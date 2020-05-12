On 6 April 2020, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) initiated a share buy-back programme to cover obligations arising under its long-term incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme will run until 20 May 2020 and comprise up to 245,000 shares, corresponding to 0.6% of Maersk Drilling’s share capital, subject to a maximum total purchase price of DKK 70 million.

The following transactions were executed under the programme from 4 May 2020 to 7 May 2020:

No. of shares Average price (DKK) Total value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 198,702 30,500,700 4 May 2020 10,545 147.53 1,555,754 5 May 2020 6,057 153.16 927,698 6 May 2020 3,000 146.65 439,960 7 May 2020 3,500 147.15 515,034 Total 23,102 3,438,446 Accumulated under the programme 221,804 33,939,146

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, Maersk Drilling holds 219,968 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.53% of the total share capital and voting rights.

The share buy-back programme is undertaken in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (‘MAR’) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the ‘Safe Harbour Regulation’. Further details on the terms of the share buy-back programme can be found in company announcement no. 7/2020 dated 6 April 2020.



For further information, please contact:

Michael Harboe-Jørgensen

Head of Investor Relations

+45 23 28 57 33

Michael.Harboe-Jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com

Kristoffer Apollo

Senior Press Officer

+45 27 90 31 02

Kristoffer.Apollo@maerskdrilling.com

Attachments