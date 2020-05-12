Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) - Epidemiology Forecast-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology.

The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI).

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for 7MM by Total Prevalent Cases of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI), Total Diagnosed and Treated Cases of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI).

Study Period: 2017-2030



Epidemiology Perspective



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Prevalence of Causative Indications of EPI and Prevalence of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency scenario of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Epidemiology Segmentation

In the 7MM, the highest prevalence of Causative Indications of EPI was observed in Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus which was estimated to be 67,892,836 cases in 2017 during the forecast period (2020-2030).

As per the estimates in Japan, 61,961, 66,261, 11,721, 25,319 patients were affected by Acute Pancreatitis, Chronic Pancreatitis, Cystic Fibrosis and Unresectable Pancreatic Cancer in 2017, respectively, which are anticipated to increase in the forecast period.

Acute Pancreatitis, Chronic Pancreatitis, Cystic Fibrosis and Unresectable Pancreatic Cancer are assumed to play the foremost role in the development of EPI.

Key Topics Covered



1 Key Insights



2 Executive Summary



3 SWOT Analysis



4 Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Overview at a Glance

4.1 Patient Share (%) Distribution of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) in 2017

4.2 Patient Share (%) Distribution of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) in 2030



5 Disease Background and Overview: Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI)

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Biology and pathology of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency

5.3 Pathophysiology of EPI

5.4 Causes and Risk Factors of EPI

5.4.1 EPI caused by pancreatic disorders

5.4.2 EPI caused by extrapancreatic disorders

5.5 Serum nutritional markers for prediction of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency in chronic pancreatitis

5.5.1 Disorders of Carbohydrate Metabolism

5.5.1 Disorders of Lipid Metabolism

5.6 Diagnosis

5.6.1 Fecal elastase-1 test (FE-1)

5.6.2 Serum trypsinogen

5.6.3 Fecal chymotrypsin

5.6.4 Breath tests

5.6.5 Coefficient of fat absorption (CFA)

5.6.6 Preoperative Evaluation

5.6.7 Direct pancreatic function test

5.6.8 Secretin-enhanced magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography (MRCP)

5.6.9 Differential Diagnosis of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency



6 Recognized Establishments



7 Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1 Key Findings

7.2 7 Major Markets

7.2.1 Prevalence of Causative Indications of EPI in the 7MM

7.2.2 Prevalence of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency in the 7MM



8 Country-wise Epidemiology of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI)

8.1 Assumption and Rationale

8.1 United States

8.1.1 Prevalence of Causative Indications of EPI in the United States

8.1.2 Prevalence of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency in the United States

8.2 EU5 Countries

8.3 Germany

8.4 France

8.5 Italy

8.6 Spain

8.7 The United Kingdom

8.8 Japan



