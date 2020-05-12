Noerresundby, Denmark, 12 May 2020

In Announcement no. 31/2020 the nature of the transaction was incorrectly referred to as a sale instead of a purchase (English version only). The correct notification is below.

According to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them must give notice of their transactions with RTX shares to RTX and to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority. RTX hereby publishes a notification.





Attachment