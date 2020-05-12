Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the health and wellness industry, "Fitness Equipment Sales Grow by 170% During Coronavirus Lockdown"



In the past few months, most gyms and fitness centers have had to close to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This has created a huge demand for home fitness equipment like exercise bikes, treadmills and rowing machines. Online exercise equipment suppliers have seen a sharp increase in sales as a result.



Demand has been particularly high for smart exercise equipment and companies that offer online fitness programs as consumers try to replicate the gym experience at home. Obe Fitness has seen a big increase in membership as a result of the coronavirus outbreak while sales of the Mirror interactive fitness system have doubled in the last few weeks. Peleton has seen increasing demand for their exercise bike and has responded by offering contact-free delivery of fully assembled units and a free 90 day trial of its workout classes.



