slides to Benefit Growth in the Market
Growing Base of Aircraft Fleet & the Ensuing MRO of Safety
Equipment to Spur Frequency of Replacements & Upgrades
Expanding Global Fleet Size to Benefit Opportunities for
Replacements & Upgrades of Safety Equipment in the MRO Market:
Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2017, 2019, 2024, 2029 and 2037
COBHAM PLC
DART AEROSPACE LTD.
EAM WORLDWIDE
GKN AEROSPACE
MARTIN-BAKER AIRCRAFT
MUSTANG SURVIVAL ULC
NPP ZVEZDA
SURVIVAL EQUIPMENT SERVICES SES
TRELLEBORG AB
UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS
ZODIAC AEROSPACE SA
AIRBUS GROUP SAS
ASTRONICS CORPORATION
BAE SYSTEMS PLC
BOEING COMPANY
COLLINS AEROSPACE
ERA GROUP, INC.
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORPORATION
JAMCO CORPORATION
LEONARDO SPA
SAFRAN GROUP
SURVITEC GROUP LIMITED
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (UTC)
SAFRAN SEATS
TULMAR SAFETY SYSTEMS, INC.
