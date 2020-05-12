Press release - 12/05/2020
On 12 May 2020, Alstom reported its results for the financial year 2019/20 ended on 31 March 2020.
Based on this information, Alstom's contribution to Bouygues' net profit in first-quarter 2020 is €35 million, versus a contribution of €33 million in first-quarter 2019.
First-quarter 2020 sales and earnings for the Bouygues group will be reported on 14 May 2020 at 7.30am (CET).
