On 6 April 2020, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) initiated a share buy-back programme to cover obligations arising under its long-term incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme will run until 20 May 2020 and comprise up to 245,000 shares, corresponding to 0.6% of Maersk Drilling’s share capital, subject to a maximum total purchase price of DKK 70 million.
The following transactions were executed under the programme from 4 May 2020 to 7 May 2020:
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|198,702
|30,500,700
|4 May 2020
|10,545
|147.53
|1,555,754
|5 May 2020
|6,057
|153.16
|927,698
|6 May 2020
|3,000
|146.65
|439,960
|7 May 2020
|3,500
|147.15
|515,034
|Total
|23,102
|3,438,446
|Accumulated under the programme
|221,804
|33,939,146
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, Maersk Drilling holds 219,968 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.53% of the total share capital and voting rights.
The share buy-back programme is undertaken in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (‘MAR’) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the ‘Safe Harbour Regulation’. Further details on the terms of the share buy-back programme can be found in company announcement no. 7/2020 dated 6 April 2020.
For further information, please contact:
Michael Harboe-Jørgensen
Head of Investor Relations
+45 23 28 57 33
Michael.Harboe-Jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com
Kristoffer Apollo
Senior Press Officer
+45 27 90 31 02
Kristoffer.Apollo@maerskdrilling.com
