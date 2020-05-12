New York, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Communication System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797836/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.3 Billion by the year 2025, SATCOM will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$151.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$159.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, SATCOM will reach a market size of US$203.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$581.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



MARKET OVERVIEW



Aviation Communication

Historical Timeline of Aircraft Communication System

Communication Radios

Audio Integrating System

Cockpit Voice Recorder System

Product Segments Defined

SATCOM

VHF/UHF/L-Band

HF Communication

Data Link

Avionics in Aviation

Aircraft Communication System: Market Dynamics

Data Link Communication Segment Leads with Significant Share

US Dominates the Global Aircraft Communication System Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aircraft Communication System Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Satellite Based Navigation System Driving Growth

Adapting to Challenging Conditions: Need of the Hour for

Superior Aircraft Connectivity for Passengers

Select Advanced Communication and Connectivity Solutions from

Aviation Experts

IPv6 and Avionics

Wireless Technology in Aviation: The Challenges





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



