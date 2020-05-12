Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Automotive Composites Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European automotive composites market is expected to reach an estimated $5.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2025.



The future of the automotive composites market looks good with opportunities in the power train, exterior, interior, electrical and electronics, and underbody system. The major drivers for this market are increasing automotive production and growing demand for lightweight materials to achieve higher fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the European automotive composites industry, include increasing penetration of carbon fiber-based SMC, development of low-density SMC, and formation of strategic alliances between OEMs and carbon fiber and resin suppliers.



The study includes European automotive composites market trends and forecast for the European automotive composites market through 2025, segmented by application, material, fiber, resin, and country.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, the report forecasts that the short fiber thermoplastic (SFT) will remain the largest segment by value and volume due to ease of processing and better capability of making parts in complex geometry.



Within this market, PA, PP, PBT, vinyl ester, epoxy, polyester, and phenolic are the major resin used in the manufacturing of composites parts for automotive applications. PA-based composites will remain the largest market by value and volume due to the increasing demand for high-temperature thermoplastics for under the hood applications.



By fiber type, glass fiber, carbon fiber, and natural fiber based composites are the major segments. Carbon fiber based composite market is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of carbon composites in sports, luxury and electric vehicles.



Some of the European automotive composite companies profiled in this report include Plastic Omnium, Polytec, BASF, DSM, Polynt, Lanxess and others.



