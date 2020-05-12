Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the telecommunications and computing industry, "Shift to Mobile Payments due to COVID-19"



There has been a huge increase in the use of mobile and contactless payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both customers and businesses want to avoid handling cash to limit their risk of infection and many businesses are no longer accepting cash or encouraging the use of contactless payments whenever possible. Many countries have increased the contactless limit to allow more customers to use contactless payments to buy food and essential items. Both VISA and Mastercard have reported that contactless use has soared among their customers.



There has been a big increase in interest in mobile payments from businesses who want to remain open and accept pickup or delivery orders remotely. There has also been increased interest from customers who want to send money to friends and relatives in need, pay neighbours for shared grocery deliveries and avoid having to visit shops in person. In the US, Zelle enrollment has surged while Square and PayPal have been in talks with the Government about using their apps to deliver stimulus checks to Americans without bank accounts.



