7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$614.3 Million by the year 2025, Fixed Wing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$10 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$8.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fixed Wing will reach a market size of US$33.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$75.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market: A Prelude
Global Competitor Market Shares
Airborne Collision Avoidance System Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Military Airborne Collision Avoidance Systems Market:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players in the
Year 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Number of Aircraft Deliveries: A Business Case for
Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market
Global Aircraft Deliveries for the Years 2018 and 2020
Global Plane Deliveries for the Period 2013 to 2017
Narrow-Body Aircraft Deliveries Until March 2019: Breakdown of
Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing
Wide-Body Aircraft Deliveries Until March 2019: Breakdown of
Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing
Number of New Commercial Aircraft Deliveries by Size for the
Period 2018-2037
Global Aircraft Fleet: Number of Deliveries for the Years 2018,
2020, 2024 and 2028
Increasing Demand for UAVs in Military, Civil and Commercial
Sectors Drives Market Growth
Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Military Drones) Market:
Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Million by Type for the Years
2019 and 2025
Global Civil UAS Market: Annual Production in Units for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Regulatory Mandate for Installation of ACAS II Offers Bright
Prospects for Market Growth
Implementation of ACAS X in General Aviation Aircraft Augurs
Well for ACAS Market
Global General Aviation Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Top Countries with Highest Private Jet Ownership Worldwide in
the Year 2016
Global Business Jet Deliveries in Units for the Years 2017,
2018 and 2019
Challenges in the Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market
Product Overview
Airborne Collision Avoidance System: Definition
Airborne Collision Avoidance System: by Platform
Fixed Wing
Rotary Wing
UAV
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Fixed Wing (Platform) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Fixed Wing (Platform) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Fixed Wing (Platform) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Rotary Wing (Platform) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Rotary Wing (Platform) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Rotary Wing (Platform) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: UAV (Platform) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: UAV (Platform) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: UAV (Platform) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in US$
Thousand in the United States by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 14: United States Airborne Collision Avoidance System
Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform:
2009-2017
Table 15: United States Airborne Collision Avoidance System
Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market Analysis
in Canada in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 17: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in Canada:
Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Platform for the Period
2009-2017
Table 18: Canadian Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market
Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Airborne
Collision Avoidance System Market in US$ Thousand by Platform:
2018-2025
Table 20: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in Japan
in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 21: Japanese Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 23: Chinese Airborne Collision Avoidance System
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Platform:
2009-2017
Table 24: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 29: European Airborne Collision Avoidance System Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 30: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and
2025
FRANCE
Table 31: French Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Platform:
2018-2025
Table 32: French Airborne Collision Avoidance System Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market
Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: German Airborne Collision Avoidance System Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 35: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in
Germany: A Historic Perspective by Platform in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: German Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market
Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 38: Italian Airborne Collision Avoidance System
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Platform:
2009-2017
Table 39: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in US$ Thousand by
Platform: 2018-2025
Table 41: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in the
United Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 42: United Kingdom Airborne Collision Avoidance System
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 43: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market Analysis
in Spain in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 44: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in Spain:
Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Platform for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: Spanish Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market
Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 46: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in US$
Thousand in Russia by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 47: Russian Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 48: Russian Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market
Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Airborne Collision Avoidance System
Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 50: Rest of Europe Airborne Collision Avoidance System
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 51: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009,
2019, and 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Airborne Collision Avoidance System
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Airborne Collision Avoidance System
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Airborne Collision Avoidance System
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Platform:
2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Airborne Collision Avoidance System
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Airborne Collision Avoidance System
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Australian Airborne Collision Avoidance System Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 59: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in
Australia: A Historic Perspective by Platform in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Australian Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market
Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 61: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market Analysis
in India in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 62: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in India:
Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Platform for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: Indian Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market
Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Platform for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: South Korean Airborne Collision Avoidance System
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 66: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in US$ Thousand by
Platform: 2018-2025
Table 68: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Airborne Collision Avoidance
System Market Percentage Share Distribution by Platform: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Airborne Collision Avoidance System
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 71: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Airborne Collision Avoidance System
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 73: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Platform:
2018-2025
Table 74: Latin American Airborne Collision Avoidance System
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Platform:
2009-2017
Table 75: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in Latin
America : Percentage Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Airborne Collision Avoidance System
Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 77: Argentinean Airborne Collision Avoidance System
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 78: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in
Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009,
2019, and 2025
BRAZIL
Table 79: Brazilian Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Platform:
2018-2025
Table 80: Brazilian Airborne Collision Avoidance System
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 81: Brazilian Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market
Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 82: Mexican Airborne Collision Avoidance System Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 83: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in Mexico:
A Historic Perspective by Platform in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Mexican Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market
Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in US$
Thousand in Rest of Latin America by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 86: Rest of Latin America Airborne Collision Avoidance
System Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Platform: 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Airborne Collision Avoidance
System Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Airborne Collision Avoidance System
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 89: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Airborne Collision Avoidance System
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: The Middle East Airborne Collision Avoidance System
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 92: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in the
Middle East: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Platform for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East Airborne Collision Avoidance System
Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Airborne
Collision Avoidance System Market in US$ Thousand by Platform:
2018-2025
Table 95: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in Iran in
US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 96: Iranian Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 98: Israeli Airborne Collision Avoidance System Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 99: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in Israel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Platform:
2018-2025
Table 101: Saudi Arabian Airborne Collision Avoidance System
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Platform:
2009-2017
Table 102: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in Saudi
Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Platform for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Airborne Collision Avoidance
System Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform:
2009-2017
Table 105: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Platform: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Rest of Middle East Airborne Collision Avoidance
System Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Platform:
2018-2025
Table 107: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in Rest
of Middle East: A Historic Perspective by Platform in US$
Thousand for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Airborne Collision Avoidance
System Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 109: Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market in US$
Thousand in Africa by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 110: African Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 111: African Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market
Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ASPEN AVIONICS
BECKER AVIONICS, INC.
COLLINS AEROSPACE
FLARM TECHNOLOGY
GARMIN INTERNATIONAL
GARRECHT AVIONIK GMBH (AIR AVIONICS)
HONEYWELL AEROSPACE
L3 COMMERCIAL AVIATION
SANDEL AVIONICS, INC.
UNIVERSAL AVIONICS SYSTEM CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
