9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$477.1 Million by the year 2025, Life Vest will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$23.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$19.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Life Vest will reach a market size of US$17 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$175 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cobham PLC

Dart Aerospace Ltd.

EAM Worldwide

GKN Aerospace

Martin-Baker Aircraft Co. Ltd.

Mustang Survival ULC

NPP Zvezda

Survival Equipment Services SES

Trelleborg AB

UTC Aerospace Systems

Zodiac Aerospace







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Aircraft Evacuation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Product Overview

Emergency Evacuation: A Definition

Emergency Flotation System

Evacuation Slide

Evacuation Raft

Ejection Seat





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Robust Outlook for Commercial Aviation Provides the Cornerstone

for Growth in the Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market

Healthy Growth in Commercial Airline Revenues to Catalyze

Opportunities Across the Aircraft Supply Chain: Global

Commercial Airline Revenue (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017, 2019 and 2022

Robust Growth in Passenger & Cargo Traffic Bodes Well for

Retrofits, Refurbishments and Sales of Aircraft Evacuation

Systems: Global Passenger & Cargo Traffic (In Trillions of

Available Seat Kilometers & Revenue Passenger Kilometers and

Millions of Available Tonne Kilometers & Freight Tonne

Kilometers) for the Years 2016 through 2020

Recent Rise in Aircraft Crashes Spurs Demand for Emergency

Aircraft Landing Equipment

Ever-Present Airplane Accident Risk Which Spiked in 2017

Redoubles the Focus on Emergency Landing Equipment: Global

Number of Accidents Per Million Departures 2014 through 2018

Technologically Advanced, Lightweight Evacuation Systems to

Emerge as Key Revenue Spinners in the Market

Increasing Number of Fighter Jets & Bomber Planes in the

Military Drives Demand for Ejection Seats

Strengthening Airpower of Military Bases Worldwide to Translate

Into Exciting Opportunities for Ejection Seats: Global Number

of Fighters & Interceptors, Attack Aircraft, Transports &

Attack Helicopters by Country for the Year 2019

Stringent Aircraft Safety & Evacuation Regulations Adds

Regulatory Driven Stability to Growth

Growing Role of Situational Awareness in Aviation Supported by

Technology Innovations Amplifies the Importance of Evacuation

Systems

Commercial Significance of Emergency Floatation Systems (EFS)

Following the Hudson River Crash Landing in 2009, Benefits

Growth in the Market

As the Largest End-User of EFS, the Sizable Base of Helicopters

Worldwide Spurs Opportunities for the Installations of

Emergency Floatation Systems (EFS): Helicopter Fleet in

Select Countries Worldwide for the Year 2019

Continuous Innovations Especially in Automatic Evacuation

Slides to Benefit Growth in the Market

Growing Base of Aircraft Fleet & the Ensuing MRO of Safety

Equipment to Spur Frequency of Replacements & Upgrades

Expanding Global Fleet Size to Benefit Opportunities for

Replacements & Upgrades of Safety Equipment in the MRO Market:

Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2017, 2019, 2024, 2029 and 2037





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



V. CURATED RESEARCH

