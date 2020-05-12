Íslandsbanki hf announces Open Market Repurchase Programme of EUR-denominated bonds due September 2020

Íslandsbanki hf. today has appointed Deutsche Bank AG to manage a purchase programme for the Bank´s EUR 500 million 1.75% Notes due 7 September 2020 (ISIN: XS 1484148157). The issue has €56.28 million still outstanding and Íslandsbanki will cancel any Notes bought back. The Programme is being carried out to manage liquidity in advance of the Notes being repaid from existing cash reserves.

Details of the Programme are to be found in the attached announcement.

For further information please contact: ir@islandsbanki.is

