NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world witnesses around 1.35 million road accidents each year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Most of them and the fatalities caused are due to human errors, such as over-speeding, non-attentiveness, and inadequate distance from the vehicle in front. Thus, the rising concerns regarding the safety of drivers and pedestrians have led to the mandatory implementation of several safety features in vehicles.

As a result, the global automotive radar market , which valued $5,839.0 million in 2019, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2020 and 2030 (forecast period). This is because most of the advanced systems being incorporated in vehicles, such as adaptive cruise control (ACC) and blind spot detection system, depend on radars.

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Radars to Generate Higher Revenue till 2030

Till 2030, higher revenue to the automotive radar market would be contributed by the semi-autonomous bifurcation. This is because fully autonomous vehicles won’t be available for purchase till 2023; thus, the total sales of semi-autonomous vehicles would be higher till 2030, which is why these automobiles would generate the larger requirement for radars.

The short & medium bifurcation dominated the automotive radar market during the historical period (2016–2019). This is ascribed to the fact that more such radars are utilized in automobiles, compared to long-range radars. For instance, in a level 2 semi-autonomous vehicle, only one long-range radar is integrated, while the number of short- & medium-range radars is three.

During the forecast period, the passenger car bifurcation would experience growth at the higher CAGR, of 9.0%, in the automotive radar market, as such automobiles accounted for the majority produced and sold. Moreover, passenger cars are the first to be experimented upon and equipped with new automotive technologies, which is why the requirement for radars is higher for passenger cars.

The ACC category dominated the automotive radar market in 2019, as a result of the ability of radars to work under extreme weather conditions, which does not let the functioning of ACC systems get hampered, thus continuing to offer the vehicle, passengers, and pedestrians the intended level of safety.

In the past, North America generated the highest revenue in the automotive radar market, because of the rapid advancements in the technology of autonomous vehicles by the major automobile manufacturers, as well as the incentives being offered and policies being implemented by the government for the uptake of such components. Asia-Pacific (APAC) would witness the fastest advance in the market in the coming years, led by China, which boasts the largest automobile production capacity and technological enhancement rate in the region. Moreover, with the rising purchasing power and surging funding for the development of advanced vehicle safety features in India and China, the popularity of premium vehicles is increasing, thus propelling the procurement of radars here.

Market Competition Is Being Shaped by Partnerships

Automotive radar market players are entering into partnerships, as such moves give them the ability to:

Leverage each other’s technology to come up with improved radars

Demonstrate the functioning and safety of autonomous driving systems

Design and test radar systems

Increase their presence outside their home country

Improve the reliability, safety, and efficiency of autonomous vehicles

The major companies in the global automotive radar market include Analog Devices Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies PLC, DENSO CORP., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., ON Semiconductor Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, TE Connectivity Ltd., and Valeo SA.

