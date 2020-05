May 12, 2020 02:19 ET

May 12, 2020 02:19 ET

An Extraordinary General Meeting in Bang & Olufsen a/s will be held on Wednesday 3 June 2020 at 5:00 pm (CEST) at Gorrissen Federspiel Advokatpartnerselskab, Axeltorv 2, DK-1609 Copenhagen V, Denmark

Please see attached file for further details.

For further information, please contact: Director, Investor Relations, Martin Raasch Engenhardt, phone: +45 5370 7439

Attachment