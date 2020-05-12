SSH Communications Security Oyj, insider information, May 12, 2020, 09:30 EEST



SSH Communications Security Oyj Named an “Overall Leader” in 2020 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management



SSH Rises from “Challenger” to “Leader” Across All Categories in 2020



SSH has been named an “Overall Leader” in the latest iteration of KuppingerCole’s Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management (PAM).

KuppingerCole is the leading European analyst house offering the most authoritative voice on the Information Security, Identity & Access Management, Governance, Risk Management & Compliance and Digital Transformation sectors. KuppingerCole predicts the PAM market will grow from approximately 2.2 billion USD to 5.4 billion USD in 2025 at a compound growth rate of 20% per year. The main drivers of the growth include digital transformation, GDRP & compliance, cybercrime, DevOps, and cloud & distributed computing.

The Leadership Compass provides a detailed analysis of the PAM market and its key players to help information security leaders find the right vendors and products that best fit their cybersecurity needs. For its 2020 report, KuppingerCole evaluated 25 vendors across three Leadership categories: Product Leadership, Innovation Leadership and Market Leadership.

In addition to earning the prestigious position of “Overall Leader,” SSH.COM was also named a Leader in all three Leadership categories, as well as all correlated matrix categories including Market Champions (the Market/Product matrix), Technology Leaders (the Product/Innovation matrix), and Big Ones (the Innovation/Market matrix).

“To be recognized as a Leader across the multiple dimensions of KuppingerCole’s Leadership Compass is a strong endorsement of our PrivX solution. Our fast rise to one of the Leaders, from the Challenger position last year, represents our upward trajectory in the PAM market and is something we are proud of,” said Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH.COM. “We believe our approach to access management is truly unique, bringing both security and operational advantages to organizations looking for a lean and agile PAM software for hybrid cloud IT.”

SSH.COM’s PrivX also received a “Positive” rating in nearly every rating category, including Security, Functionality, Deployment, Interoperability, Usability, Innovativeness, Market Position and Financial Strength.

Dr. Teemu Tunkelo continued, “This report further validates PrivX’s position as one of the leading products in the fast-growing PAM market. It helps us further penetrate the enterprise customer segment in which being positively recognized by leading analyst organizations such as KuppingerCole is often required to be taken seriously as a vendor. We have already seen increasing interest in and accelerating adoption of PrivX by large enterprises and we believe this report will further improve our position in this market.”



SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Teemu Tunkelo

CEO





For further information, please contact:

Teemu Tunkelo, CEO, +358 40 5499605

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 5410543





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Major media

www.ssh.com



About SSH Communications Security Corporation

SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure, and control their digital core – their critical data, applications, and services. We have over 3,000 customers around the world, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world’s largest financial institutions, and major organizations in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solutions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction, and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe and Asia; and through a global network of certified partners. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.