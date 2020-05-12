New York, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Communication System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797836/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.3 Billion by the year 2025, SATCOM will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$151.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$159.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, SATCOM will reach a market size of US$203.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$581.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Aviation Communication
Historical Timeline of Aircraft Communication System
Communication Radios
Audio Integrating System
Cockpit Voice Recorder System
Product Segments Defined
SATCOM
VHF/UHF/L-Band
HF Communication
Data Link
Avionics in Aviation
Aircraft Communication System: Market Dynamics
Data Link Communication Segment Leads with Significant Share
US Dominates the Global Aircraft Communication System Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Aircraft Communication System Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Satellite Based Navigation System Driving Growth
Adapting to Challenging Conditions: Need of the Hour for
Superior Aircraft Connectivity for Passengers
Select Advanced Communication and Connectivity Solutions from
Aviation Experts
IPv6 and Avionics
Wireless Technology in Aviation: The Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Aircraft Communication System Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Aircraft Communication System Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Aircraft Communication System Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: SATCOM (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: SATCOM (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: SATCOM (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: VHF/UHF/L-Band (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: VHF/UHF/L-Band (Product) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: VHF/UHF/L-Band (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: HF Communication (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: HF Communication (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: HF Communication (Product) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Data Link (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Data Link (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Data Link (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Products (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Products (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Aircraft Communication System Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Aircraft Communication System Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 20: Aircraft Communication System Market in the United
States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 21: United States Aircraft Communication System Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Aircraft Communication System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Canadian Aircraft Communication System Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 24: Aircraft Communication System Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Aircraft Communication System:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Aircraft Communication System Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 27: Japanese Aircraft Communication System Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Aircraft Communication System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Aircraft Communication System Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Aircraft Communication System Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Aircraft Communication System Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Aircraft Communication System Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Aircraft Communication System Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Aircraft Communication System Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Aircraft Communication System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 35: Aircraft Communication System Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Aircraft Communication System Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Aircraft Communication System Market in France by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: French Aircraft Communication System Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Aircraft Communication System Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Aircraft Communication System Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: German Aircraft Communication System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 42: German Aircraft Communication System Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Aircraft Communication System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Aircraft Communication System Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Aircraft Communication System Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Aircraft Communication
System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Aircraft Communication System Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: United Kingdom Aircraft Communication System Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Aircraft Communication System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 50: Aircraft Communication System Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe Aircraft Communication System Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Aircraft Communication System Market in Asia-Pacific
by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Communication System Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Communication System Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 55: Rest of World Aircraft Communication System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Rest of World Aircraft Communication System Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 57: Aircraft Communication System Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
COBHAM PLC
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
L3 TECHNOLOGIES
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
ROHDE & SCHWARZ GMBH & CO. KG
RAYTHEON COMPANY
ROCKWELL COLLINS
THALES GROUP
VIASAT
ADVANCED SIMULATION TECHNOLOGY
ANRITSU CORPORATION
APPLIED RADAR
ARCHANGEL SYSTEMS
ASTRONAUTICS CORPORATION OF AMERICA
ASTRONICS CORPORATION
BAE SYSTEMS PLC
COLLINS AEROSPACE
DAVID CLARK
EMERGENCY BEACON CORPORATION
GENERAL ATOMICS AERONAUTICAL SYSTEMS, INC. (GA-ASI)
GENERAL DYNAMICS MISSION SYSTEMS
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
ITT
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION
OHB SE
OHB SYSTEM AG
ORBIT COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS
OROLIA GROUP
SAAB AB
JOYCE TELECTRONICS CORPORATION
ROANWELL CORPORATION
SOUTHERN AVIONICS COMPANY
V. CURATED RESEARCH
