MARSEILLE, France, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innate Pharma SA (the “Company” - Euronext Paris: FR0010331421 – IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) today announced its revenue and cash position for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.
“During this quarter, we have maintained momentum with our pipeline as well as ensuring business continuity despite this challenging and unprecedented time,” said Mondher Mahjoubi, Chief Executive Officer, Innate Pharma. “As an agile company with potential molecules in our pipeline that could make an impact in the fight against COVID-19, we have initiated the FORCE Phase II trial evaluating avdoralimab in COVID-19 patients with severe pneumonia with the goal of helping improve their prognosis. Additionally, we look forward to sharing new efficacy data on the Phase Ib/II monalizumab and cetuximab combination in IO-pretreated head and neck patients at the ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program. We are committed to executing across our pipeline programs and pursuing innovative therapies for high unmet patient populations.”
First quarter of 2020 and recent pipeline highlights:
COVID-19 Impact:
As we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, we are dedicated to supporting our patients, our employees and their families, and the communities where we live and work.
Currently, there is varying impact to our pipeline assets in relation to COVID-19, as outlined below. The COVID-19 pandemic could impair our ability to achieve our product development or commercialization objectives in the timeframes we had expected.
We are closely monitoring the rapidly evolving environment and will continue to provide relevant information on our COVID-19 web page as the situation evolves.
Lumoxiti, a first-in-Class marketed product in-licensed from AstraZeneca for the treatment of relapsed or refractory hairy cell leukemia:
Monalizumab (anti-NKG2A antibody), partnered with AstraZeneca:
Lacutamab (IPH4102, anti-KIR3DL2 antibody):
Avdoralimab (IPH5401, anti-C5aR antibody):
IPH5201 (anti-CD39 antibody), partnered with AstraZeneca:
Post-period events:
Financial results:
Cash, cash equivalents and financial assets of the Company amounted to €206.9 million as of March 31, 2020. At the same date, financial liabilities amounted to €19.3 million.
During the first quarter of the year 2020 notably:
Revenues for the first three-months of 2020 amounted to €19.3 million (€13.9 million for the same period in 2019). For the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, revenue from collaboration and licensing agreements mainly results from the spreading of the initial payments received under our agreements with AstraZeneca.
About Innate Pharma:
Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company dedicated to improving treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer.
Innate Pharma’s commercial-stage product, Lumoxiti, in-licensed from AstraZeneca in the US, EU and Switzerland, was approved by the FDA in September 2018. Lumoxiti is a first-in-class specialty oncology product for hairy cell leukemia (HCL). Innate Pharma’s broad pipeline of antibodies includes several potentially first-in-class clinical and preclinical candidates in cancers with high unmet medical need.
Innate has been a pioneer in the understanding of NK cell biology and has expanded its expertise in the tumor microenvironment and tumor-antigens, as well as antibody engineering. This innovative approach has resulted in a diversified proprietary portfolio and major alliances with leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry including Bristol-Myers Squibb Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and a multi-products collaboration with AstraZeneca.
Innate Pharma is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: IPH - ISIN: FR0010331421) and in the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: IPHA).
