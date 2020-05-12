Pune, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aluminum composite panels market is likely to gain momentum from the rising popularity of out-of-home (OOH) or outdoor advertising worldwide. Such type of advertising is mainly used by the industry giants operating in several sectors, namely, e-commerce, hospitality, BFSI, and FMCG as it is cost-effective. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Aluminum Composite Panels Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Polyvinylidene Difluoride, Polyester, Laminating Coating, Oxide Film, and Others), By Application (Building & Construction, Advertising Boards, Automotive, By Vehicle {Cars, By Parts [Doors, Hoods, Wings, Side Panels, and Others], Commercial Vehicles, and Trailers}, Railways, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the aluminum composite panels market size was USD 5.33 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 8.71 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.



COVID-19 Impact on Aluminum Composite Panels Industry:



The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To Get The Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of Covid-19 On The Aluminum Composite Panels Market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/aluminum-composite-panels-market-102304







This Report Answers the Following Questions:

How will the market be affected in the coming years?

What are the aluminum composite panels market trends, growth drivers, and obstacles?

Which challenges and opportunities would the market come across?

Which company is likely to gain the maximum share in the near future?

Which region would procure the largest revenue and lead the market?



Market Drivers:



Possession of Various Benefits of ACP Sheets to Aid Growth

One of the world’s largest consumers of raw materials is the construction industry. It is anticipated to grow at a rate of 4.2% annually based on market value. This growth is attributable to the expansion of infrastructure, non-commercial, and commercial projects. In Asia Pacific, India is the major contributor to growth owing to the rising number of buildings. In the U.S., the industry would grow exponentially on account of the positive market conditions and robust economy. These are, in turn, upsurging the commercial real estate, as well as state and federal grants for institutional and public infrastructure developments.

Furthermore, ACP sheets are commonly used to construct various types of buildings. ACP possesses various benefits, such as high durability and cost-effectiveness. The inexpensive nature of ACP makes it favorable in many developing countries. Its composite content is also capable of withstanding high wind load. The need for repairing is also eliminated because ACP sheets can be cleaned and washed at any point of time. However, lack of proper cleaning can damage these sheets. It may hinder market growth.





Browse Detailed Research Insights with Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/aluminum-composite-panels-market-102304







Segment:

Automotive Segment to Grow Considerably Owing to High Demand for Personal Cars

In terms of application, the market is divided into railways, advertising boards, automotive, building and construction, and others. Amongst these, the automotive segment held 13.1% aluminum composite panels market share in 2018. This growth is attributable to the rising demand for private vehicles across the globe. Nowadays, people are inclining more towards personal cars rather than public transportation, despite high disposable income and rapid urbanization. The building and construction segment would also grow significantly owing to the rising installation of ACP in buildings as it is water-proof in nature.



Regional Analysis:

Increasing Demand for Affordable Housing to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

The market is geographically segregated into the Middle East and Africa, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Out of these, Asia Pacific generated USD 2,091.60 million in terms of ACP market revenue in 2018. The region is set to grow at a rapid rate owing to the expansion of the construction industry in countries, such as Vietnam, Indonesia, India, and China. Also, the rising government schemes to support the basic services would contribute to the growth of the market. Besides, high demand for affordable housing and ongoing development are expected to bolster growth.



Competitive Landscape-



Key Players Aim to Extend Product Portfolio through Mergers & Acquisitions

The market consists of many companies that are currently focusing on the strategy of acquisitions and mergers for expanding their range of products and boosting sales in the market.



Below is a key industry development:

July 2017: Fairview Architectural acquired the Stryum business. The latter’s product portfolio consists of a wide range of premium quality plate aluminium façade panels that would complement the former’s pre-existing portfolio of cladding solutions including high density terracotta tile, natural stone, and fibre cement. One of the major products of the company is Vitracore G2, its best-selling non-combustible ACP.



List of Aluminum Composite Panels Market Manufacturers include:

3A Composites GmbH

Arconic

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Hyundai Alcomax Co., Ltd.

Fairfield Metal LLC

Jyi Shyang Industrial Co., Ltd.

Alumax Industrial Co., Ltd.

Yatai Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Huayuan New Composite Materials Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Xinghe Aluminum Composite Panel Co., Ltd.





Quick Buy – Aluminum Composite Panels Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102304







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Aluminum Composite Panels Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, By Product, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Polyvinylidene Difluoride Polyester Laminating Coating Oxide Film Others



TOC Continued…!



Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/aluminum-composite-panels-market-102304







Major Industry Developments of the Market include:

January 2018 – A high-quality contract textile for the healthcare industry was presented by Trevira at the building healthcare Expo held in Dubai. The company offers a wide range of textile products with various applications in the healthcare industry.





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Aluminium Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Form (Flat Products, Long Products, Forged Products, Cast Products) By Manufacturing Process (Rolling, Extrusion, Forging, Casting), By Application (Aerospace and Defence, Automotive, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026



Flooring Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Non-Resilient {Ceramic, Wood, Laminate, and Others}, Resilient {Vinyl, and Others}, Carpets & Rugs, {Tufted, Woven, and Others}), By End-Use (Residential and Non-residential), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Industrial Fasteners Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Metal Fasteners, and Plastic Fasteners), By Product (Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, Non-Threaded, and Aerospace Grade), By Application (Automotive, Aerospace, Building & Construction, Industrial Machinery, Home Appliances, Lawns & Gardens, Motors & Pumps, Furniture, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Aluminium Cylinder Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (High pressure(>2000PSI), Low pressure(<2000PSI)), By Application (Food & Beverage, Medical, Special & Industrial, Others(Scuba, Fire extinguisher, etc.)) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Metal Cans Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Aluminium, Steel & tinplate, Aerosol), By Application(Food, Health Care products, Industrial Chemicals, Personal Care & Cosmetic) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand current competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs







Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/aluminum-composite-panels-market-9867

