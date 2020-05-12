The Board of Directors of Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm") approved the annual report and the annual financial statements for 2019 on 11 May 2020. The report and financial statements include changes from the interim report dated 20 February 2020, primarily attributed to the further impairment of the Company's intangible and other assets related to Thinfilm’s former NFC business. The auditor's report contains a clarification. The Board does not propose a dividend.

The annual report and financial statements for 2019 are enclosed to this notice and are also available at the Company's web site at www.Thinfilmsystems.com.

