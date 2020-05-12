New York, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airborne Telemetry Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797825/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.1 Billion by the year 2025, Wired will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$121.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$105.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wired will reach a market size of US$473 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$387.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Airborne Telemetry: An Industry Overview

Wireless Telemetry: Fastest Growing Segment by Technology

Fixed Wing Expected to Lead the Airborne Telemetry Market by

Platform

North America: The Powerhouse of Airborne Telemetry Market

Asia-Pacific: A Lucrative Market

Global Telemetry Market: An Insight

Global Competitor Market Shares

Airborne Telemetry Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Airborne Telemetry Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Upsurge in Cloud Computing and Wireless Technologies Boost

Demand for Airborne Telemetry

Rising R&D Expenditure on Technological Innovations for Defense

Purposes Sparks Demand

Increase in Demand for Unmanned Aircraft System Fuels Demand

Consolidations among Major Players to Play a Pivotal Role

Network-Centric Military Communication to Drive the Market Forward

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Airborne Telemetry: A Definition

Flight Electronics Support: An Insider





