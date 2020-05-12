With reference to our press release of 25 February 2020, Awilco Drilling PLC is pleased to confirm that a contract has been signed with Serica Energy (UK) Limited for the provision of WilPhoenix for a one well workover on the Rhum field. The contract has an estimated duration of 70 days including preparatory works and will commence around 15 September 2020. WilPhoenix is expected to be available for future work from early December 2020.



WilPhoenix is one of Awilco Drilling’s two Enhanced Pacesetter semi-submersibles and is equipped for drilling in water depths up to 1,200 ft. Awilco Drilling also has two new build rigs on order of Moss CS60 ECO MW design equipped for drilling in harsh environments, and independent options for additional two rigs of the same design.

