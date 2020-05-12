Nashville, TN, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maintaining a heart-healthy diet is of great importance as cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of death in the western world. The main cause of heart disease is a condition called atherosclerosis, a blockage within the arteries due to long-term plaque buildup. According to the American Heart Association, “This buildup narrows the arteries, making it harder for blood to flow through.” This condition can lead to sudden heart attacks and strokes. Congestive heart failure, is when blood flow and oxygen aren’t making their way to the heart, leading to the heart’s diminished ability to pump as well as it should. While cardiovascular disease remains a growing health concern, the good news is that heart disease is largely preventable through a heart-healthy diet, fresh air, managed stress and an ongoing exercise routine to keep weight under control.

Weight management is key to keeping blood pressure levels low, reducing bad cholesterol levels, and enhancing circulation throughout the body which works wonders for the heart. In fact, losing just 5-10 pounds can make a significant impact on heart health. Keep in mind however, that while most fads will guarantee quick weight loss, most of this will be water weight rather than fat loss that is regained rapidly once the normal diet is resumed. Losing excess fat rather than simple water weight on the other hand will improve heart health overall. For individuals seeking to lose quick pounds for cardiovascular reasons or otherwise, the doctor-supervised weight loss program by the medical weight loss team at Diet Doc is an ideal solution. They offer a quick weight loss program administered entirely by phone or computer with seven day per week availability of weight loss coaching and exclusive weight loss boosting prescriptions. Their heart-healthy and balanced diet options are backed by a team of medical weight loss experts to assist with short-term as well as long-term weight loss goals.

New Diet Doc patients who might be interested in getting to the bottom of their weight loss challenges once and for all can call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

